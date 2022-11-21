Ross County residents rally at blood drive for sheriff’s deputy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio ( WCMH ) — As a Ross County sheriff’s deputy recovers in the hospital, the community is showing its support and donating in his name.

Ross County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eric Kocheran is still hospitalized after being shot in the chest during a shootout with a suspect at the sheriff’s office last Thursday.

People were in and out of the South Central Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross all afternoon Monday, waiting in line to donate blood in Kocheran’s name .

Eric Kocheran

Angela Ulrich was one of the first appointments Monday.

“When I found out that they were doing this for the officer, that made it all the more compelling to come and keep my appointment,” she said. “I’m glad I can contribute.”

Dozens gathered to donate blood in honor of Kocheran, who remains hospitalized.

Tina Detty plans to donate blood sometime this week. On Monday, she brought in a different donation: t-shirts reading “Kocheran Strong.”

“I mean, everybody has a part to play and it’s what I would want someone to do if it was someone special to me,” she said.

A Ross County deputy stopped by the blood drive, saying, “I just want to personally thank you. I know Eric would appreciate it.”

“Deputy Kocheran did, I mean, he saved a lot of lives,” Detty said. “I’m sure if the fellow would have gotten inside, a lot worse things could have happened.”

There are two more chances to give here in Chillicothe. The American Red Cross will host blood drives this Tuesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We have a very full schedule and we’re taking in as many people as we can, so I mean until our supplies run out pretty much,” said American Red Cross worker Christina Alford.

Ulrich says concern for Kocheran and his family is being felt across the entire community and everyone is praying he’ll be OK this holiday season.

“I lost my husband this year and this is going to be the first year I haven’t had my husband with me, so I really don’t want that for anyone else,” she said. “I mean, we’re all pulling for him.”

Updates on Kocheran’s condition were not made available by the sheriff’s office or the Ohio Attorney General’s office, which is investigating the shooting.

