COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) -With the weather getting colder and ground beginning to freeze, MnDOT is preparing to end the work on Highway 14 for the year. MnDOT plans to stop work once the weather is deemed too cold, and says that all planned cement and paving projects for this year have already been completed, and are now continuing to work on the bridge north of Courtland and preparing ground for more paving work to start next year.

COURTLAND, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO