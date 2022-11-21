Read full article on original website
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Notice of Public Hearing S22-0003b Speed of Light
The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approval of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a Specific Use Permit to allow for a new monopole tower no more than 150 feet in height on approximately 4.37 acres of land, generally located south of Barcelona Street, approximately 300 feet west of the intersection of Barcelona Street and Mesa Drive, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s official zoning map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
Rockwall County Open Spaces: ‘We must not delay any longer’
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) In 1986 my wife and I fled the City of Garland and Dallas County. After church one sunny Mother’s Day morning, we visited our future home in Heath. Our three little children jumped out of the car and ran toward the lake without bothering to look inside the house. We knew instantly that we had found our lifetime home.
Denton canvasses council member’s recall, pot decriminalization ordinance
In a sometimes heated special called meeting on Tuesday, the Denton City Council officially canvassed the results of two propositions that were approved in the general election early this month. Election result canvassing is usually an uneventful, ministerial procedure for city councils, but it wasn’t Denton’s usual election. On the...
Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations
Nov. 18, 2022 — "Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
Historic landmark designation granted for Jackson Residence on Strait Lane
The Dallas City Council voted to grant a historic overlay for the Jackson Residence on Strait Lane. The French Eclectic house, designed by Hal O. Yoakum, was built in 1939 for the Jackson family. Now one of the last historical houses left on Strait Lane, it is an example of the American Country House movement.
Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in GA, gets $3 million tax break on Tx residence
NOV. 23, 2022 — The title of this story has been edited for length. "Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
Frisco ISD’s New Bathroom Policy Could Turn Lead To A Civil Rights Investigation
Frisco ISD’s new bathroom policy has brought on both support and disapproval, but the new rules have caught national attention. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed formal complaints about the policies, citing that they will harm LGBTQ+ children. According to The Dallas Morning News, the ACLU of...
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City. It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway. Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police. As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night. The investigation is ongoing.
Thanksgiving Operating Hours and Closings
City of Denton facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Facilities will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. Please note the following with respect to specific City of Denton services and facilities. Libraries. All libraries will close...
Plano native first Collin County Democrat elected to Texas House in decades
PLANO, Texas — As the first Democrat to win a Collin County House seat in nearly three decades, Representative-elect Mihaela Plesa understands the significance of her victory. The boundaries for her district, HD-70, changed during the last round of redistricting. And the redrawn district was actually built to favor...
Nefarious Tactics of Collin County DA’s Office Reach the Highest Court
When you birth a story, you never quite know what it will grow up to be. Some come out screaming and create a brief fuss. Some receive an unexpectedly warm and grateful reception from a devout audience. Some touch you deeply but end up disappearing like a whisper in a cloud of nitro gas at a drag race. And some develop a surprising momentum of their own, reverberating in ways you could never predict.
Dallas wants to move homeless people from encampments into housing. But trust is in short supply
On a sunny afternoon, nearly a dozen workers schlepping up and down the steep, rocky ravine trash and items left behind by the community of people who once lived here. It’s sweaty work, heaving huge black garbage bags onto the back of a truck. Abandoned belongings pile up in...
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday
Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle entities to close for Thanksgiving holiday
Flower Mound Town Hall will be closed Nov. 24-25. (Community Impact file photo) Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle city and town halls will be closed for Thanksgiving on Nov. 24-25. With the holiday, Flower Mound trash, recycling and bulk material collection will be delayed by one day, according to...
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
Creuzot fulfills pledge, rescinds controversial theft policy in Dallas County
DALLAS — After pledging to reconsider his controversial theft policy, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot fulfilled the promise and quietly rescinded it over the weekend. “I want the people of Dallas County and our partner police agencies to know that I have heard their concerns, and I will...
Suspect in Royse City homicide found unresponsive in home
ROYSE CITY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at approximately 3:40 PM, 911 received a call that a male subject was unresponsive and not breathing at a residence located at 5420 FM2625. The Royse City Police Department responded to the location along with medical emergency personnel from the Hunt County AMR Ambulance Service and the Royse City Fire Department. Life saving measures such as CPR were administered but the male subject passed away. The deceased subject was identified as Eric Lamont O’Bryant.
North Texas high speed chase suspect charged with drug possession, evading arrest
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - A suspect who lead authorities on a high speed, multi-city chase on Monday has been charged. The chase started near Forney, but weaved along parts of I-30 and 635 in Dallas, Garland, Mesquite and Rowlett. 19-year-old Emmanuel Arop Makue Bol was booked into the Kaufman County...
DISD Whistleblowers | the New Hire
Zachary Manning’s first day working for the Dallas Independent School District (DISD) was just over seven years ago, September 8, 2015, and it seems not much has changed regarding new employees. He took a construction project manager job in the district’s Capital Improvement Department, which has since dissolved.
