NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Public Hearing: Z22-0016/Oak Vista
PHONE: (214) 502-7209. Wednesday, December 6, 2022, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Properties within 200 feet of the subject property were notified of the request pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code. As a courtesy, the City of...
KTEN.com
Incoming Grayson County Judge fuming over job deal for Magers
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Incoming Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey has launched a war of words against the Commissioners Court. Earlier this week, the commissioners appointed outgoing Grayson County Judge Bill Magers as the new director of the North Texas Regional Airport and the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority, replacing Mike Livezey, who recently stepped down.
Denton canvasses council member’s recall, pot decriminalization ordinance
In a sometimes heated special called meeting on Tuesday, the Denton City Council officially canvassed the results of two propositions that were approved in the general election early this month. Election result canvassing is usually an uneventful, ministerial procedure for city councils, but it wasn’t Denton’s usual election. On the...
Rockwall County Open Spaces: ‘We must not delay any longer’
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) In 1986 my wife and I fled the City of Garland and Dallas County. After church one sunny Mother’s Day morning, we visited our future home in Heath. Our three little children jumped out of the car and ran toward the lake without bothering to look inside the house. We knew instantly that we had found our lifetime home.
fox4beaumont.com
Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations
Nov. 18, 2022 — "Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
CandysDirt.com
Plano Delays Decision on Short-Term Rentals, Considers Following Arlington Ordinance
The Plano City Council last week delayed action on short-term rentals but heard from residents and the city’s neighborhood services director about plans to model an ordinance after the one adopted in Arlington. Short-term rentals dominated the news in Dallas during the summer months, but the debate cooled as...
Dallas Observer
Ground Game Texas Tells Denton to Implement Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinance
After Denton officials told residents they didn’t plan to fully enforce an ordinance voters passed on Nov. 8 that would essentially decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, they got a memo from one of the principal groups pushing for measures like these across the state. The group is Ground Game...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Planning and Zoning denies setback changes
At a Nov. 15 planning and zoning commission, Hayley Angel presented proposed amendments to a residential development for smaller setbacks between the undeveloped houses. In 2016, 27 houses were approved for a single-family development off Ridgeview Drive, each 2,200 square feet. The four remaining lots would not be able to house 2,200 square-foot homes without adjusting the setbacks, Angel said.
ACLU files complaints with Dept. of Education against Frisco, Keller ISD policies
DALLAS — The American Civil Liberties Union is condemning several North Texas school districts' controversial policies in two complaints filed Monday. The complaints were filed with the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights in response to policies implemented at both Keller and Frisco Independent School Districts. Earlier this...
Frisco ISD’s New Bathroom Policy Could Turn Lead To A Civil Rights Investigation
Frisco ISD’s new bathroom policy has brought on both support and disapproval, but the new rules have caught national attention. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed formal complaints about the policies, citing that they will harm LGBTQ+ children. According to The Dallas Morning News, the ACLU of...
KFDM-TV
Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in GA, gets $3 million tax break on Tx residence
NOV. 23, 2022 — The title of this story has been edited for length. "Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Herschel Walker, running for US Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3M Texas residence
(The Texas Tribune) Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law. According to...
dmagazine.com
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court
When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
Thanksgiving Operating Hours and Closings
City of Denton facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Facilities will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. Please note the following with respect to specific City of Denton services and facilities. Libraries. All libraries will close...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BAUTISTA, LIZETH GUISELLE; W/F HISPANIC; POB: REPUBLIC OF COLUMBIA; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH...
keranews.org
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Argyle Fire Chief Suspended Without Pay Following Arrest by FBI
The embattled chief of the Argyle Fire Department was suspended without pay Monday following his arrest on charges he stole firefighters’ retirement money and spent it at casinos, restaurants and personal credit cards. Three board members of the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department made the decision after huddling less than...
Creuzot fulfills pledge, rescinds controversial theft policy in Dallas County
DALLAS — After pledging to reconsider his controversial theft policy, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot fulfilled the promise and quietly rescinded it over the weekend. “I want the people of Dallas County and our partner police agencies to know that I have heard their concerns, and I will...
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday
Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
bowienewsonline.com
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
One man was arrested last Friday night following an alleged shooting incident outside Nocona. Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Monday details were still being sorted out since the incident involved a half dozen individuals in four different vehicles. Deputy Ryan Blackburn responded to the 911 call at 12:25...
