Denton, TX

VoiceOfDenton

Notice of Public Hearing S22-0003b Speed of Light

The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approval of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a Specific Use Permit to allow for a new monopole tower no more than 150 feet in height on approximately 4.37 acres of land, generally located south of Barcelona Street, approximately 300 feet west of the intersection of Barcelona Street and Mesa Drive, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s official zoning map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
DENTON, TX
advocatemag.com

Historic landmark designation granted for Jackson Residence on Strait Lane

The Dallas City Council voted to grant a historic overlay for the Jackson Residence on Strait Lane. The French Eclectic house, designed by Hal O. Yoakum, was built in 1939 for the Jackson family. Now one of the last historical houses left on Strait Lane, it is an example of the American Country House movement.
DALLAS, TX
KFDM-TV

Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in GA, gets $3 million tax break on Tx residence

NOV. 23, 2022 — The title of this story has been edited for length. "Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing. 
HALTOM CITY, TX
VoiceOfDenton

Thanksgiving Operating Hours and Closings

City of Denton facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Facilities will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. Please note the following with respect to specific City of Denton services and facilities. Libraries. All libraries will close...
DENTON, TX
dmagazine.com

Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court

When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday

Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Suspect in Royse City homicide found unresponsive in home

ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at approximately 3:40 PM, 911 received a call that a male subject was unresponsive and not breathing at a residence located at 5420 FM2625. The Royse City Police Department responded to the location along with medical emergency personnel from the Hunt County AMR Ambulance Service and the Royse City Fire Department. Life saving measures such as CPR were administered but the male subject passed away. The deceased subject was identified as Eric Lamont O’Bryant.
ROYSE CITY, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Whistleblowers | the New Hire

Zachary Manning’s first day working for the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) was just over seven years ago, September 8, 2015, and it seems not much has changed regarding new employees. He took a construction project manager job in the district’s Capital Improvement Department, which has since dissolved.
DALLAS, TX
