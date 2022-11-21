ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World Cup is officially underway

By Derrick Ow
 2 days ago
SALINAS, Calif- (KION-TV): The 2022 FIFA World Cup has arrived and fans on the Central Coast are excited to catch the action on Fox 35 and Telemundo 23.

Due to the extreme heat during the summer in Qatar, the World Cup was moved to November and December. This is the first World Cup being held in the Middle East.

The U.S. Men's Soccer Team is making their first appearance after not qualifying for the tournament in 2018 in Russia. Led by a young core of stars in Christian Pulsic, Gio Reyna and Luca De La Torre, the Stars and Stripes will look to get out of Group B and into the knockout stage.

The Mexico Men's Soccer Team will kick off their World Cup journey on Tuesday morning when they take on Robert Lewandowski and Poland on Tuesday morning.

Fans on the Central Coast could not hide their excitement to see the World Cup happen during the holiday season. We went out to local bars and restaurants and interviewed some fans who were excited to see the action unfold. We have more tonight at 5, 6, 10 and 11.

KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

