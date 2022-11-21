Read full article on original website
'I lost my damn son': Uvalde families' fury as Texas top cop tells school shooting hearing that officers 'did not fail' and were inside building within minutes of massacre
The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety claimed his officers 'did not fail' the Uvalde community during the massacre that left 21 people dead. DPS Director Steven McCraw, who is facing calls to resign over officers' failure to quickly subdue shooter Salvador Ramos at the Uvalde Elementary School, said he'd gladly go if his department was at fault.
Watch Florida Cops Arrest a Legally Blind Man After Confusing His Walking Stick for a Gun
Two Florida sheriff's deputies have been disciplined after a video of them arresting a legally blind man for refusing to show his ID went viral this week. The Washington Post reports Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter apologized to James Hodges, 61, calling his arrest for resisting an officer without violence "unacceptable." Hunter also said both officers involved in Hodges' arrest have been disciplined. One was demoted, both were suspended without pay for several days, and both will be required to go through remedial civil rights training.
New York Cop Shoots Two Women Before Killing Herself, Police Say
A New York police officer shot two women before shooting and killing herself Monday, the Rochester Police Department said. Tiffani Gatson, a 29-year-old police officer, was off duty when the “domestic dispute” occurred, police said. She killed 27-year-old Angely Solis, also injuring a 30-year-old unnamed victim, who was sent to the hospital. Police haven’t yet clarified the relationship between Gatson and the victims or a possible motive behind the dispute. “Unfortunately, we have seen events of this nature occur all too frequently and struggle to find answers in the aftermath,” Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said. “The effects are far-reaching, from those who have lost loved ones to others throughout law enforcement organizations when a police officer commits such a horrible act, to our entire community."Read it at NBC News
Beaten Club Q Shooting Suspect Looks Worse for Wear in Court
A booking photo of suspected Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich, released by police Wednesday, showed a face littered with cuts, scrapes, bruises, and a pronounced black eye leftover from the senseless attack that claimed five lives and injured another 18 people in Colorado Springs. The injuries are reportedly from the brave actions of patrons, including Army vet Richard Fierro, who said he tackled the gunman, ripped his handgun away, and repeatedly pistol whipped him, leaving them both covered in blood until cops arrived. Fierro said a club performer also kicked Aldrich with her high heel as she ran by him. Aldrich appeared in court via video for the first time Wednesday, slumped over in a wheelchair in a jumpsuit. On Monday, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers described the actions of Fierro and a second bystander, who potentially saved dozens of lives, as nothing short of heroic.Read it at ABC News
Texas Woman Stalked Family of Officer Who Arrested Her, Repeatedly Activated a Taser While Speaking to Several Family Members: Police
A 40-year-old Texas woman was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing the family of a police officer after she was arrested. Ashley Dawn Auburg was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of stalking and obstruction or retaliation of a law enforcement officer, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter Showering
What would you do if you found out your husband of 14 years was secretly recording your 16-year-old daughter while she showered?. A devastated mother of three recently took to TikTok to share that she found out her husband of 14 years has been secretly recording her 16-year-old daughter in the shower.
Man Aiding Walmart Shooting Victim Dies After Police Knock Him to Ground
"He took him to the ground, body slammed him to the ground," an attorney for the man's family told Newsweek.
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Man retires after 25 years as a police officer, six days later is arrested for dealing drugs
There’s no doubt the pandemic brought upon a ton of changes in all of our professional lives; many of us even took the opportunity to completely shift careers altogether.
Witness who called 911 to report brutal rape of Manhattan jogger claims no one else stepped in to help
A witness who called 911 to report the rape of a jogger in Manhattan has claimed that bystanders ignored the victim’s pleas for help.Police say a 43-year-old woman was grabbed from behind before being choked and sexually assaulted near Pier 45 in New York City’s West Village at 5.30am on Thursday, the New York Post reported.Her attacker fled on a Citi Bike with her cell phone and wallet, police say.A suspect, Carl Phanor, 29, was arrested after using the woman’s credit cards at a Target in Midtown.Gabrielle Sumkin, a 23-year-old human resources worker, told the Post that she was...
Fired San Antonio cop who shot unarmed teenager, 17, in McDonald's parking lot had approached him the night before, officials claim - but refuse to reveal why
A San Antonio police officer who shot an unarmed teenage boy several times in a McDonalds had tried to pull him over the night before, according to police records. Rookie cop James Brennand, 25, shot Erik Cantu, 17, on October 2 while he was eating his fast food in his car with a female companion in Texas.
10-Year-Old Black Student Faces Charges After Hugging School Counselor
A Florida school counselor has accused the 10-year-old boy of groping her during a hug, allegations he and his family have denied and say are reminiscent of Emmett Till's case.
Former Weatherman Lands Behind Bars For Elaborate Scheme To Scam Millions While Pretending To Be A Spy
For years, Garrison Courtney pretended to be a covert officer of the CIA, secretly raking in millions of dollars from unsuspecting members of the intelligence and defense communities who believed the former weatherman was a talented spy. But Courtney’s web of lies would come crashing down in 2020 when he...
The 7 women on death row in Texas
Only two women have been executed in Texas since 1863 — 7 more now await death.Photo byMaven Shark Media. Seven women are currently on death row in Texas. Three of them have been there for more than ten years. They still have appeals pending, but their avenues of appeal are closing one by one.
Former School Cop Confessed to Shooting Police Officer Ex-Boyfriend in the Head After Stalking Him ‘Via Electronic Means’: Authorities
A former school cop in Florida confessed on camera to shooting her estranged boyfriend — himself a Miami-Dade Police Officer — after “she actively tracked the victim via electronic means.” That’s according to a police report detailing the Friday morning incident that was subsequently obtained by Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.
Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? FBI Launches Investigation
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has now gotten involved in the suspicious death of Shanquella Robinson The post Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? FBI Launches Investigation appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Complex
Student Arrested After Video Shows Her Assaulting Black Dorm Desk Clerk, Calling Her N-Word
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing has been arrested after a video showed her physically and verbally attacking a Black student. Per WKYT, the 22-year-old student was booked on Sunday for charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, second-degree disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault, and third-degree assault of a police officer. In a video that has circulated online, Rosing is seen assaulting fellow student and dormitory desk clerk Kylah Spring and repeatedly calling her the N-word and a “bitch.”
8 dead in cartel attack on police station
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded to the aggression and organized a […]
