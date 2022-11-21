WWE Raw tonight comes to us live this week from Albany, New York. Most recently, the town that hosted Impact! Wrestling’s Bound For Glory Pay-Per-View. Raw is live from the MVP Arena, formerly known as the Knickerbocker Arena. Home of the 1992 Royal Rumble. Recognized by many as the all-time best Royal Rumble match, it saw Ric Flair win it and with it the WWF Championship and the famous “With a tear in my eye” promo right after. His victory also spawned the rather infamous “Yes, yes, yes, yes” reaction by Bobby Heenan that for years could be heard in Botchamania’s videos.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO