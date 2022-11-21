Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Creighton cracks top 10 in Top 25 And 1 after signature win over Arkansas
Literally no Creighton season has ever started with higher expectations than this one, evidence being that the Bluejays were a preseason top-10 team in the Associated Press poll last month for the first time in history. So far, things are going well. Creighton improved to 6-0 on Tuesday with a...
No. 9 Arkansas, No. 10 Creighton expect tough duel
No. 9 Arkansas will play its first top-10 matchup during the regular season in nearly 28 years when it faces
Yardbarker
No. 14 Arizona upends No. 10 Creighton to win Maui Invitational
Oumar Ballo had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead four Wildcats who finished in double figures in No. 14 Arizona's 81-79 victory over No. 10 Creighton in the final of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Wednesday. Ballo shot 14-for-17 from the field, while Kerr Kriisa...
WASHINGTON 62, FRESNO STATE 57
Percentages: FG .377, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Holland 2-6, Baker 2-8, Yap 1-5, Whitaker 1-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Isitua, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 20 (Baker 6, Campbell 4, Whitaker 3, Yap 3, Andre, Colimerio, Holland, Moore). Steals: 5 (Baker, Campbell, Isitua, Whitaker, Yap).
Horns247 Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Baylor
CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 8-3 After what the Texas defense has done to the Big 12's top two scoring offenses - TCU and Kansas - the last two games, I'm pretty confident the Longhorns can limit true freshman Richard Reese (908 yards, 5.2 ypc, 14 TDs) and Craig "Squirrel" Williams (530 yards, 5.8 ypc, 4 TDs) in Baylor's wide-zone running attack, which is averaging 202.6 yards per game and went for 232 yards on 46 carries last week in a 29-28 loss to TCU.
Golden State 124, L.A. Clippers 107
Percentages: FG .453, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Mann 3-3, Morris Sr. 3-5, Powell 3-7, Jackson 1-3, Covington 1-4, Coffey 0-1, Batum 0-2, Wall 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Powell, Zubac). Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 5, Wall 3, Coffey 2, Mann 2, Powell 2, Covington,...
Denver Pioneers play the Citadel Bulldogs
Citadel Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Denver Pioneers (4-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers square off against the Citadel Bulldogs at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Pioneers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit with 10.4 assists per...
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 64, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 61, OT
Percentages: FG .375, FT .368. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Tr.Armstrong 2-5, Quintana 2-9, Battin 1-2, Nottage 1-4, Tchoukuiengo 0-2, Ta.Armstrong 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ighoefe 3, Quintana). Turnovers: 8 (Ighoefe 2, Quintana 2, Ta.Armstrong 2, Goodrick, Stone). Steals: 4 (Goodrick, Nottage, Stone, Tchoukuiengo). Technical...
NO. 19 UCLA 100, PEPPERDINE 53
Percentages: FG .350, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Mallette 3-8, Mitchell 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Zidek 1-6, Moore 0-1, Deng 0-2, Porter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lewis). Turnovers: 17 (Porter 5, Lewis 4, Moore 4, Mitchell 2, Coulibaly, Zidek). Steals: 5 (Porter 2, Lewis,...
UNLV 71, Minnesota 62
MINNESOTA (4-2) Battle 5-17 4-4 17, Garcia 6-11 2-5 15, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 1-3 2-5 5, Henley 2-11 0-0 5, Carrington 5-10 2-3 15, Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Ola-Joseph 1-2 1-2 3, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 11-19 62. UNLV (6-0) Muoka 2-5...
Sam Houston St. 60, TCU 54
SAM HOUSTON ST. (2-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.710, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Jefferson 1-2, Eddins 1-2, Allen 0-1, Kemp 0-1, Djokovic 0-2, Henry 0-1, Woods 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson 1, Perry 1) Turnovers: 16 (Batista 4, Allen 3, Jefferson 2, Kemp 2, Woods 2, Djokovic 1, Perry 1,...
SEATTLE 89, PACIFIC LUTHERAN 53
Percentages: FG .396, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (McCurdy 2-3, Williams 2-3, Noland 1-3, Reisner 1-5, McGaughey-Fick 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCurdy). Turnovers: 20 (Thomas 6, McCurdy 4, Noland 3, McGaughey-Fick 2, Reisner 2, Sweeney 2, Riedel). Steals: 7 (Thomas 3,...
SAINT LOUIS 96, PAUL QUINN COLLEGE 53
Percentages: FG .299, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Shaw 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Bensalah 1-3, Hart 1-3, Redus 1-3, Tynes 1-6, Williams 1-6, Davis 0-1, Mingo 0-1, Scaife 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Redus 3, Scaife 2, Thompson 2, Joseph, Tynes). Steals: 7...
SAINT MARY'S 75, VANDERBILT 65
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .569, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Johnson 1-1, Mahaney 1-3, Ducas 1-6, Barrett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bowen 3, Barrett 2). Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 5, Barrett, Bowen, Mahaney, Marciulionis, Saxen, Wessels). Steals: 9 (Bowen 2, Ducas 2, Mahaney...
Detroit 125, Utah 116
DETROIT (125) Bogdanovic 7-18 8-8 23, Livers 3-5 0-0 7, Bagley III 9-10 1-1 19, Hayes 1-5 0-0 2, Ivey 5-13 6-7 16, Knox II 6-8 3-4 21, Duren 2-4 0-0 4, Burks 4-10 6-6 18, Diallo 4-8 1-1 9, Joseph 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 44-89 25-27 125. UTAH (116)
Pennsylvania hosts Hartford following Dingle's 22-point game
Hartford Hawks (3-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (2-4) BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces the Hartford Hawks after Jordan Dingle scored 22 points in Pennsylvania's 74-68 overtime win over the Lafayette Leopards. The Quakers are 0-1 on their home court. Pennsylvania is third in the Ivy League with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game...
College basketball: Arizona travels to Hawaii for Maui Invitational
The Arizona Wildcats basketball family is traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Wildcats play Cincinnati on Monday during the Maui Invitational. From there, Arizona will face either Ohio State or San Diego State in its second game. Other teams in the tournament include Texas Tech, Creighton, Louisville, and Arkansas. ...
Northeastern Huskies and the Manhattan Jaspers meet
Manhattan Jaspers (1-2) vs. Northeastern Huskies (0-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -3.5; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The Northeastern Huskies will play the Manhattan Jaspers at Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom. Northeastern went 9-22 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies...
No. 23 Texas eyes Big 12 title game, first must overcome Baylor
No. 23 Texas will look to keep its chances of playing for the Big 12 Conference championship alive when it
