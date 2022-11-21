ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 104.7

Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000

With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
MALLARD, IA
KIMT

North Iowa Brew Pass launched in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Visit Mason City is launching a second “experience passport” for travelers and locals. The tourism organization says it has teamed with technology company Bandwango to create the North Iowa Brew Pass, a free online program that features seven Mason City businesses. The project was paid for in part by the Iowa Tourism Office.
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

Forest City Loses Country Thunder

Forest City’s major summer concert attraction will not return next summer. Country Thunder Iowa made the difficult decision to shut down its concert event in Iowa citing a number of reasons. Forest City Mayor Ron Holland expressed disappointment about the change. Area country music fans became more disappointed in...
FOREST CITY, IA
KIMT

John-Mikal McLuer Sr. is Heading Home

We have new information tonight on the father of the four boys who died in a house fire in Mason City. Father of four McLuer boys who died in Mason City house fire released from hospital. John-Mikal McLuer Sr. was released from the hospital on Wednesday, according to a member...
MASON CITY, IA
kiow.com

James “Jim” A. Rapp

James “Jim” A. Rapp, 75, of Clear Lake died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the I.O.O.F. Home in Mason City. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Jim’s family at PO Box 447, Clear Lake, IA 50428.
CLEAR LAKE, IA
KAAL-TV

Two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa kills 3, injures 1

(ABC 6 News) A two-vehicle crash in Wright County on Monday morning has left 3 people dead and 1 injured. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at approximately 7:05 a.m., a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and a 2007 BMW 525 collided at the intersection of Hancock Ave. and 160th St. in rural Holmes, Iowa.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa

WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
BRITT, IA
WOWT

3 dead in car vs. semi crash in north central Iowa

HOLMES, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people are dead after a crash in Wright County, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened at 7:05 a.m. Monday, around the intersection of Hancock Avenue and 160th Street in Holmes, Iowa. According to the crash report, a semi-truck with one occupant and a...
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Clear Lake, November 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Newman Catholic High School basketball team will have a game with Clear Lake High School on November 21, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CLEAR LAKE, IA
kiow.com

MaryAnn Wacker

MaryAnn Wacker of Garner passed away. Public funeral services will be at 11 AM, Wednesday at the Four-Square Chapel in Forest City. Pastor Jim Haakey will be officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA. A luncheon will then take place following the burial at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main St., Klemme.
FOREST CITY, IA
kiow.com

Robert Filbrandt

Robert Filbrandt, 81, of Thompson, formerly of Dows, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City. Memorial services will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth Street in Dows with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating. Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.
THOMPSON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy