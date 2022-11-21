Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Update on The Elite mocking CM Punk during AEW Dynamite in Chicago
As previously noted, The Elite made references to CM Punk during their match on AEW Dynamite against the trios champions Death Triangle. Prior to Dynamite, Omega stated to SI.com that he would “encourage people to let it go” in regards to The Elite’s backstage altercation with Punk.
wrestlinginc.com
Details On Bianca Belair And Montez Ford's Hulu Reality Show
In an exclusive interview during the third hour of NBC's "Today Show," WWE power couple Bianca Belair and Montez Ford announced their eight-episode reality show on Hulu. "We're excited," said Belair. "People get to see who we are in the ring but now they kind of get to see who we are outside the ring, pulling the curtain back a little bit." When asked if filming for the show has started, Ford responded "it should be happening in the next few weeks, two-to-three weeks."
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: WWE Raw Tonight (11/21/22) – Full Card for Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw tonight comes to us live this week from Albany, New York. Most recently, the town that hosted Impact! Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View. Raw is live from the MVP Arena, formerly known as the Knickerbocker Arena. Home of the 1992 Royal Rumble. Recognized by many as the all-time best Royal Rumble match, it saw Ric Flair win it and with it the WWF Championship and the famous “With a tear in my eye” promo right after. His victory also spawned the rather infamous “Yes, yes, yes, yes” reaction by Bobby Heenan that for years could be heard in Botchamania’s videos.
PWMania
Major Spoiler for WarGames at WWE Survivor Series
Becky Lynch is rumored to be returning to WWE this month to work the War Games match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Lynch is set to be Team Bianca Belair’s fifth partner in the 5 vs. 5 Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series.
tjrwrestling.net
Tyrus Breaks Surprising Record With NWA Worlds Title Win
Tyrus has discussed his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship victory and revealed that he has broken an unusual record with his win. Tyrus won the first world championship of his career at NWA’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view when he captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a three-way match with former champion Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona.
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat's Final Match Affected By AEW Booking
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is set to return to the ring for the first time in 12 years this Sunday when he teams with FTR to take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and a mystery partner at a Big Time Wrestling show in Raleigh, N.C. Steamboat recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman and discussed how his tag team partners and opponents came to be for what is being billed as his final match.
PWMania
Spoiler: Main Event for ROH Final Battle PPV Revealed
The ROH Final Battle PPV which is scheduled for December 10th in Arlington, Texas has it’s headlining match set. During the AEW Rampage tapings from last night, it was revealed that the current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against Claudio Castagnoli in the main event at ROH Final Battle.
wrestlinginc.com
Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch
All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW World Title Match Set For Winter Is Coming
MJF now knows who the first challenger for his AEW World Championship will be at Winter Is Coming following Dynamite. An AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament has been taking place in recent weeks to find the next contender for the company’s World Championship. Heading into Dynamite in Chicago, the final was set between Ethan Page of The Firm and former FTW Champion Ricky Starks.
411mania.com
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, WWE Main Event Lineup, MLW Fusion Preview
– Here are video highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:. – Today’s episode of WWE Main Event on Hulu includes the following:. – Tonight’s MLW Fusion includes the following:. * Falls Count Anywhere for MLW Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Women’s Featherweight...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Announced For Upcoming Wrestling Revolver “Season Finale” Event
Wrestling Revolver has announced that AEW superstar Jon Moxley will be appearing at their upcoming “Season Finale” event which takes place on December 3rd at the Horizon Event Center in Clive, Iowa. Jon Moxley is scheduled to participate in a signing and then make a special appearance. It...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR def. Top Flight. * Chris Jericho and the JAS came out. Jericho proclaimed himself the best...
wrestleview.com
News From AEW Dynamite: Faction returns, CM Punk mocked; Thunder Rosa update
The following is news from Wednesday’s 11/23 Thanksgiving Eve episode of AEW Dynamite. The House of Black are back in AEW. The sold-out crowd at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago was hot for the faction’s return to the company. In recent weeks, vignettes have been airing on AEW television promoting the return of Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Announces William Regal Segment For Wednesday’s Dynamite
AEW has announced that William Regal will explain why he turned on Jon Moxley to align himself with MJF at Full Gear during this week’s episode of Dynamite. At Full Gear 2022, MJF beat Moxley to become the new AEW World Heavyweight Champion after Regal gave him brass knuckles.
slamwrestling.net
AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho survives Tomohiro Ishii to retain RoH Title
The MJF Era has begun in AEW, but there are some lingering question coming out of Full Gear. What is the status of the Blackpool Combat Club now that Jon Moxley is no longer champion and William Regal turned on the champ; helping MJF to victory. Dynamite is in Chicago, tonight, so expect a raucous crowd. Let’s get to the action.
411mania.com
Updated Betting Odds For Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series
WWE – Survivor Series – Saturday, Nov 26, 2022. Brawling Brutes, Drew Mcintyre & Kevin Owens +120 (6/5) Seth Rollins (c) -150 (2/3) Ronda Rousey (c) -4000 (1/40)
PWMania
Preview For Thursday’s MLW Fusion (11/24/22)
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion this Thursday night on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10pm ET. Here is the lineup:. *MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday with Alicia Atout: Falls Count Anywhere. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Status Of Thunder Rosa And AEW Women's Title
The interim tag is no more. Injured AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa officially forfeited her title Wednesday after an announcement on the live episode of "AEW Dynamite" confirmed that Jamie Hayter will no longer be recognized as an interim champion. As a result, Toni Storm – the previous holder of the interim title – will also be recognized as a former AEW Women's World Champion, according to AEW's announcers.
lastwordonsports.com
Top WWE Stars Teasing Appearance For NJPW
Karl Anderson has teased fellow WWE stars AJ Styles and Luke Gallows will join him when he appears at a NJPW show on December 14th, 2022. This would be an unusual occasion of top WWE stars appearing for NJPW. Anderson will defend his Never Openweight Championship against Hikuleo at NJPW...
