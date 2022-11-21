Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
Related
WEAR
Waterfront Rescue Mission in Pensacola ready to serve hundreds for Thanksgiving
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Waterfront Rescue Mission is serving hundreds of meals to those in need during their 73rd Annual Thanksgiving Feast. Their staff says they’re prepared to serve about 175 meals on their campus and deliver over 500 meals to other organizations such as Veterans of America and Council on Aging.
WEAR
Pensacola organizations deliver Thanksgiving meals to grandparents in need
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The second annual "Grand Giving" took place Wednesday morning to give out thanksgiving meals to the community. SWAT community ambassadors, the FoodRaising Friends food pantry, and Classic City Catering put it together with the help of Step One Automotive and several other organizations in the community. Delicious...
WEAR
'Celebrate every day': Pensacola's homeless share thanks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday back on Oct. 3, 1863. Since then, millions and millions of Americans have celebrated Thanksgiving with their loved ones. There are others, who are missing their families this holiday. But those who spoke to WEAR Wednesday say they're still...
WEAR
Miracle League of Pensacola hosts annual Turkey Fry fundraiser
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There's still some time to get your turkey fried for Thanksgiving. The Miracle League of Pensacola is frying turkeys for the public at the John R. Jones Sports Complex/ Miracle League Fields until 4 p.m. Wednesday. It's a minimum of $30 per turkey or turkey breast. If...
Pensacola mother who lost her son to gun violence creates ‘Garden of Peace and Hope’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — Pensacola mother Lavon Brown lost her son Labar Brown after he was murdered on Oct. 22, 2012. Since then, Lavon Brown has made it her mission to bring awareness to homicide and provide herself and others a peaceful place to grieve. “I knew that I couldn’t bring him back,” said Brown. […]
WEAR
Pensacola Police give out Thanksgiving meals to 29 families
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department handed out Thanksgiving meals to families in need this week. Monday, thanksgiving meals were handed out to 29 families nominated by members of the police department. This is the third year they've partnered with The Kugelman Family Foundation, Pensacola's Finest Foundation, Manna Food...
WEAR
Cantonment Rotary Club to serve 353 families for Thanksgiving
CANTONMENT, Fla. -- All of the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner are getting delivered to help families in the north end of Escambia County celebrate the holiday. Each year, the Cantonment Rotary Club gather to share their blessings with friends and neighbors. This year, they are able to serve 353 families.
Harbor Docks plans for 2,000 meals at Thanksgiving event, returning to pre-pandemic sit-down style
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tradition 28 years in the making is back to normal following a two-year pandemic-fueled change. Harbor Docks in Destin will be serving free meals at the Harbor Blvd. location on Thanksgiving Day. “It’s a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” said shift-manager Houston Schweitzer. “We will be serving back inside the restaurant like […]
WEAR
Is Black Friday hype returning to the Gulf Coast?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Most big box stores and malls will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, as they take a day off in anticipation of Black Friday. Some of those retailers started offering deals weeks ago, and others provide some of the same deals online. Black Friday is known for big...
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies.
WEAR
Pensacola Fire Department provides kitchen safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Fire Department provided some safety tips Wednesday as families begin their cooking for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the fire department, cooking is the greatest cause of home fires and home fire injuries. They say Thanksgiving is the peak day of when those types of...
Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
Changes to trash service this week in Okaloosa County
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Waste Management trucks will be on a new schedule in Northwest Florida for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Okaloosa County officials sent a statement to residents with the following changes. Residential: Curbside recycling normally serviced on Thursday will be delayed to 11/26/2022. Household garbage that is normally serviced on 11/24/2022 will be serviced […]
orlandoweekly.com
Monolithic dome home in Pensacola hits market for $1.3 million
A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
WEAR
Angels dedicated to their mission of feeding the hungry
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One of the area's biggest two-day food drives is happening this week in Pensacola. WEAR's "Fill the Mayflower" event will ensure Manna Food Pantries shelves will be full through the holiday season. Manna Food Pantries has 23,000 square feet of warehouse space filled with the generous donations...
Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
Early morning house fire in Mobile on Wisconsin Avenue
A family will be homeless this Thanksgiving after an early morning house fire in Mobile. Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a home on Wisconsin Avenue just before 4:30 this morning for reports of visible flames and smoke from the residence. Everyone inside the home got out safely. MFRD was able to quickly extinguish the flames. […]
Pensacola man arrested after puppies die from neglect
A Pensacola man is in jail after being accused of leaving puppies in a backyard in July without food, water or veterinary care.
WEAR
Pensacola Humane Society partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation for pet adoption event
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Humane Society is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation to help animals find their home for the holidays. During the "Empty the Shelters" event that takes place from Dec. 1-11, adoption rates will be reduced to $15 for any cat or dog under 8 years of age.
Dog freed from plastic jug after 5 weeks on the run in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – He was on the run for five weeks with a jug on his head, braving cold temperatures and scared of anyone trying to help. “His body conditions show that he was trying to eat, find food, water,” said Bay Minette Animal Control Officer Ashlynn Hale. The jug made it tough, […]
Comments / 0