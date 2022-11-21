Buy Now, Pay Later: Online payment plan exponentially expanding, but experts and officials eye more regulation and urge consumer caution

Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
iwocaPay integrates with WooCommerce to offer B2B buy now, pay later to ecommerce businesses
Iwoca, one of Europe’s largest small business lenders, is today announcing the integration of its B2B payment solution iwocaPay with leading ecommerce software WooCommerce. WooCommerce holds 37% market share of ecommerce software platforms worldwide. iwocaPay’s new extension will provide tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses with the option to offer buy now, pay later to their business customers.
Can Outsourced Treasury Solutions Ease Rising Concerns About Liquidity?
Liquidity is front and center — not just because of cryptocurrency. To be sure, the recent FTX disaster in the crypto space has been bringing the term “liquidity” to everyone’s lips as traders pull their bitcoin off exchanges, trading platforms file for bankruptcy, and worries mount that other crypto-focused firms will do the same.
Airswift Launches Gateway to Help Online Merchants Accept Crypto
Cryptocurrency payment solutions provider Airswift has launched a full-stack payment gateway for online businesses. Airswift Connect integrates with merchants’ online stores to enable them to accept cryptocurrency worldwide, the company said Monday (Nov. 21) in an announcement emailed to PYMNTS. “Airswift customers benefit from our proven track record of...
Is It Safe To Charge Your Phone Overnight? We Asked Tech Experts.
It’s the age-old question: how safe is it to charge your phone overnight? It’s obviously super convenient to be able to hook your phone up to a charger and leave it there for hours upon hours while you doze off — but should you? The answer may cause ...
Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
msn.com
Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue
Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa. Twitter's...
International Business Times
5 Companies That Could Continue Tech Layoffs In 2023
Layoffs in the technology sector will continue into next year, as most firms are struggling with a slowdown in demand after a period of hypergrowth during the pandemic. As the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the labor market has slowly been tightening up with the official unemployment rate in October reportedly at 3.7 percent. Companies have been forced to reevaluate their hiring practices and in some cases, cut down their workforce as a response to the changing economy.
Ars Technica
Major tax-filing websites secretly share income data with Meta
Here to add another layer of dread ahead of the upcoming tax season, The Markup reported that some of the biggest online e-filing services—unbeknownst to millions of users—have been sharing sensitive user financial information with Meta. Some services linked user names and email addresses with detailed information like income, refund amounts, filing status, and even the amount of dependents’ college scholarships.
The cooldown in home prices was a 'once-in-40-years' move, worse than the 2008 crisis that foiled algorithms, said the CEO of America's largest home-flipper
Home-flipping company Opendoor tried to make predictions based on prior data, but the speed of the recent shift in the market was greater than even the 2008 financial crisis.
crowdfundinsider.com
Atoa Wants to Obliterate Visa and Mastercard by Dropping Fees, Raises $2.2 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
Using credit cards is convenient but costly for merchants. So much so, they just raise their prices a bit for everyone. UK-based Fintech Atoa wants to challenge the dominance of Visa and Mastercard by cratering the cost of accepting payments by up to 70%, and the company has just announced it has raised $2.2 million in pre-seed funding.
crowdfundinsider.com
Featurespace Secures UK, US Govt Funding for AI Financial Crime Prevention Solution
Featurespace, which claims to be the leader in machine learning fraud and financial crime prevention technology, has secured funding from UK and US governments “to build a new type of artificial intelligence (AI) system to help banks and payments service providers (PSPs) detect financial crime – whilst protecting data privacy.”
fintechfutures.com
FIS reportedly looking to cut thousands of jobs under new CEO
US banking and payments technology giant FIS is reportedly planning to cut thousands of jobs under incoming CEO Stephanie Ferris’ strategy to right the firm following a slump in its share price over 2022. Bloomberg reports that while the cuts to the workforce are expected to be staggered, several...
CNBC
Citigroup faulted by U.S. banking regulators for poor data management in 'living will' review
Citigroup needs to address weaknesses in how it manages financial data, according to a review of the biggest banks' so-called living will plans, U.S. banking regulators said Wednesday. The bank's issues could hurt its ability to produce accurate reports in times of duress, and that could hamper the firm's ability...
Retailers’ extended warranties give no more cover than existing consumer rights, Choice says
Australian consumers are being sold extended warranties that provide no more cover than standard legal rights, the consumer group Choice has claimed. Choice bought products from 80 stores in the Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys chains. It found 91% of the stores tried to sell extended warranties,...
Research From Bright Data Shows Cost-of-Living Crisis is Forcing UK Consumers to Spend Less This Black Friday Weekend and Retailers Must Work Hard and Fast to Identify Opportunities
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 24, 2022-- On the eve of the year’s biggest shopping weekend, new research from Vanson Bourne and Bright Data reveals that 68% of consumers plan to spend less than previously, with 70% citing ongoing inflationary pressures and a looming global recession as the primary reason for this. What’s more, 42% say price is the number one factor affecting their online purchasing decisions this year, with shoppers looking for an average discount of over 30%. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005235/en/ Research from Bright Data shows cost-of-living crisis is forcing UK consumers to spend less this Black Friday weekend and retailers must work hard and fast to identify opportunities (Graphic: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: ZA Bank Integrates Wise to Offer Low Cost Global Transfers
Wise (LON:WISE) has been integrated into the digital banking firm in Hong Kong ZA Bank. According to a note from ZA bank, the partnership between the two firms is the first bank in Hong Kong to provide money transfers with no exchange rate mark up. It is also the first digital banking partner for Wise in East Asia.
Digital Payments Are Transforming the Face of Grocery
As connected technologies increasingly make their way into the grocery industry, digital payments both in stores and online are changing the way consumers engage with merchants. Overall, in-store shopping remains far and away how most consumers are purchasing their groceries, but its share of total grocery purchases is slipping, according...
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain: DBS Completes Repurchase Transaction using JP Morgan’s Onyx Application
DBS, a large Asian bank based in Singapore, is reporting that it has become the first bank in Asia to complete an intraday repurchase transaction on JP Morgan’s intraday repurchase application on Onyx Digital Assets. The application is a blockchain-based network that supports instant settlements and maturity of the transactions within hours as opposed to the current standard of two days.
cryptobusinessworld.com
Ripple partnered with digital payments gateway MSF Africa
Tech company Ripple partnered with digital payments gateway MSF Africa to bring advantages of cryptocurrency-enabled payments to the continent. Ripple, the leader in enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions has partnered with a leading digital payments gateway MSF Africa to use the technology to streamline mobile payments for customers in 35 countries in real-time.
TechCrunch
Early Light Ventures plots a second, $15M fund for software ‘underdogs’
Based in Baltimore, Early Light is still somewhat new to VC land with about four years and four exits under its belt, per Crunchbase. It largely funds startups that sell software to other businesses, like concert ticketer Seated, influencer marketing company ProductWind and telemedicine startup Citus Health. According to a...
