With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
The cancellation of this major music festival event in Iowa is leaving a lot of people with questions. We've been keeping you updated about the cancellation of Iowa's leg of the Country Thunder music festival franchise. Country Thunder Iowa's Beginnings. In 2020, Iowa was supposed to host the first Country...
KIMT
MASON CITY, Iowa – Visit Mason City is launching a second “experience passport” for travelers and locals. The tourism organization says it has teamed with technology company Bandwango to create the North Iowa Brew Pass, a free online program that features seven Mason City businesses. The project was paid for in part by the Iowa Tourism Office.
kiow.com
Forest City’s major summer concert attraction will not return next summer. Country Thunder Iowa made the difficult decision to shut down its concert event in Iowa citing a number of reasons. Forest City Mayor Ron Holland expressed disappointment about the change. Area country music fans became more disappointed in...
kchanews.com
John-Mikal McLuer, 12; Odin-Thor McLuer, 10; Drako-Ragnar McLuer, 6 & Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, Mason City
John-Mikal McLuer, 12, Odin-Thor McLuer, 10, Drako-Ragnar McLuer,6, Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, all who died Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at their home at 509 N. Washington Ave., Mason City, Iowa. Memorial services will be held 2:30 PM Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Lincoln School Gymnasium, 1625 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Mason...
KIMT
We have new information tonight on the father of the four boys who died in a house fire in Mason City. Father of four McLuer boys who died in Mason City house fire released from hospital. John-Mikal McLuer Sr. was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a member...
superhits1027.com
CHARLES CITY — A Honduran man residing in Charles City has been sentenced to federal prison time after using a false identification document and false Social Security number. The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa’s office says 39-year-old Jose Henriquez-Arriaga was sentenced Monday to two months in...
kiow.com
James “Jim” A. Rapp
James “Jim” A. Rapp, 75, of Clear Lake died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the I.O.O.F. Home in Mason City. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Jim’s family at PO Box 447, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
KAAL-TV
(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KIMT
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
WOWT
HOLMES, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people are dead after a crash in Wright County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened at 7:05 a.m. Monday, around the intersection of Hancock Avenue and 160th Street in Holmes, Iowa. According to the crash report, a semi-truck with one occupant and a...
KIMT
MASON CITY, Iowa – An arrest has been made for a summer 2020 beating in Mason City. Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39, was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail Tuesday on $10,000 bond. He’s accused of willful injury causing bodily injury for an incident on July 19, 2020.
The Newman Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Clear Lake High School on November 21, 2022, 17:30:00.
kiow.com
MaryAnn Wacker
MaryAnn Wacker of Garner passed away. Public funeral services will be at 11 AM, Wednesday at the Four-Square Chapel in Forest City. Pastor Jim Haakey will be officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA. A luncheon will then take place following the burial at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme.
KAAL-TV
(ABC 6 News) – Criminal charges were filed in Worth County court on Friday against a Northwood, IA woman who was involved in a deadly crash in July. Maggie Jo Harvey, 24, of Northwood, IA was charged with 2-counts of homicide by vehicle – operating under the influence, and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
KIMT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A federal trial is now scheduled for a man arrested in connection to a standoff in Mason City. Michael David Dalluge, 27 of Ottumwa, has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.
kiow.com
Robert Filbrandt
Robert Filbrandt, 81, of Thompson, formerly of Dows, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth Street in Dows with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.
KGLO News
MASON CITY — The Iowa Supreme Court says a Mason City man convicted of second-degree murder has failed to prove any claims of ineffective assistance of counsel but has agreed to return $50,000 in bond money to the man. James Farnsworth was convicted in 2013 of second-degree murder in...
HOLMES, Iowa — Three people are dead following a crash between a car and a Mack semi-truck in Wright County Tuesday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. The crash happened around 7:05 a.m. at Hancock Avenue and 160 Street in Holmes. The semi-truck, driven by 20-year-old...
