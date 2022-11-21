ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

Mary Lee Tucker Clothe-A-Child program seeks to continue legacy in Lorain County

For nearly a century, the Mary Lee Tucker Clothe-A-Child program has been a lifeline for many families throughout Lorain County. The Clothe-A-Child initiative provides children with $150 to purchase “practical school clothing,” everything from outerwear to underclothes. Clothe-A-Child was initiated by journalist and civic worker Rhea Soper Eddy,...
Lorain boys basketball: Titans look to have bounceback season

On paper, Lorain’s 9-14 record last season doesn’t look very good. However, more than anything else, it was a building year for then first-year head coach Matt Kielian and his team. The Titans lost seven seniors from the 2020-21 season, along with Coach John Rositano, who retired after...
Hospice of the Western Reserve volunteer helps children heal

Kailey King’s association with Hospice of the Western Reserve started when she was 9 years old, soon after her father’s unexpected death. Since that time the now 24-year-old Willoughby woman has served as a volunteer with the organization, helping youngsters cope with their grief. Described as a “much-loved...
Midview vs. Elyria Catholic girls basketball: DiFrancos start fast for Middies en route to win

It was a fitting way to start things Nov. 23 in the 22nd edition of the Bob DiFranco Memorial Classic at Midview High School. Playing in an event named after their grandfather, Olivia, Mya and Leah DiFranco combined for 12 points in the first quarter as Midview jumped to leads of 9-0 and 17-3 on the way to a 57-37 victory over Elyria Catholic. Olivia and Mya are sisters, while Leah is a cousin.
