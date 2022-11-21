ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Leilani Simon, mom of disappeared Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, charged with his murder

By Olivia Land
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24bNZI_0jJ5LpsT00

The mother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old Georgia boy who vanished last month, has been charged with his disappearance and murder, police announced Monday.

“We are deeply saddened by this case, but we are thankful that we are one step closer to justice for little Quinton,” the Chatham County Police Department tweeted , in announcing the arrest of Leilani Simon, 22.

The CCPD previously announced their belief that Quinton was deceased. They also confirmed Simon was their prime suspect.

Police said the mom-of-three is being brought to the Chatham County Detention Center while waiting for her bond hearing.

“We do not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case,” police said.

Simon first reported her son missing at 9 a.m. the morning of October 5. He was reportedly last seen at the Savannah home she shared with her boyfriend, her 3-year-old son, and her mom — who had custody of both children.

“Since that time, millions of people have followed Quinton’s case and have been awaiting answers,” police tweeted Monday.

Simon allegedly told dispatchers she believed someone took her son from his playpen before 9 a.m., when she woke up to an open door.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1Xkr_0jJ5LpsT00
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia boy Quinton Simon, has been charged with his murder and disappearance.
Chatham County Detention Center
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hs58S_0jJ5LpsT00
Quinton Simon was reported missing from his family’s Savannah home.
WJCL

The 911 call, however, came a few hours after Simon texted Quinton’s babysitter, Diana McCarta, to cancel plans for the day.

“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here — would not be babysitting them at 5:29 [a.m.]. Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she doesn’t work,” McCarta told WSAV .

The investigation into Quinton’s disappearance quickly became criminal in nature, shortly after Simon’s mother allegedly told police that she did not trust her daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N5q14_0jJ5LpsT00
Simon first reported her son Quinton missing on October 5.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045SQH_0jJ5LpsT00
Simon initially told police that she believed somebody had kidnapped her son from his playpen.

“She hasn’t always done the right thing,” Billie Jo Howell admitted in an interview.

Law enforcement had brought search dogs to the family’s home, where they scoured the interior as well as the outdoor pool and nearby pond. The FBI was also on the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LA7Zn_0jJ5LpsT00
The FBI has been assisting in the investigation.
WJCL

Police then spent almost a month combing through a local landfill in a task they described as “massive – yet, painstaking,” in the hope of finding Quinton’s remains. No information has been released on whether they were eventually successful in locating any part of the toddler’s body.

Quinton’s father Henry Moss, 24, has previously said he hadn’t heard from Leilani in months but warned police she was not a good mother.

“She’s a terrible person and she’s going to jail, or hell. She’s evil. She shouldn’t be here out in society,” he told the Daily Mail .

“If she didn’t want him, she could have told me. I would have come and got him,” Moss added.

Chatham police said more details on Simon’s arrest would be released soon.

