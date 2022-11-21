Read full article on original website
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental RegulationsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Shop For A Cause – Help local nonprofits this holiday season by shopping at their resale stores.
In need of holiday gifts for family and friends? For a change of pace this holiday season, consider shopping at one of the resale stores in Denton that benefits a local nonprofit organization. Here’s a look at a few of those stores and how your dollars can help make a difference to those in need in our community.
Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday
Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
wbap.com
Texans Have Cheapest Gas For Thanksgiving
(WBAP/KLIF) — After gasoline prices approached $5 a gallon over the summer, North Texans are breathing easier, this week, after the price at the pump dropped below $3 a gallon. The last time the Metroplex saw gas under $3 a gallon was in January of this year. Local residents...
Public Hearing: Z22-0016/Oak Vista
PHONE: (214) 502-7209. Wednesday, December 6, 2022, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. Properties within 200 feet of the subject property were notified of the request pursuant to the Texas Local Government Code. As a courtesy, the City of...
Houston Chronicle
Holiday Shoppers: Be Careful Parking At The Mall
A NEW TREND we are seeing in DFW right now is thieves talking to you as you get into you car, calling your attention to something in the rear of your car. When you go to look, a second perp grabs valuables out of your car, especially looking for purses. It is best to get your package loaded ASAP, get in your car and lock the doors, and don't roll your window down for strangers.
How Dentonites can help community members in need this holiday season.
Although all charitable causes in Denton need continual support from the community all year long, the need is even greater during the holiday season. If you are looking for a way to make the holidays a little brighter for those in need in our area, here are a few programs you may want to consider helping out.
fox4news.com
Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank
MANSFIELD, Texas - GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals. 5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning. The ‘River’...
Notice of Public Hearing S22-0003b Speed of Light
The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approval of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a Specific Use Permit to allow for a new monopole tower no more than 150 feet in height on approximately 4.37 acres of land, generally located south of Barcelona Street, approximately 300 feet west of the intersection of Barcelona Street and Mesa Drive, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s official zoning map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
CW33 NewsFix
When to expect rain & storms in North Texas Wednesday & Thursday
DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t let the rain get you down, be sure to have fun with your family and friends during this Thanksgiving week but be sure to be aware of the weather. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports some unsettled weather is back in the mix and North Texas can expect some light rain during the day Wednesday, storms at night and on Thursday (Thanksgiving).
secretdallas.com
Immerse Yourself In Everything Christmas At This Enormous Multi-Sensory Pop-Up
Experience the most wonderful time of the year like never before here in Dallas!. It looks like Dallas is on the Nice List this year because Santa has lugged the entire North Pole down to the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center this holiday season once again for an enormous winter wonderland featuring over 2 million sparkling lights, more than 15,000 ornaments, hundreds of Christmas trees, awe-inspiring work of artisan ice sculptors, endless activities and so much more!
Rockwall County Open Spaces: ‘We must not delay any longer’
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 21, 2022) In 1986 my wife and I fled the City of Garland and Dallas County. After church one sunny Mother’s Day morning, we visited our future home in Heath. Our three little children jumped out of the car and ran toward the lake without bothering to look inside the house. We knew instantly that we had found our lifetime home.
What you need to know on how the weather might affect Thanksgiving/Thursday travel in North Texas
A lot of people are going to be traveling on Thursday for Thanksgiving festivities around the region, but the weather might not be in your favor for the smoothest of rides, so, be sure to use caution and give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to be going.
WFAA
Widespread rain likely through Thanksgiving: Latest updates and forecast
DALLAS — An unsettled weather pattern is here in North Texas through the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend. While severe weather is not expected, locally heavy rain is possible and some small hail could happen with any stronger storms. Scattered showers will develop across North Texas early Thursday, with heavier...
wbap.com
WB I-30 near Lamar reopen after multi-vehicle crash
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – All westbound main lanes of I-30 are now open in Downtown Dallas after a crash involving multiple vehicles early Wednesday morning. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says the crash involved an 18-wheeler, a dump truck and two SUV’s. One person was taken to...
DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded
On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
WFAA
DFW weather: Full Thanksgiving week forecast
Wondering what the weather is looking like this week? WFAA Meteorologist Greg Fields has you covered.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Thanksgiving forecast takes a turn for the worse
Bad news for Thanksgiving travel and even Turkey Day itself. The storm that was supposed to move through our area early in the week has become slower and wetter. Gulf air moves north, and a storm moving south from the northwest bringing light showers on Wednesday, but for last-minute Thanksgiving travelers it will get heavier on Wednesday night.
At least 2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Fort Worth (Fort Worth ,TX)
Fort Worth police state that at least two people were injured in a crash in Fort Worth Texas. The incident is reported to have taken place on Saturday evening. Very few details have been released at this time. However, police have revealed added that this multi-vehicle crash began as a stolen vehicle call that turned into a police chase. The stolen vehicle in question was involved in a crash near the intersection of N. Riverside Dr. and Heritage Trace Parkway.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Body Found in Submerged Vehicle in SE Dallas County
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a submerged vehicle Wednesday. The sheriff's office said Wednesday afternoon that deputies were called about a submerged Ford Mustang in a pond near the intersection of Jimmy Lane and Haines Road in Combine. Deputies requested the assistance...
Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine offers spirits at family-owned store in Lewisville
Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine opened its Lewisville location Nov. 11. The store is at 980 W. Round Grove Road, Stes. 120-130. The family-owned liquor store offers a selection of beer, wine and spirits. Cheers Liquor Beer & Wine also offers specials and hosts tasting events. 469-293-8377. https://cheersliquortx.com.
