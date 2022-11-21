Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Morning Journal
Mary Lee Tucker Clothe-A-Child program seeks to continue legacy in Lorain County
For nearly a century, the Mary Lee Tucker Clothe-A-Child program has been a lifeline for many families throughout Lorain County. The Clothe-A-Child initiative provides children with $150 to purchase “practical school clothing,” everything from outerwear to underclothes. Clothe-A-Child was initiated by journalist and civic worker Rhea Soper Eddy,...
Morning Journal
Lorain boys basketball: Titans look to have bounceback season
On paper, Lorain’s 9-14 record last season doesn’t look very good. However, more than anything else, it was a building year for then first-year head coach Matt Kielian and his team. The Titans lost seven seniors from the 2020-21 season, along with Coach John Rositano, who retired after...
Morning Journal
Twinsburg at Amherst girls basketball: Ferancy and Kelley combine for 49 points, Comets roll
The junior duo of Kayla Ferancy and Kristen Kelley scored early and often to lead Amherst to its second win of the season. Ferancy had 25 points and Kelley had 24 to combine for 49 total, as the Comets blasted visiting Twinsburg, 69-41, on Nov. 21. Early on, Ferancy provided...
Morning Journal
Hospice of the Western Reserve volunteer helps children heal
Kailey King’s association with Hospice of the Western Reserve started when she was 9 years old, soon after her father’s unexpected death. Since that time the now 24-year-old Willoughby woman has served as a volunteer with the organization, helping youngsters cope with their grief. Described as a “much-loved...
Morning Journal
Midview vs. Elyria Catholic girls basketball: DiFrancos start fast for Middies en route to win
It was a fitting way to start things Nov. 23 in the 22nd edition of the Bob DiFranco Memorial Classic at Midview High School. Playing in an event named after their grandfather, Olivia, Mya and Leah DiFranco combined for 12 points in the first quarter as Midview jumped to leads of 9-0 and 17-3 on the way to a 57-37 victory over Elyria Catholic. Olivia and Mya are sisters, while Leah is a cousin.
Morning Journal
Avon vs. Cleveland Central Catholic girls basketball: Eagles get Coach Maggie Ferrando first win
Avon’s defense did not let up. The Eagles’ defense led to big runs in the first half, which fueled their 61-25 win over Cleveland Central Catholic on Nov. 22. Avon’s first-year coach Maggie Ferrando earned her first win. "I was really happy we could bring that (first...
Morning Journal
Winter of 2022-23 not expected to be severe in Greater Cleveland, AccuWeather meteorologist says
The winter of 2022-23 in Greater Cleveland isn’t likely to set any records in categories such as the greatest amount of seasonal snowfall or the most days with below-zero temperatures. At least that’s the assessment of AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Pastelok. AccuWeather, based in State College, Pa., provides...
