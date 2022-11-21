Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
DKG Welcomes Jedor as Guest Speaker
WARREN, Pa. – Cyril Jedor was the guest speaker at the Delta Kappa Gamma October meeting. Jedor spoke about the long and tedious – but very rewarding – process of becoming a U.S. citizen. Mr. Jedor was born in France. He moved to the United States when...
yourdailylocal.com
WPOC, JDFC Team to Help Families Celebrate Thanksgiving
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Pickleball Outreach Committee and the Jefferson Defrees Family Center teamed up together to help local families enjoy a brighter Thanksgiving holiday. Pictured above are Phyllis Rapp of WPOC, Melinda Johnson Executive Director of JDFC, and Jamie Bees of WPOC. The Warren Pickleball Outreach Committee...
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: An Odd Fellowship
If you grew up in medieval times you needed to have a trade. Tradesmen had a guild to back them up. Some of these tradesmen were so prolific at their craft that they adopted their trade as a last name. Carpenter if you built out of wood. Cooper if you...
Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties
Sharon-based Penn Power announced Monday it would continue to expand its Smart Grid in Mercer and Crawford counties. The work, the company said, would reinforce the local power system and help prevent service disruptions. Work includes installing new automated equipment and technology, the company said. “Penn Power has made significant investments in smart grid technologies […] The post Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
yourdailylocal.com
Council Approves Additional Funds for Boat Launch Project
WARREN, Pa. – Warren City Council approved the allocation of $500,000 needed to lock in Warren’s riverfront development project during Monday’s meeting. Council approved a motion to approve city funding in the amount of $250,000 in general fund dollars, as well as another $250,000 from a loan taken out for parking garage repairs.
venangoextra.com
Light Up Night parade winners announced
Central Elementary School won the Brightest Lights & Most Sparkle award for the Electric Lights Parade held Saturday during Franklin’s Light Up Night celebration. Here is a rundown of the top place winners in each of the parade’s five divisions:. Division I (Churches and schools) — Victory Elementary...
erienewsnow.com
Red Letter Hospitality is a Family Affair: Giving You the Business
This is the time of the year for holiday gatherings. Whether it's an intimate lunch or dinner or making a reservation for a private party. One local family prides itself in that. They are behind serving up food and atmosphere at three different places. And it's because of their love of good restaurants.
yourdailylocal.com
FASD Superintendent Hetrick Begins Term on PA State Board of Education
TIONESTA, Pa. – Forest Area School District Superintendent Amanda E. Hetrick took the oath of office on Nov. 17 to begin her term on the Pennsylvania State Board of Education. Magisterial District Judge Daniel Miller of the 37th Judicial District of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania administered the oath to...
Garbage collection rates vary across townships
The closure of Raccoon Refuse continues to impact communities months after bankruptcy as some Union City residents have questions about the borough’s current garbage disposal contract with tri-county. This involves steep price increases and limitations on pickups. Residents are to pay $118 every three months for one can of garbage pickup, while neighboring areas, like […]
wrfalp.com
JCC, UPMC Chautauqua Sign Agreement for Paramedicine Program
Jamestown Community College and UPMC Chautauqua have signed an agreement to create a paramedicine program at the college. The partnership will provide students the opportunity to earn 30 credits each from JCC and the UPMC Regional Paramedic program. Students who complete the JCC-UPMC program will earn New York State Health Department emergency medical technician certification and an Associate in Applied Science in Individual Studies from JCC.
Firefighters respond to East 25th Street house fire
Erie firefighters were busy Wednesday afternoon ventilating an east Erie building after smoke filled the residence. Firefighters responded to 738 East 25th Street in Erie around 3 p.m. It is not clear how the fire was started, but reports said it was subdued quickly without a lot of fire damage. Crews had things under control […]
erienewsnow.com
Erie Preps for a Snowy Thanksgiving
People are already doing their last minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping, worried that road conditions and food shortages may prevent them from shopping later. "We are just trying to get everything done now," said Ava Nyweide, who was shopping with her parents at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Road. "Of course, with this snowstorm coming it's going to be a big issue with traffic, getting places. We already had an accident on our road today, so it might be a big problem."
WHEC TV-10
Federal Emergency Declaration is in effect for 11 New York counties after lake effect storm
A Federal Emergency Declaration is now in effect for 11 counties in New York buried by the lake effect storm. Those counties are Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming. Some parts of those counties saw nearly 7 feet of snow. The federal government...
Two Erie Sheetz locations offering $1.99 Unleaded 88 for Thanksgiving holiday
Sheetz gas stations are giving back with $1.99 flex fuel for the entire week of Thanksgiving. Briaunna Malone was live in the studio, and if your car can take 88 Unleaded, this is definitely news to be thankful for. Sheetz is showing their appreciation of customers by dropping the price of Unleaded 88 gas until […]
yourdailylocal.com
Drivers See Highest Thanksgiving Gas Prices on Record
Gas prices are two cents cheaper in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.020 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, but the Thanksgiving national average is the highest on record since AAA started keeping track in 2000. The average price for a gallon of gas in...
wrfalp.com
Chautauqua County Dept. of Mental Hygiene, DSS to Merge
The Chautauqua County Department of Mental Hygiene will be merging with the County Department of Social Services. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel, speaking with WRFA in his monthly interview, said New York State has no consistent model for how departments should be organized or merged. He said the merger that...
erienewsnow.com
Meadville Prepares for this Year's Meadville Light Up Night
Thanksgiving is just three days away, but the City of Meadville is already focused on Christmas. On Friday, December 2nd, the City will host this year's Meadville Light Up Night. The tree lighting ceremony is set to begin at 6p.m., in Diamond Park with a visit from Santa himself. Afterwards,...
Unknown burglars caused nearly $3k in damages to Elk County building
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for people they were told broke into a detached building on someone’s property and caused extensive damages in Spring Creek Township. The reported incident occurred sometime between Friday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 19, at 6 a.m., according to state police. Unknown suspects […]
explore venango
Coroner Identifies Clarion Woman Killed in Crash on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clearfield County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who was killed Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80. According to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer Snyder, the victim has been identified as Brandi Lynn Rapp, 33, of Clarion. Rapp was...
wnynewsnow.com
Massive Fire At A Former Jamestown Factory Is Officially Extinguished
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A massive fire at a former Jamestown factory was declared officially extinguished on Friday, as an investigation into what sparked flames continues. Crews from across Chautauqua County were first called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m....
