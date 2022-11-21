Red Raiders drop opener at Maui Invitational

MAUI, Hawaii – Texas Tech’s defense faced its stiffest test of the season on Monday, and Creighton proved to be too much down the stretch at the Maui Invitational, handing Texas Tech a 76-65 loss.

After being tied at 31 at the half, the 10th-ranked Bluejays started the second half on a 16-7 run and never looked back.

No. 21 Texas Tech forced 13 first-half turnovers, but Creighton would not turn it over again in the second half. 22 points in the pain.

Four Red Raiders scored in double figures in the loss led by Daniel Batcho, who scored a career-high 17 points.

Creighton’s starting five accounted for 72 of the teams’ points and combined to hit nine three-pointers.

The Red Raiders (3-1) return to play in the Maui Invitation on Tuesday against the loser of Monday’s game between No. 9 Arkansas and Louisville.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.