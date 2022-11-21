ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Christmas In The Park opens Wednesday night at Longview Lake

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Christmas season’s magic is building up around the Kansas City metro, including at the Longview Lake Beach on Raytown Road in Lee’s Summit. Jackson County Parks + Rec’s 25th annual Christmas in the Sky and 35th annual Christmas in the Park...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Here’s the plan for the old Leawood Winstead’s on 135th

The owner of a Johnson County antique shop is bringing a new combo antique shop and dumpling restaurant to south Leawood, where a Winstead’s diner previously operated. The new eatery could open as soon as January, according to owners. 📣 New to the Post?. We’re the only local...
LEAWOOD, KS
kansascitymag.com

16 Things to do in KC this weekend, November 24-27

Here are sixteen great things to do in Kansas City this weekend, November 24-27, including A Christmas Carol, the Plaza Lighting Ceremony, and a holiday pop-up at Boulevard. Starlight Theatre is partnering with the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art to present Monet and other impressionists’ works in a new way that aims to channel them through “rich, dynamic display of light, color, sound and fragrance.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City's Healing House in need of gently used coats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the giving season approaches and temperatures drop, one Kansas City nonprofit wants your old coats. This is the time of year people go through those closets, companies and schools sometimes clean out the lost and found. All those coats can do a world of good in Kansas City's northeast neighborhood.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Popeyes fast food chain looks at new Overland Park digs

Fast food chicken chain Popeyes is looking to open its first Overland Park location in the southern part of the city. Where exactly? According to city documents, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. is wanting to open a new restaurant in the former Tay’s Burger Shack building at 7724 W. 151st Street, near U.S. 69 Highway.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Groundbreaking for Merriam Grand Station held at old Kmart along Shawnee Mission Parkway

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Mayor Bob Pape, councilmembers, and Drake Development held a groundbreaking ceremony for Merriam Grand Station on Monday afternoon. It took place at the old Kmart building along Shawnee Mission Parkway, on the western side of Antioch Road and to the east of I-35. The old building is behind Freddy’s and Krispy Kreme, and just to the southwest of Pegah’s.
MERRIAM, KS
KMBC.com

Here's what's open and what's closed on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking to do some last-second Thanksgiving dinner shopping? A lot of stores are closed for the holiday in Kansas City. A few stores will be open though if you forget the gravy in 2022. However, at least one Thanksgiving stalwart, Hy-Vee, will not be open...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list

Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
MISSOURI STATE
gladstonedispatch.com

Candidates sought for Clay County Extension Council

Nominations are being accepted for the January 2023 election to the Clay County University of Missouri Extension Council. The University of Missouri Extension Council of Clay County is the local link between county residents and the University of Missouri. “The county extension council, comprised of elected and appointed citizens, is...
CLAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy