ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

No. 14 Arizona upends No. 10 Creighton to win Maui Invitational

Oumar Ballo had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds to lead four Wildcats who finished in double figures in No. 14 Arizona's 81-79 victory over No. 10 Creighton in the final of the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii, on Wednesday. Ballo shot 14-for-17 from the field, while Kerr Kriisa...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON 62, FRESNO STATE 57

Percentages: FG .377, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Holland 2-6, Baker 2-8, Yap 1-5, Whitaker 1-7). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Isitua, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 20 (Baker 6, Campbell 4, Whitaker 3, Yap 3, Andre, Colimerio, Holland, Moore). Steals: 5 (Baker, Campbell, Isitua, Whitaker, Yap).
FRESNO, CA
247Sports

Horns247 Staff Predictions: Texas vs. Baylor

CHIP BROWN — SEASON RECORD: 8-3 After what the Texas defense has done to the Big 12's top two scoring offenses - TCU and Kansas - the last two games, I'm pretty confident the Longhorns can limit true freshman Richard Reese (908 yards, 5.2 ypc, 14 TDs) and Craig "Squirrel" Williams (530 yards, 5.8 ypc, 4 TDs) in Baylor's wide-zone running attack, which is averaging 202.6 yards per game and went for 232 yards on 46 carries last week in a 29-28 loss to TCU.
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 124, L.A. Clippers 107

Percentages: FG .453, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Mann 3-3, Morris Sr. 3-5, Powell 3-7, Jackson 1-3, Covington 1-4, Coffey 0-1, Batum 0-2, Wall 0-3). Team Rebounds: 14. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Powell, Zubac). Turnovers: 16 (Jackson 5, Wall 3, Coffey 2, Mann 2, Powell 2, Covington,...
Porterville Recorder

Denver Pioneers play the Citadel Bulldogs

Citadel Bulldogs (3-2) vs. Denver Pioneers (4-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers square off against the Citadel Bulldogs at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Pioneers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit with 10.4 assists per...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 64, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 61, OT

Percentages: FG .375, FT .368. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Tr.Armstrong 2-5, Quintana 2-9, Battin 1-2, Nottage 1-4, Tchoukuiengo 0-2, Ta.Armstrong 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ighoefe 3, Quintana). Turnovers: 8 (Ighoefe 2, Quintana 2, Ta.Armstrong 2, Goodrick, Stone). Steals: 4 (Goodrick, Nottage, Stone, Tchoukuiengo). Technical...
CARBONDALE, IL
Porterville Recorder

NO. 19 UCLA 100, PEPPERDINE 53

Percentages: FG .350, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 7-31, .226 (Mallette 3-8, Mitchell 2-6, Lewis 1-4, Zidek 1-6, Moore 0-1, Deng 0-2, Porter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lewis). Turnovers: 17 (Porter 5, Lewis 4, Moore 4, Mitchell 2, Coulibaly, Zidek). Steals: 5 (Porter 2, Lewis,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

UNLV 71, Minnesota 62

MINNESOTA (4-2) Battle 5-17 4-4 17, Garcia 6-11 2-5 15, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper 1-3 2-5 5, Henley 2-11 0-0 5, Carrington 5-10 2-3 15, Payne 1-2 0-0 2, Ola-Joseph 1-2 1-2 3, Ramberg 0-0 0-0 0, Samuels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 11-19 62. UNLV (6-0) Muoka 2-5...
PARADISE, NV
Porterville Recorder

Sam Houston St. 60, TCU 54

SAM HOUSTON ST. (2-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.710, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 2-10, .200 (Jefferson 1-2, Eddins 1-2, Allen 0-1, Kemp 0-1, Djokovic 0-2, Henry 0-1, Woods 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Jefferson 1, Perry 1) Turnovers: 16 (Batista 4, Allen 3, Jefferson 2, Kemp 2, Woods 2, Djokovic 1, Perry 1,...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

SEATTLE 89, PACIFIC LUTHERAN 53

Percentages: FG .396, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (McCurdy 2-3, Williams 2-3, Noland 1-3, Reisner 1-5, McGaughey-Fick 0-1, Thomas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCurdy). Turnovers: 20 (Thomas 6, McCurdy 4, Noland 3, McGaughey-Fick 2, Reisner 2, Sweeney 2, Riedel). Steals: 7 (Thomas 3,...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

SAINT LOUIS 96, PAUL QUINN COLLEGE 53

Percentages: FG .299, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 7-28, .250 (Shaw 1-1, Thompson 1-1, Bensalah 1-3, Hart 1-3, Redus 1-3, Tynes 1-6, Williams 1-6, Davis 0-1, Mingo 0-1, Scaife 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Redus 3, Scaife 2, Thompson 2, Joseph, Tynes). Steals: 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

SAINT MARY'S 75, VANDERBILT 65

SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .569, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Johnson 1-1, Mahaney 1-3, Ducas 1-6, Barrett 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bowen 3, Barrett 2). Turnovers: 11 (Johnson 5, Barrett, Bowen, Mahaney, Marciulionis, Saxen, Wessels). Steals: 9 (Bowen 2, Ducas 2, Mahaney...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 125, Utah 116

DETROIT (125) Bogdanovic 7-18 8-8 23, Livers 3-5 0-0 7, Bagley III 9-10 1-1 19, Hayes 1-5 0-0 2, Ivey 5-13 6-7 16, Knox II 6-8 3-4 21, Duren 2-4 0-0 4, Burks 4-10 6-6 18, Diallo 4-8 1-1 9, Joseph 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 44-89 25-27 125. UTAH (116)
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Pennsylvania hosts Hartford following Dingle's 22-point game

Hartford Hawks (3-3) at Pennsylvania Quakers (2-4) BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania faces the Hartford Hawks after Jordan Dingle scored 22 points in Pennsylvania's 74-68 overtime win over the Lafayette Leopards. The Quakers are 0-1 on their home court. Pennsylvania is third in the Ivy League with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Northeastern Huskies and the Manhattan Jaspers meet

Manhattan Jaspers (1-2) vs. Northeastern Huskies (0-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northeastern -3.5; over/under is 135. BOTTOM LINE: The Northeastern Huskies will play the Manhattan Jaspers at Copper Box Arena in London, United Kingdom. Northeastern went 9-22 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy