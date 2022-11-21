ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Hearing: Z22-0016/Oak Vista

PHONE: (214) 502-7209. Wednesday, December 6, 2022, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Properties within 200 feet of the subject property were notified of the request pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code. As a courtesy, the City of...
Incoming Grayson County Judge fuming over job deal for Magers

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Incoming Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey has launched a war of words against the Commissioners Court. Earlier this week, the commissioners appointed outgoing Grayson County Judge Bill Magers as the new director of the North Texas Regional Airport and the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority, replacing Mike Livezey, who recently stepped down.
Allen Planning and Zoning denies setback changes

At a Nov. 15 planning and zoning commission, Hayley Angel presented proposed amendments to a residential development for smaller setbacks between the undeveloped houses. In 2016, 27 houses were approved for a single-family development off Ridgeview Drive, each 2,200 square feet. The four remaining lots would not be able to house 2,200 square-foot homes without adjusting the setbacks, Angel said.
Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in GA, gets $3 million tax break on Tx residence

NOV. 23, 2022 — The title of this story has been edited for length. "Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court

When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
Thanksgiving Operating Hours and Closings

City of Denton facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Facilities will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. Please note the following with respect to specific City of Denton services and facilities. Libraries. All libraries will close...
Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BAUTISTA, LIZETH GUISELLE; W/F HISPANIC; POB: REPUBLIC OF COLUMBIA; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH...
Argyle Fire Chief Suspended Without Pay Following Arrest by FBI

The embattled chief of the Argyle Fire Department was suspended without pay Monday following his arrest on charges he stole firefighters’ retirement money and spent it at casinos, restaurants and personal credit cards. Three board members of the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department made the decision after huddling less than...
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday

Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona

One man was arrested last Friday night following an alleged shooting incident outside Nocona. Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Monday details were still being sorted out since the incident involved a half dozen individuals in four different vehicles. Deputy Ryan Blackburn responded to the 911 call at 12:25...
