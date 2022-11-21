ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Pensacola organizations deliver Thanksgiving meals to grandparents in need

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The second annual "Grand Giving" took place Wednesday morning to give out thanksgiving meals to the community. SWAT community ambassadors, the FoodRaising Friends food pantry, and Classic City Catering put it together with the help of Step One Automotive and several other organizations in the community. Delicious...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Miracle League of Pensacola hosts annual Turkey Fry fundraiser

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There's still some time to get your turkey fried for Thanksgiving. The Miracle League of Pensacola is frying turkeys for the public at the John R. Jones Sports Complex/ Miracle League Fields until 4 p.m. Wednesday. It's a minimum of $30 per turkey or turkey breast. If...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Police give out Thanksgiving meals to 29 families

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department handed out Thanksgiving meals to families in need this week. Monday, thanksgiving meals were handed out to 29 families nominated by members of the police department. This is the third year they've partnered with The Kugelman Family Foundation, Pensacola's Finest Foundation, Manna Food...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Cantonment Rotary Club to serve 353 families for Thanksgiving

CANTONMENT, Fla. -- All of the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner are getting delivered to help families in the north end of Escambia County celebrate the holiday. Each year, the Cantonment Rotary Club gather to share their blessings with friends and neighbors. This year, they are able to serve 353 families.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Harbor Docks plans for 2,000 meals at Thanksgiving event, returning to pre-pandemic sit-down style

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tradition 28 years in the making is back to normal following a two-year pandemic-fueled change. Harbor Docks in Destin will be serving free meals at the Harbor Blvd. location on Thanksgiving Day. “It’s a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” said shift-manager Houston Schweitzer. “We will be serving back inside the restaurant like […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Is Black Friday hype returning to the Gulf Coast?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Most big box stores and malls will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, as they take a day off in anticipation of Black Friday. Some of those retailers started offering deals weeks ago, and others provide some of the same deals online. Black Friday is known for big...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WKRG News 5

Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Monolithic dome home in Pensacola hits market for $1.3 million

A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Angels dedicated to their mission of feeding the hungry

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One of the area's biggest two-day food drives is happening this week in Pensacola. WEAR's "Fill the Mayflower" event will ensure Manna Food Pantries shelves will be full through the holiday season. Manna Food Pantries has 23,000 square feet of warehouse space filled with the generous donations...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue

A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
MOBILE, AL

