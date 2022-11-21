ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allerton Sunoco gas attendant shot in head was a constant in community, ‘a family figure’

An Allerton Sunoco gas station attendant who was shot in the head Tuesday night has been a constant and friendly face in the community, locals said. Police responded to a 911 call around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the vicinity of Boston Road and Astor Avenue, where a Sunoco gas station is located. A 59-year-old gas attendant, who locals say is named Ali, was shot in the head after opening the door to the small store, according to the NYPD.
MTA Launches Fall 2022 All-Agency Customer Satisfaction Survey

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced that its Fall 2022 Customers Count Survey launched today, Monday, November 21, 2022, for New York City Transit, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and Access-A-Ride Paratransit customers. The results of the online survey provides the MTA with a better understanding of how customers...
NYPD officer struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver struck a cop while trying to evade police in the Bronx Tuesday night, and fled the scene with his accomplice in the backseat, authorities said. Officers noticed a man changing the license plate on a gray BMW in front of 2287 Loring Ave. at around 10:40 p.m. and parked […]
NYPD: Man tried to drag MTA driver out of bus window in Staten Island attack

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities allege that a 54-year-old man tried to pull the driver out of an MTA bus during a vicious beating and robbery in Richmond. Michael Varone of Karen Court in West Brighton stands accused in the attack that left the bus driver battered and shaken on Nov. 10 at about 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Rockland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Indictment finally comes for murderer of Indiana tourist staying in Bushwick AirBnB

BUSHWICK — Justice may finally be coming for an Indiana tourist who was shot and killed while he was staying in a Bushwick AirBnB on a vacation in Brooklyn. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday that the defendant, 26-year-old William Freeman, of Gravesend, was arraigned on an indictment that charged him with murder. Freeman allegedly shot 20-year-old Ethan Williams, while Williams was sitting on a stoop in Bushwick, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office.
Cristina Lopez Figuero, 72, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 42nd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Cristina Lopez Figuero. 1265 Fulton Avenue. Bronx, NY 10456. It was reported to...
Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
