Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Related
FBI Charges Investment Manager in $10M Crypto Ponzi Scheme
Federal authorities have charged an Ohio man with taking part in a fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scheme that raised at least $10 million from investors. According to a news release from the U.S. Justice Department, Rathnakishore Giri, 27, is accused of misleading investors by falsely claiming to be an expert in cryptocurrency trading specializing in bitcoin derivatives.
thecoinrise.com
Two People Charged In Estonia For Alleged Involvement In $575M Crypto Scam
Two Estonian nationals in Tallinn have been arrested for running a multi-tiered plan to launder money stolen through crypto fraud by using shell businesses. The action is made by the U.S. Department of Justice. The overall cost of the accusation is $575 million and includes 18 counts. HashFlare, a cryptocurrency...
Two men arrested in Estonia for $575 million cryptocurrency laundering scheme
The indictment comes at a volatile moment for the crypto industry, as the market has plummeted and the second-largest crypto exchange collapsed.
protos.com
50,000 bitcoin seized after criminal calls police on self
In an unprecedented move, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced that it has arrested a “James Zhong” and seized over 50,000 bitcoins. The coins in question were originally stolen from the dark web marketplace the Silk Road back in 2012 — a full decade ago. The...
An executive at an FTX affiliate threw up when he learnt of the crypto exchange's impending collapse, report says
FTX Digital Markets' co-CEO threw up when he learnt of FTX's problems, sources told the WSJ. FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday. Subsidiary FDM filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection Tuesday. Other staff say they learned about FTX's collapse through Twitter and the media rather than via the company. The co-CEO...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico
A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
newsnationnow.com
Bitcoin historian: ‘Cryptocurrency is largely a scam’
(NewsNation) — As the first of what are expected to be multiple lawsuits over the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX has now been filed in court, Kurt Wuckert, Jr., chief bitcoin historian at CoinGeek.com, joined “NewsNation Live” on Monday to discuss the implications. Of his many insights,...
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Iranian soccer player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies reported that Voria Ghafouri was arrested for “insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government.” Ghafouri, who was not chosen to go to the World Cup, has been an outspoken critic of Iranian authorities throughout his career. He objected to a longstanding ban on women spectators at men’s soccer matches as well as Iran’s confrontational foreign policy, which has led to crippling Western sanctions. More recently, he expressed sympathy for the family of a 22-year-old woman whose death while in the custody of Iran’s morality police ignited the latest protests. In recent days he also called for an end to a violent crackdown on protests in Iran’s western Kurdistan region.
Both Democrats and Republicans See Crypto As The Future Of Finance According To Survey
Grayscale Investments is the world's largest digital currency and cryptocurrency asset manager. Still, it is also a company that likes to conduct surveys to give itself information on finances in places like America. The firm had an exciting announcement to provide to the people of the United States of America on Tuesday, November 2nd: people who are democrats and republicans are able to actually agree when it comes to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and the future of economics: “Democrats and Republicans agree cryptocurrency is the future of finance.”
Witness: Walmart shooter seemed to target certain people
The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit and appeared to be dead, said a witness who was present when the shooting started.
UN committee urges China to free Xinjiang detainees, recommends reparations
GENEVA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A United Nations committee urged China on Thursday to release people held in detention facilities in its Xinjiang region and recommended that it provide victims with "remedies and reparation".
techaiapp.com
Former US Regulator Likens FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried to Bernie Madoff and His Ponzi Scheme – Regulation Bitcoin News
Former Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Chair Sheila Bair likens the fall of crypto exchange FTX and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to the infamous Ponzi Scheme of Bernie Madoff. “It felt very Bernie Madoff-like in that way,” she said. Former FDIC Chair Compares FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried...
France moves closer to making abortion a constitutional right
France has moved a step closer to becoming the first country in the world to enshrine abortion as a constitutional right, after lawmakers approved a resolution in the lower house to guarantee access to “the right to voluntarily end a pregnancy”. In a rare cross-party move, members of...
thenewscrypto.com
Implementation of “National Cryptocurrency Exchange” in Russia
National Cryptocurrency Exchange to be Launched in Russia. The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank supports the initiative. After launch, the trading platform will be a part of Moscow exchange soon. Despite the critical condition of the crypto market, the adoption rates of the crypto industry is growing on...
Working prisoners are entitled to employment and safety standards just like anybody else
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) recently ended its longstanding relationship with the meatpacking company, Wallace Beef. This means that federal prisoners incarcerated in the Joyceville Institution near Kingston will no longer provide slaughterhouse labour for the private firm. The announcement comes after years of campaigning by animal rights and prison farm activists. Groups like Evolve Our Prison Farms have long criticized the Joyceville abattoir operation as cruel to animals and exploitative of prisoners. They also raised a number of concerns about the operation’s lax oversight and poor environmental practices. CSC has yet to announce if it will seek a...
cryptopotato.com
10,000 BTC tied to Mt Gox Hack Moved After 7 Years
It is worth noting that funds have not moved from the now-defunct Mt.Gox exchange’s cold wallets since 2018. A crypto wallet attributed to the failed BTC-e linked to the 2014 Mt. Gox hack moved 10,000 Bitcoin, now worth over $165 million, to a group of personal wallets, exchanges, and other services on November 23rd.
Comments / 0