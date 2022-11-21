It was a fitting way to start things Nov. 23 in the 22nd edition of the Bob DiFranco Memorial Classic at Midview High School. Playing in an event named after their grandfather, Olivia, Mya and Leah DiFranco combined for 12 points in the first quarter as Midview jumped to leads of 9-0 and 17-3 on the way to a 57-37 victory over Elyria Catholic. Olivia and Mya are sisters, while Leah is a cousin.

