Welsh fans fume after 'Prince of Wales' gives rousing speech to the England squad
The Prince of Wales visited the England squad at St George's Park on Monday (November 14) ahead of their trip to the World Cup in Qatar. Footage of the private meeting showed William present the players, including captain Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and James Maddison, with their shirts at the team’s Staffordshire training ground.
Wales vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score after late Gareth Bale penalty
Gareth Bale proved Wales’ saviour as their first match at a World Cup for 64 years ended in a 1-1 draw against USA on Monday.Timothy Weah put the Americans ahead with a clinical strike in the 36th minute of a first half that they dominated from start to finish. Wales seemed to have no answers until the half-time introduction of striker Kieffer Moore, who came on in place of Dan James. But time was fast running out for Wales to salvage anything from the Group B tie, until Bale equalised from the penalty spot eight minutes from the end...
Voices: No One Love armband: Is it time for England and Wales to walk out of this World Cup?
If not now, when? If now is not the time to destroy Fifa by walking out of its absurd World Cup, then there will certainly never be a time. The moment has come and gone again.The captains of England and Wales will not now wear their One Love armband, a small but significant gesture in the face of being compelled to play a football tournament in a country where, among so many other outrages, homosexuality is illegal.And not just England and Wales either – Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland and the Netherlands have also abandoned their plans, having been told,...
Gareth Bale unwilling to accept any 'excuses' for Wales at World Cup
Gareth Bale says Wales reaching a World Cup should not be considered the result of their efforts, but the start.
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — A young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale. Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious.
Lionel Messi speaks out after Argentina lose to Saudi Arabia
Lionel Messi has reacted to Argentina's shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia.
US settles for 1-1 draw with Wales in World Cup opener
Gareth Bale converted a penalty in the 82nd minute and Wales salvaged a 1-1 draw against the United States in
USA Ties Wales In Opening 2022 World Cup Match
The United States Men's National Team finished with a tie in its first World Cup matchup in eight years. The Americans tied the Wales National Team, 1-1, during their first Group B match in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Monday (November 21). Tim Weah scored the match's first goal on a...
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives. Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?
World Cup Day 3 roundup: Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia; France thrash Australia; Lewandowski woe
Day three of the 2022 World Cup is in the books and it is one that will likely never be forgotten.
Wales must improve to beat Iran: five reasons to believe they can | Ben Fisher
A point from their opening game was a good result, but only if Rob Page’s side can follow it up with victory over Iran on Friday
England players fumed at Fabio Capello when manager cheered on ITALY at World Cup 2010, reveals Joe Cole
JOE COLE has revealed that he was left fuming when former England manager Fabio Capello cheered on Italy at the 2010 World Cup. The former midfielder was "bothered as an Englishman" as his coach got behind another team while the Three Lions struggled to impress. England were knocked out of...
World Cup day 4 roundup : Spain hit Costa Rica for seven; Belgium win but Germany lose
Live text updates from day 4 of the 2022 World Cup.
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: Player ratings as favourites stunned in opener
Match report and player ratings from Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.
England vs USA prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out today?
England and the USA battle it out in another compelling Group B fixture in the Qatar World Cup.The Three Lions know another win here, after thrashing Iran in the opener, will guarantee their progression to the knock-out stages.While the United States will hope to improve after allowing Wales back into their opener, meaning they had to settle for a point.Gareth Southgate is sweating on the fitness of his star striker Harry Kane, but they will enter the contest as favourites even without the Tottenham forward.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.When is England vs USA?The Group...
Gareth Southgate provides huge Harry Kane injury update
Gareth Southgate confirms Harry Kane's injury status ahead of England versus the United States.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day Two - England 6-2 Iran, Netherlands 2-0 Senegal, Wales 1-1 USA
A summary of day two for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 where England open their campaign against Iran, a Mane-less Senegal face Virgil Van Dijk’s Holland, and USA take on Wales.
Wales-United States World Cup match draws peak of 13 million UK viewers
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A peak of 13 million people tuned in to ITV's television and online coverage to see Wales clinch a draw against the United States in their opening game at the World Cup on Monday, the British broadcaster said.
Harry Wilson praises 'fantastic' Neco Williams after performance against USMNT
Harry Wilson hails the performance of Wales teammate Neco Williams after he learned of the passing of his grandfather hours before kick-off.
World Cup: Wales fans sing for their team's success
Wales' credentials as the land of song were burnished as the nation's return to the World Cup was serenaded by passionate singing from the fans. Their choruses could be heard from pubs, fan zones and at pitch side in Qatar for Wales' first World Cup match since 1958. Teary-eyed supporters...
90min
