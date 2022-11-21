Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Balenciaga Launches Inappropriate Ads Involving Children: NY Has Had EnoughBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Off-duty MTA employee punched in face at Queens subway station
An off-duty MTA employee was randomly assaulted at a Queens subway station earlier this month and police are searching for the man they say is responsible.
Bronx Times
Allerton Sunoco gas attendant shot in head was a constant in community, ‘a family figure’
An Allerton Sunoco gas station attendant who was shot in the head Tuesday night has been a constant and friendly face in the community, locals said. Police responded to a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the vicinity of Boston Road and Astor Avenue, where a Sunoco gas station is located. A 59-year-old gas attendant, who locals say is named Ali, was shot in the head after opening the door to the small store, according to the NYPD.
Dad on date beaten to death by ATV, dirt bike riders in East Harlem
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The 45-year-old man beaten to death by a swarm of ATV and dirt bike riders in East Harlem was a dad on a date at the time of the fatal attack, a co-worker. Arthur Cooke was surrounded and attacked around 10 p.m. on Nov. 4. He died on Nov. 18. […]
bronx.com
MTA Launches Fall 2022 All-Agency Customer Satisfaction Survey
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced that its Fall 2022 Customers Count Survey launched today, Monday, November 21, 2022, for New York City Transit, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and Access-A-Ride Paratransit customers. The results of the online survey provides the MTA with a better understanding of how customers...
NBC New York
Tenants of NYC Building Say They Have Gone Weeks Without Hot Water, Working Toilets
Tenants of a Bronx building have been living a nightmare as they try to get ready for Thanksgiving, having gone two weeks with no hot water or working toilets. "It’s like when you call, they tell you something different all the time. 'They’re working on it' -- who is working on it? I don’t need to be living like this," Shirley Brown said tearfully.
Man undresses, tries to rape woman on NYC subway train, police say
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A straphanger took off some of his clothes and tried to rape a 24-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train last week, police said Thursday. The suspect was sitting next to the woman on the No. 4 train on Nov. 17 at around 11:30 p.m. when he removed his pants and underwear […]
NYPD officer struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver struck a cop while trying to evade police in the Bronx Tuesday night, and fled the scene with his accomplice in the backseat, authorities said. Officers noticed a man changing the license plate on a gray BMW in front of 2287 Loring Ave. at around 10:40 p.m. and parked […]
NYPD: Man tried to drag MTA driver out of bus window in Staten Island attack
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 54-year-old man tried to pull the driver out of an MTA bus during a vicious beating and robbery in Richmond. Michael Varone of Karen Court in West Brighton stands accused in the attack that left the bus driver battered and shaken on Nov. 10 at about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Rockland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Big pile of garbage left on Manhattan sidewalk in ‘illegal, wrong, totally ridiculous’ move: Sanitation Department
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City’s Sanitation Department called out a store that left a massive pile of garbage on a Manhattan sidewalk. The trash was left on the west side of Sixth Avenue between 16th and 17th streets on Sunday, a Sanitation Department spokesperson said. Workers cleared it up and a $50 fine […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Indictment finally comes for murderer of Indiana tourist staying in Bushwick AirBnB
BUSHWICK — Justice may finally be coming for an Indiana tourist who was shot and killed while he was staying in a Bushwick AirBnB on a vacation in Brooklyn. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday that the defendant, 26-year-old William Freeman, of Gravesend, was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with murder. Freeman allegedly shot 20-year-old Ethan Williams, while Williams was sitting on a stoop in Bushwick, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
MTA survey offers riders the chance to win $100 pre-paid cash gift card
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Looking for some extra cash to help out with your holiday shopping?. The MTA is offering riders the chance to win a $100 pre-paid cash gift card for participating in the agency’s latest customer survey. On Monday, the MTA announced that launch of its Fall...
bronx.com
Cristina Lopez Figuero, 72, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Cristina Lopez Figuero. 1265 Fulton Avenue. Bronx, NY 10456. It was reported to...
NBC New York
Man and Woman Hurt in Double Slashing on Union Square Subway Station Platform: Police
A man and a woman were both injured in a double slashing at the Union Square subway station in Manhattan, according to police. The violence broke out just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on the L line platform, police said. While it was unclear what led up to the incident, a woman was slashed once in the face and a man was cut multiple times to the head.
NYCHA residents fed up after spending 2 weeks without hot water inside apartments
Dozens of NYCHA apartments in the Bronx have been without hot water for two weeks, and residents say they are at their wits' end.
Street safety advocate hit by car while biking to NYC memorial for crash victims
Street safety advocates and families of victims killed in car crashes gather in Brooklyn's Lincoln Terrace on Sunday, Nov. 20 to remember New Yorkers killed by motorists this year. Advocates and families of crash victims gathered in Brownsville, Brooklyn on Sunday to commemorate those killed by motorists in the city this year. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Man Stabbed in NYC Stairwell While Hanging Out With Friend, Unknown Person: Sources
A man was found dead with a stab wound to his leg while hanging out in the hallway of a Bronx building with a friend and an unidentified person -- and police are now searching for that unknown individual, sources tell News 4 New York. On Wednesday, at around 2:41...
Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
Domino Sugar shows its Yonkers pride with giant LED sign
The new sign is 4 feet by 30 feet and shows a new Domino sugar logo combined with the city's name, honoring the iconic sign on the pier downtown.
Two incidents of men robbed, attacked outside Grand Central Station: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pair of robberies involving around four to five men has happened around the Vanderbilt Avenue and East 42nd Street entrance to Grand Central Station, police said. A man, 28, was walking towards the station entrance on Nov. 8, around 2 a.m., when four men walked up behind him and started […]
CBS News
FDNY on scene of fire at Bronx house of worship
A fire broke out at a house of worship in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon. Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.
