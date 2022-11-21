Read full article on original website
Notice of Public Hearing S22-0003b Speed of Light
The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approval of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a Specific Use Permit to allow for a new monopole tower no more than 150 feet in height on approximately 4.37 acres of land, generally located south of Barcelona Street, approximately 300 feet west of the intersection of Barcelona Street and Mesa Drive, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s official zoning map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
From the Nov. 18th “Friday Staff Reports to City Council”
The Friday Staff Report to City Council is a weekly communication between staff and Council. Denton facilities will be closed Thursday and Friday. Warming stations open on Nov. 24th. Movie Elf, Breakfast with the Grinch, and other events. General Information. City of Denton facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov....
UNT social work faculty earns $1.9M grant to fund substance use disorder training program
Dhru Mukherjee, associate professor in the University of North Texas College of Health and Public Service Department of Social Work, received $1.865 million to address health disparities and the shortage in the healthcare workforce in the Dallas Fort Worth area who are skilled in handling opioid and other substance use disorders in underserved communities.
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
Saturday campus tour at TWU set for Dec. 3, 2022
Texas Woman’s University will host a Saturday campus tour for potential first-year, transfer and graduate students from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 on the university’s Denton campus. The day will begin with a walking campus tour. Additionally, prospective students and their families will have the...
Texas Woman’s launches Zero Tuition Guarantee to curb college debt
Texas Woman’s has unveiled a new program that guarantees covering 100% of tuition and fees for incoming Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid. The Zero Tuition Guarantee will be offered to qualifying new first-time or transfer students who enroll full time at Texas Woman’s and are eligible for federal Pell Grants.
Chemistry earns Dreyfus Lectureship award
The Texas Woman’s University’s chemistry and biochemistry division has been awarded the Jean Dreyfus Lectureship for Undergraduate Institutions program for 2022. The award of $18,500 was recommended by a review panel and approved by the board of directors of the Camille and Henry Dreyfus Foundation. The funds support lectures and summer research of two undergraduate students.
DanceMakers meets India
Experimentation is not unknown to DanceMakers, the Texas Woman’s University division of Dance’s fall concert. This year’s show, however, is going cross-culture and cross-campus. It’s as complicated a recipe as it sounds. Start with the south Indian dance Bharatanatyam, sprinkle with ballet and Sanskrit drama, add a...
City Entered Risk Level 3 of Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan
On Nov. 4, the City of Denton entered Risk Level 3 – Public Health Concern of the Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan. Risk Level 3 was triggered because a sample of mosquitoes collected on Oct. 31 from a trap located at the Pecan Creek Water Reclamation Plant at 1100 S. Mayhill Rd. tested positive for West Nile virus. “This is the first sample that has tested positive for West Nile virus in the City of Denton this year,” said Michael Gange, Director of Environmental Services for the City of Denton. Under the Mosquito Surveillance and Response Plan, Risk Level 3 indicates that the probability of a person contracting a mosquito-borne disease like West Nile virus is low to moderate.
TWU inaugurates Jeff Robb Outdoor Classroom
Texas Woman’s University celebrated one of the people most responsible for TWU’s butterfly garden when it held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the Jeff Robb Outdoor Classroom. The outdoor classroom is named in honor of Jeff Robb, TWU legal studies professor, lifetime lepidopterist and initiator of the butterfly...
Z22-0011 Deeper Life Bible Industrial
The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approval of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a change in the zoning district and use classification from a Mixed-Use Regional zoning district to a Light Industrial zoning district on approximately 53.681 acres of land, generally located south of Barthold Road, north of FM 1173, approximately 712 feet west of the intersection of FM 1173 and North I-35E, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s official zoning map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
A22-0001 – 380 and Thomas J Egan Voluntary Annexation
The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, to consider a petition for voluntary annexation of approximately 18.60 acres of land, generally located approximately 500 feet north of US 380 (University Drive) and east of Thomas J. Egan Road into the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas.
S21-0006 Landmark Multifamily
The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approval of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a Specific Use Permit to allow for Multifamily Dwelling Uses on approximately 53.407 acres of land, generally located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Locust Street and Loop 288, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s official zoning map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
Holiday festival returns to TWU
After a three-year pandemic-related hiatus, a holiday celebration returns to the Texas Woman’s University’s campus on Dec. 6, 2022. The five divisions of TWU’s School of Arts & Design – dance, fashion, music, theatre, and visual arts – are joining forces to create the Circle of Light, an art-themed festival in and around Pioneer Circle between the Visual Arts Building and the Music Building. The Circle of Light will begin at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club prepares for its 40th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Roll bicycle rally
In 1982, then president of the Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club Joe Holland said they needed a fundraising project. Having an extensive background in bicycles, Holland suggested a bicycle rally. As runners have “Turkey Trots” for Thanksgiving, the name “Turkey Roll” was suggested for this event. Holland...
This is my personal life
Brenna Petersen is at home. Comfortable. Relaxed and at ease, even as she’s being interviewed. Attired in a dark, loose-fitting button down blouse, dark trousers and tall Renaissance-style boots and sitting with her long legs outstretched in the green room of Texas Woman’s University’s Redbud Theatre. The room is full of TWU’s theatre company in bits of costume, cradling props and affecting English accents. No, it’s not Halloween. Petersen and her colleagues are rehearsing for a Shakespearean-era play, The Children of the Queen’s Writ.
DanceMakers ready to take stage
The seven works that will take the stage in the Fall 2022 edition of DanceMakers combine themes of technology, relationships and emerging from difficult times to push conventional concepts of dance beginning Thursday at Margo Jones Performance Hall. “If you’re not familiar with contemporary or modern dance, I think you’ll...
