The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approval of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a Specific Use Permit to allow for a new monopole tower no more than 150 feet in height on approximately 4.37 acres of land, generally located south of Barcelona Street, approximately 300 feet west of the intersection of Barcelona Street and Mesa Drive, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s official zoning map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO