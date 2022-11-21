ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

Preble Street Food Security Hub sets new goals

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street is working hard to help feed Mainers who are considered food insecure. The nonprofit human service agency serving the most vulnerable people in Maine is currently preparing a million meals a year. Even though that sounds impressive, the agency has plans to reach five times as many people in the coming years.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies

While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
Maine craft brewery looks to change the nonalcoholic landscape

PORTLAND, Maine — A craft beer company in Portland is setting itself apart in a crowded field. Kit NA Brewing is the first and only craft beer company in Maine to brew only non-alcoholic beers. "When Rob and I started, the problem we were trying to solve basically was...
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban

Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Jefferson Medical College – Part 1

Your writer recognized a question, probably unanswerable, left over from last week’s mention of Dr. James Tuell, of Augusta. Why had he chosen to attend Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, when Maine had a medical school at Bowdoin, founded in 1820, and there was one at Dartmouth, and numerous others closer than Philadelphia?
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display

One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
Portland postpones action on a potential music festival at Payson Park

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland City Council voted unanimously to delay a vote on whether to approve a two-day music festival in Payson Park. Concert organizer C3 Presents applied for a permit to host the festival on July 22 and July 23, 2023. After public comment and workshops, the council was set to vote on the issue during Monday's meeting, but councilor Andrew Zarro, who represents District 4 where Payson Park is located, proposed a delay.
Maine family sues the military over coverage for transgender daughter

PORTLAND, Maine — A father and his transgender daughter from Sagadahoc County have filed a federal lawsuit, challenging a federal statute that bars the Military Health System from covering medically necessary surgeries for dependents of service members seeking treatment for gender dysphoria. The father, identified in the lawsuit only...
Adoptable pet of the week: Benjamin the puggle

WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Benjamin. He is an 8-year-old puggle, half pug and half beagle, who was recently surrendered from a home in the area. Even though Benjamin is an older dog, he still has plenty of energy...
