EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Hemgenix, First Gene Therapy to Treat Adults With Hemophilia B
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec) gene therapy for the treatment of adults with hemophilia B (congenital factor 9 deficiency) who currently use factor 9 prophylaxis therapy; have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage; or have repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes. Despite advancements in the treatment...
Healthline
Treatment Options for Bladder Cancer
Surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation are some of the treatments for bladder cancer. The treatments used depend on your cancer’s stage and grade, your age, and your overall health. There are several different treatment options for bladder cancer. Which one is recommended to you can depend on many factors, including:
Harvard Health
Should you get an over-the-counter hearing aid?
What the new hearing aid options mean for your ears and wallet. A change in FDA regulations has cleared the way for over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids. What does this mean for you if you’re among the approximately 48 million Americans with some degree of hearing loss? We asked Dr. James Naples, assistant professor of otolaryngology/head and neck surgery at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, to help explain potential pros and cons.
ajmc.com
Stem Cell Transplant May Be Viable Treatment for Patients With HIV, Leukemia, Says Dr Jana Dickter
Jana K. Dickter, MD, associate clinical professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, City of Hope, discusses a patient's experience being the oldest person to successfully undergo a stem cell transplant while living with HIV and leukemia. Depending on finding the right donor, stem cell transplantation may be a viable treatment option...
WNDU
Medical Moment: Using PARP inhibitors to stop ovarian cancer
(WNDU) - Almost 20,000 women developed ovarian cancer this year. 12,000 are expected to die. For years, it’s been known as the silent killer. Symptoms are vague, meaning when it’s caught, it’s usually too late. But now, there’s hope. Scientists are studying targeted therapies that show...
MedicalXpress
CAR T cell therapy could reach beyond cancer
Engineered immune cells, known as CAR T cells, have shown the world what personalized immunotherapies can do to fight blood cancers. Now, investigators have reported highly promising early results for CAR T therapy in a small set of patients with the autoimmune disease lupus. Penn Medicine CAR T pioneer Carl June, MD, and Daniel Baker, a doctoral student in Cell and Molecular Biology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, discuss this development in a commentary published today in Cell.
psychologytoday.com
Navigating Life After Cancer
Fatigue is a common side effect of cancer treatment. Moderate exercise can help combat fatigue. It takes time to heal after cancer treatment which can be frustrating. Be kind to yourself and set boundaries for others. Check in with your primary care physician to get back on track with your...
NBC Bay Area
New Data on Multiple Sclerosis Provides Hope for Mothers
There is new hope for women with multiple sclerosis who are pregnant or planning for a family. Doctors say multiple sclerosis does not lessen a woman's chances of getting pregnant or carrying a healthy baby, but it does make the experience of motherhood more challenging. Angie Randall heard the dreadful...
Florida Congresswoman Offers Resolution to Designate National Caregiving Youth Week
This week, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., showcased her resolution, which she introduced last week, to designate a week in November as National Caregiving Youth Week in order “to recognize the efforts and sacrifices of youth under 18 caring for a loved one.”. U.S. Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Calf., and...
New robotic technology helping to find, treat lung cancer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lung cancer survival rates are improving, according to the American Lung Association's annual report that was released Tuesday. The five-year survival rate is now 25%. Lung cancer is so deadly because it's usually not found early. Doctors at Main Line Health say new technology could help reverse the trend. Robotic technology finds lung cancer early and also has the ability to treat it at the same time. A life-saver times two. Kathleen McGinn and her surgeon are celebrating her surviving lung cancer because it was found early and treated with a new robotic procedure. "I'm very optimistic for my future," Kathleen...
curetoday.com
The 'Good' Cancer Does Not Exist
Think twice before telling me that there is a "good" type of cancer or that I should "just be lucky my daughter is still alive." When we hear the word cancer, I don’t know how many of us know that cancer is not a one-cell-fits-all disease. Each cancer has its own characteristics, types and subtypes and as such often has a different prognosis and treatment options.
physiciansweekly.com
Belantamab Mafodotin for Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to the drug belantamab mafodotin-blmf (BLENREP; GlaxoSmithKline) on August 5, 2020, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. These patients must have previously been treated with at least 4 therapies, including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor, and an immunomodulatory agent. The results of phase II multicenter DREAMM-2 trial provided substantial evidence of the effectiveness of the treatment.
WNDU
Medical Moment: How safe are at-home cancer treatments?
(WNDU) - Chemotherapy is a life-saving treatment for many cancer patients - powerful drugs that kill fast-growing cells in the body. It’s given intravenously over a period of hours. But many of us might not know that some cancer can be treated with oral chemotherapy - pills a patient...
curetoday.com
‘Time is of the Essence’ in Decision-Making for Early-Stage Lung Cancer
This video series featured, Dr. Peter Baik, who is a thoracic surgeon at Cancer Treatment Centers of America® (CTCA) in Phoenix and Chicago, and was moderated by Kristie L. Kahl. Kahl: To start, why is it important for patients to have an active voice in their diagnosis and treatment...
labroots.com
New Insights Into Parkinson's Pathology & A Drug Candidate
Over six million people have Parkinson's disease, and more are diagnosed every day. The neurodegenerative disease is characterized by aberrant proteins, which form thread-like filaments that clump together, called alpha-synuclein fibrils. It's thought that these fibrils can damage neurons. Scientists have now determined that lipids can attach to those fibrils, and that alters how synuclein proteins are arranged in the fibrils. A drug called anle138b was also found to bind to a hole inside these lipidic fibrils. This work may open new diagnostic and treatment options for Parkinson's disease. The findings have been reported in two Nature Communications publications.
