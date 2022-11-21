PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lung cancer survival rates are improving, according to the American Lung Association's annual report that was released Tuesday. The five-year survival rate is now 25%. Lung cancer is so deadly because it's usually not found early. Doctors at Main Line Health say new technology could help reverse the trend. Robotic technology finds lung cancer early and also has the ability to treat it at the same time. A life-saver times two. Kathleen McGinn and her surgeon are celebrating her surviving lung cancer because it was found early and treated with a new robotic procedure. "I'm very optimistic for my future," Kathleen...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO