Terre Haute, IN

Baeslers boosts Salvation Army donations

By Sky Christian
 2 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to local business owner, Bob Baesler of Baesler’s Market, the Terre Haute Salvation Army could get an increase in holiday fundraising this year.

Baesler’s Market will match every dollar donated to the Salvation Army for up to $2,500 on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

“Talk about the spirit of Thanksgiving,” said Captain Jeremy Fingar, leader of The Salvation Army in Terre Haute. “I am just amazed by the generosity, and I really hope the community takes up the challenge.”

The money donated to the Vigo County Salvation Army through their annual holiday efforts makes up 80 percent of the organization’s budget for the year. The money raised goes towards various programs and services offered by the Salvation Army. These services range from the local food pantry, financial support for rent and utilities, visits to nursing homes, prolonged family case management, youth programs, summer camps, and help during the holidays.

Local charities & businesses serving holiday meals 2022

“Bob Baesler’s kettle match this year will go a long way in helping us meet needs in Vigo County. We are blessed by his continued partnership with The Salvation Army,” added Capt. Fingar. “There is still a long way to go to reach the Christmas goal for this year, but this match will help tremendously.”

The Vigo County Salvation Army is still seeking volunteer bell-ringers for this year . The organization only needs volunteers from now through Christmas Eve until 4 p.m. to help reach its fundraising goal of $225,000. For those interested in volunteering to help ring for donations, more information on how to register can be found by visiting RegisterToRing.com . Volunteers are able to choose a time and location that’s most convenient for them. For further information regarding, the Salvation Army, the donation match, or how to volunteer, contact Capt. Jeremy Fingar at  812-232-4081.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

