WMTW
Preble Street Food Security Hub sets new goals
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street is working hard to help feed Mainers who are considered food insecure. The nonprofit human service agency serving the most vulnerable people in Maine is currently preparing a million meals a year. Even though that sounds impressive, the agency has plans to reach five times as many people in the coming years.
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
WMTW
Maine craft brewery looks to change the nonalcoholic landscape
PORTLAND, Maine — A craft beer company in Portland is setting itself apart in a crowded field. Kit NA Brewing is the first and only craft beer company in Maine to brew only non-alcoholic beers. "When Rob and I started, the problem we were trying to solve basically was...
Maine Hunter Tags 9-Point Buck Locked Up with a Dead 10-Pointer
Close encounters with mature bucks are hard to come by in the Maine woods. But finding a pair of shooters with their antlers locked together is another level of rare altogether. That’s what Adam Blanchette of Lebanon, Maine happened upon while hunting in the Katahdin Iron Works area on the morning of November 10.
Woah! At Night the Hannaford at Back Cove in Portland, Maine, Looks Wicked Purple
I guess I hadn't been to the Back Cove Hannaford in the dark in a while and it totally took me by surprise!. I instantly thought that I had entered some sort of crazy black light dance club! It was purple! Kinda purple-blue!. You can see that some of the...
WMTW
'This is one of our greatest needs': Maine school superintendent helps serve lunch
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland Superintendent of Schools Tim Matheney stepped into the high school cafeteria Monday to help serve lunch to students. Matheney said he did it to highlight the importance of the food service staff as well as the need to hire more people to work in food service in district schools.
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Jefferson Medical College – Part 1
Your writer recognized a question, probably unanswerable, left over from last week’s mention of Dr. James Tuell, of Augusta. Why had he chosen to attend Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, when Maine had a medical school at Bowdoin, founded in 1820, and there was one at Dartmouth, and numerous others closer than Philadelphia?
Missing Miyake? The Popular Japanese Restaurant in Portland, Maine, Set to Reopen
Portland's incredible food scene is about to get one of its heavy hitters back. There's excitement in the air as Miyake Restaurant has announced its reopening date, following a lengthy renovation. The official reopening is coming just a few days after the Thanksgiving holiday. According to Miyake's Facebook post, it...
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
wabi.tv
Humane Society Waterville providing temporary foster for Thanksgiving Holiday
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Many animals will have to spend their holidays at a shelter while waiting for their forever homes. “We find that animals that are in the shelter for a long period of time are stressed out,” Rae-Ann Demos said. They are stressed out for various reasons...
Lewiston-Auburn temporary shelter in limbo over funding
LEWISTON, Maine — The future of a temporary winter shelter in the Lewiston-Auburn area is unknown as both the municipalities and Androscoggin County are split on how it should be funded. "With temperatures dropping, we need to get these shelters set up immediately," Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. According...
Watch Amazon’s Unique Way It Delivers Packages to This Tiny Maine Island
This was an incredible story to stumble upon. We try to shop as locally as possible but for a lot of basic or even weird needs, we rely on Amazon to get things ASAP and for inexpensive prices. But what about people living in remote places off the beaten path?...
Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
The Auburn, Maine, Walmart Isn’t the Only Walmart Whose Pole Gets Hit
When I saw another photo of yet another car hitting the famous pole at the Auburn Walmart after one hit it just last week, I thought that this can't be happening. That's too soon right? Turns out it wasn't in Auburn this time but it was at a Walmart. This...
WMTW
Portland postpones action on a potential music festival at Payson Park
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted unanimously to delay a vote on whether to approve a two-day music festival in Payson Park. Concert organizer C3 Presents applied for a permit to host the festival on July 22 and July 23, 2023. After public comment and workshops, the council was set to vote on the issue during Monday's meeting, but councilor Andrew Zarro, who represents District 4 where Payson Park is located, proposed a delay.
WMTW
Maine family sues the military over coverage for transgender daughter
PORTLAND, Maine — A father and his transgender daughter from Sagadahoc County have filed a federal lawsuit, challenging a federal statute that bars the Military Health System from covering medically necessary surgeries for dependents of service members seeking treatment for gender dysphoria. The father, identified in the lawsuit only...
WMTW
'I thought I was going to die': Maine couple describes dramatic rescue from fire
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Two people were rescued from a burning home in Biddeford Tuesday night. Neighbors reported seeing heavy smoke coming from a home on Dupont Ave. just after 9 p.m. "I was screaming and crying, and two firemen came up and said, 'We got you,'" said Dawn Gauvin,...
WMTW
Adoptable pet of the week: Benjamin the puggle
WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Benjamin. He is an 8-year-old puggle, half pug and half beagle, who was recently surrendered from a home in the area. Even though Benjamin is an older dog, he still has plenty of energy...
