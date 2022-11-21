ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local players well represented on all-district soccer teams

By JOSHUA McWILLIAMS, The Daily Record
 2 days ago

Girls

GASSCA

In the Greater Akron Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association, the area was well represented on the all-district teams in Div. III. Individually, Hiland’s Conner Lee earned Coach of the Year and Smithville’s Andy Keener was selected for the Sportsmanship Award.

On the first team, the top six players earning the most votes went on to earn All-Ohio honors, as Manchester’s Katie Norris earned the most votes. The next five were Chippewa’s Abby Henegar, Norwayne’s Shelby Vaughn, Hiland’s Kate Kaufman, Northwestern’s Florida Blake and the Manchester's Lauren Gunsett.

Joining the locals on first team were Chippewa's Annie Henegar and Abby Blaz, Northwestern's A.J. Smith and Hiland's Brynne Coil. There was also Waynedale’s Skye Morris and Nayeli Cruz, Rittman’s Anna Hovest and Smithville’s Claire Haas.

The second team saw Chippewa’s Addison Good, Elena Moyer and Kendal Shiarla; Norwayne’s Leah Rufener, Ellen Henslee and Annabel Stanley; Northwestern’s Taelyn Lambert, Sydney McConahay and Maddie Jester; and Hiland’s Lydia Weaver, Maici Money and Itzelle Guzman all selected. Joining them were Waynedale's Kimberly RIbeiro, Anna Lauffenburger and Aalyvia Hilty; Smithville's Natalie Cox, Tessa Daniels and Cammi Wickens; Hillsdale’s Grace Glass and Kori Vesper, Rittman’s Cali Edgar, Isabel Ward; Triway’s Chloe Baker and Kendra Daggett, and Tuslaw’s Gabrielle Johnson and Karlie Ohm.

Earning honorable mention: Chippewa's Callie Hutzell, Lauren Beach and Madison Breeden; Hiland’s Kylie Lapp, Lydia Mast and Emily Gingerich; Northwestern's Alyssa Troyan, Sammy Yates and Jaylynn Woodruff and Norwayne's Sydney Emler, Maci Kimberlin and Macey Belmont. Also making the team were Hillsdale's Paige Meck and Zoe Ritchie; Rittman's Katelyn Gable, Ella Robinson and Kylee Breiding; Smithville's Olivia Haines, Taylor Leach and Cait Daniels; Triway's Sydney Lendon, Kylee Strong and Kayla Golias; Tuslaw's Megan DeLauder, Keria Kopp and Jadyn Stroup and Waynedale's McKenna Baney, Kadence Gehring and Hayley Hilty.

NCOSSCA

Five Wooster players were selected by the North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association in Div. I. Leading the way was Generals standout Christie Fransen, who finished her career with 52 goals, 23 assists and 127 points. She finished third in school history for points, second in assists and fourth in goals as she, Grace Kostohryz and Sydney Older were all named first team.

Picking up second team honors were Chloe Frichtl. Brooke Ritchie was tabbed as All-District honorable mention.

In Div. III, Loudonville’s Sydney Polen finished second among the vote getters and earned first-team honors. Joining her on the first team was teammate Anna Templeman and Roy Templeman was named Assistant Coach of the Year.

Loudonville's Emma Carney and Brynn Bailey earned second-team honors, while Zoey Eades and Jael McFadden were named honorable mention.

Boys

GASSCA

In Div. III, the area got plenty of representation as four of the top-six players to earn the most votes were locals. Central Christian’s Thatcher Rohrer was second, Hiland’s Reese Mullet was fourth, Waynedale’s Noah Cerniglia took fifth and Norwayne’s Jon Graham finished sixth.

Joining the quartet on the first team locally were Hiland's Zach Gingerich, Norwayne's Yikealo Maibach, Smithville’s Cole Maibach and Chippewa’s Clark Lassiter.

The second team included Central Christian's Dallas Hostetler and Nate Byler, Norwayne's Cooper Ringle and Hayden Ringle and Hiland's Corban Miller and Drew Nisley. Joining them were Chippewa's Luke Blaz and Alex Rodriguez, Rittman’s Jeff Kindel and Jonah Carr, Smithville's Luke Oberlin and Quinn Maibach, Triway’s Mason Mathis and Seth Miller, Tuslaw’s Conner Ohm and Junior Miranda-Rojas, and Waynedale’s Dylan Raber and Connor Reich.

Earning honorable mention honors: Central Christian's Kyle Sommers, Silas Coleman and Adrien Lehman; Hiland's Zeke Bodiker, Trevor Hochstetler and Kurt Kaufman; and Norwayne's Payton Lance, Jack Maibach and Parker Metsker; Chippewa’s Elliott Utter, Corbin Gasser and Chase Woodford; Rittman's Bradyn Raber, Kerem Cakmak, Brody Taylor; Smithville’s Aaron Meech, Cooper Torrence and Hunter Zuercher; Triway's Aeron Meshew, Jayden Jones and Luke Brown; Tuslaw's Luke Brown, Zack Byrd and Carter Dallas and Waynedale’s Jordan Griffin, Neal Brewer and Ethan Wells.

NCOSSCA

Posting the season in program history since 1988, Wooster boys continued to reap the rewards, this time at the Div. I North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association. Coach J.P. Lytle was named Coach of the Year and Brendan French was the top getter and earned first-team all-district. Joining French on the first team were Simon Schonfeld, Luigi Canas Jr and Nicholas Morse, while Griffin Owen, Calen Relle, Brody Schultz and Hunter Kuenzli were selected to the second team.

Aidan Holford and Thomas Hansen were both tabbed honorable mention.

In Div. III, Loudonville landed three on the first team as Brendon Hess, Zeke Hershberger and Aiden Neibert were all honored. Keltin Baker picked up second team honors while Aaron Stephenson and Christian Guteirrez were picked for honorable mention.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Local players well represented on all-district soccer teams

