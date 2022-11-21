ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Ross County residents rally at blood drive for sheriff’s deputy

By Karina Cheung
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHdKv_0jJ5IamB00

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio ( WCMH ) — As a Ross County sheriff’s deputy recovers in the hospital, the community is showing its support and donating in his name.

Ross County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eric Kocheran is still hospitalized after being shot in the chest during a shootout with a suspect at the sheriff’s office last Thursday.

People were in and out of the South Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross all afternoon Monday, waiting in line to donate blood in Kocheran’s name .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTTG8_0jJ5IamB00
Eric Kocheran

Angela Ulrich was one of the first appointments Monday.

“When I found out that they were doing this for the officer, that made it all the more compelling to come and keep my appointment,” she said. “I’m glad I can contribute.”

Dozens gathered to donate blood in honor of Kocheran, who remains hospitalized.

Ohio Sheetz $1.99 gas: Will it damage your car?

Tina Detty plans to donate blood sometime this week. On Monday, she brought in a different donation: t-shirts reading “Kocheran Strong.”

“I mean, everybody has a part to play and it’s what I would want someone to do if it was someone special to me,” she said.

A Ross County deputy stopped by the blood drive, saying, “I just want to personally thank you. I know Eric would appreciate it.”

“Deputy Kocheran did, I mean, he saved a lot of lives,” Detty said. “I’m sure if the fellow would have gotten inside, a lot worse things could have happened.”

There are two more chances to give here in Chillicothe. The American Red Cross will host blood drives this Tuesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

“We have a very full schedule and we’re taking in as many people as we can, so I mean until our supplies run out pretty much,” said American Red Cross worker Christina Alford.

Ulrich says concern for Kocheran and his family is being felt across the entire community and everyone is praying he’ll be OK this holiday season.

“I lost my husband this year and this is going to be the first year I haven’t had my husband with me, so I really don’t want that for anyone else,” she said. “I mean, we’re all pulling for him.”

Updates on Kocheran’s condition were not made available by the sheriff’s office or the Ohio Attorney General’s office, which is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate several dead animals dumped in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A property owner made a grisly discovery on his property on Wednesday. According to reports, the caller found several dead animal carcasses that had been dumped alongside his driveway in the 1700 block of Anderson Station Road. Initially, the sheriff’s office was dispatched to the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south Franklin County Wednesday night. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on London Lancaster Road, southeast of Saltzgaber Road in Groveport at approximately 8:20 p.m. The sheriff's office says a 2013 Ford Escape...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

‘Right place right time’: deputy in Ohio witnesses hit-and-run, chases fleeing juvenile driver

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — On Wednesday, a Gallia County deputy witnessed a car crash at the intersection of State Route 160 and Evergreen Road in Springfield Township, according to the county’s Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver at fault, who was a juvenile, “didn’t want to hang around to cooperate with the […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pickaway County responded to a structure fire shortly after 4 p.m. this afternoon. The fire was located in the 13000 block of Route 23 just north of South Bloomfield. According to initial reports, the fire was originally located in a shed but quickly...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 16, deputies responded to the 4400...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Hilltop park pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Homicide detectives are looking for a suspect after police found a body in a pond on the west side of Columbus. The Columbus Division of Police said it is looking for John M. Ferry, 46, in connection with the killing of Robert K. Marsh III, 51. Detectives learned the pair got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Man struck and killed by pickup truck in southeast Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Wednesday evening after being hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 23 in Scioto County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Robert Williams Jr., 56, of Portsmouth, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the scene.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Wanted for Murder in Scioto County, Considered Armed and Dangerous

Portsmouth – Portsmouth Police department have released a photo of the man who is responsible for two murders. Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, at approximately 0223 hours, Portsmouth 911 dispatch center received calls of shots being fired in the 700 block of Chillicothe St., just outside of Frankenstein’s bar.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pike County – Drugs, Guns, and Cash in Two Busts in Waverly

Waverly – Waverly police had two good busts this week taking drugs off the streets. Accoridng to the Waverly police department, on the night of Thursday November 17th, 2022, at 1942 hours Officer Johnson and Auxiliary Officer Stiltner responded to the Ameristay hotel in reference to a call about two individuals in a white car using a needle to shoot up drugs.Sergeant Taylor who arrived on scene, and Officer Roosa, conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Located were a large amount of white crystal like substance inside a magnetic hidden compartment in the trunk next to a loaded high point pistol and several boxes of ammunition. Officers were also able to locate a large amount of marijuana and Xanax pills. There were also a digital set of scales located in the same container with the white crystal-like substance and packages of small clear plastic bags commonly used to package and distribute drugs.
WAVERLY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Structure Fire in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a structure fire that has been reported as fully engulfed. According to early reports around 4 pm, Harrison fire was dispatched to US-23 just north of South Bloomfield for a shed that is fully engulfed in fire. The shed is close to the home on the property.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people have been indicted for planning the murder of a man, but then shooting a woman 14 times. Columbus police said Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spurell, and Sha’Briana Jenkins were all indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for the May 27, 2021, shooting. According to online court records, Freeman, 30, of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man indicted on nine counts in fatal shooting outside Sheetz

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One week after being arrested, an 18-year-old man has been indicted on nine separate counts, including murder, in connection with the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man outside a Sheetz gas station in northeast Columbus. Keimariyon Ross was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury for two counts of murder, three […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested. 200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, …. 200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested. NBC4 Today pledge 112222. Morning Forecast: November 22, 2022. Morning Forecast: November 22, 2022. NBC Today marion crash.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

SGT. KOCHERAN: After six days in coma, he is awake with long recovery ahead

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County deputy sheriff who was shot in the line of duty is making progress while he remains in intensive care at a Columbus hospital. Sergeant Eric Kocheran woke up Wednesday morning, just a day before Thanksgiving. He had been in a medically-induced coma for nearly a week. Kocheran was shot once in the chest last week, with the bullet going through his lung, grazing his heart, and landing in his liver after being ambushed behind the Sheriff’s office.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crews battle a large brush fire in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a large brush fire Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 12 p.m. in the area of Harris Station Road. Several departments were called to the area to help each other put out the fire. According to reports from...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said one person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the South Linden section of the city. Police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 7:33 p.m. The victim, an adult male, was suffering from visible injuries, according to CPD. He […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy