Historic Switzer School Buildings in Kansas City were steered by Dr. J. M. Greenwood for success in the late 1800sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Lies For No ReasonOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Historic twin buildings now known as the Netherland and Monarch began construction in 1927 and have been savedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 BucksEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Christmas In The Park opens Wednesday night at Longview Lake
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Christmas season’s magic is building up around the Kansas City metro, including at the Longview Lake Beach on Raytown Road in Lee’s Summit. Jackson County Parks + Rec’s 25th annual Christmas in the Sky and 35th annual Christmas in the Park...
Things to do in Kansas City on Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 24-27
From tree lighting ceremonies to holiday displays, sporting events to downtown concerts, there's always something going on in the Kansas City area.
1st home arrives to Eden Village, a living community for the houseless in KCK
Eden Village is a new mobile home village in Kansas City, Kansas — a permanent living community for those that are chronically homeless.
jimmycsays.com
My friend Kevin Collison is looking at John Sherman’s downtown stadium through rose-colored glasses
Former KC Star development reporter Kevin Collison has done a great job with his CitySceneKC website. If you don’t subscribe, I suggest you do so. At $6 a month, it’s the best bargain in town for keeping up with what’s going on in the heart of the city, between the River Market and the Crossroads District.
bluevalleypost.com
Here’s the plan for the old Leawood Winstead’s on 135th
The owner of a Johnson County antique shop is bringing a new combo antique shop and dumpling restaurant to south Leawood, where a Winstead’s diner previously operated. The new eatery could open as soon as January, according to owners. 📣 New to the Post?. We’re the only local...
kansascitymag.com
16 Things to do in KC this weekend, November 24-27
Here are sixteen great things to do in Kansas City this weekend, November 24-27, including A Christmas Carol, the Plaza Lighting Ceremony, and a holiday pop-up at Boulevard. Starlight Theatre is partnering with the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art to present Monet and other impressionists’ works in a new way that aims to channel them through “rich, dynamic display of light, color, sound and fragrance.”
KMBC.com
Kansas City's Healing House in need of gently used coats
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the giving season approaches and temperatures drop, one Kansas City nonprofit wants your old coats. This is the time of year people go through those closets, companies and schools sometimes clean out the lost and found. All those coats can do a world of good in Kansas City's northeast neighborhood.
bluevalleypost.com
Popeyes fast food chain looks at new Overland Park digs
Fast food chicken chain Popeyes is looking to open its first Overland Park location in the southern part of the city. Where exactly? According to city documents, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc. is wanting to open a new restaurant in the former Tay’s Burger Shack building at 7724 W. 151st Street, near U.S. 69 Highway.
KCTV 5
Groundbreaking for Merriam Grand Station held at old Kmart along Shawnee Mission Parkway
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - Mayor Bob Pape, councilmembers, and Drake Development held a groundbreaking ceremony for Merriam Grand Station on Monday afternoon. It took place at the old Kmart building along Shawnee Mission Parkway, on the western side of Antioch Road and to the east of I-35. The old building is behind Freddy’s and Krispy Kreme, and just to the southwest of Pegah’s.
Olathe church helping families ahead of Thanksgiving
An Olathe church lent a helping hand to families the weekend before Thanksgiving with a food pantry on wheels and a free lunch.
KMBC.com
Here's what's open and what's closed on Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking to do some last-second Thanksgiving dinner shopping? A lot of stores are closed for the holiday in Kansas City. A few stores will be open though if you forget the gravy in 2022. However, at least one Thanksgiving stalwart, Hy-Vee, will not be open...
A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list
Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
KMBC.com
Kansas City installs disks in pavement at certain intersections to deter dangerous sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a new crackdown in Kansas City on what police officers call sideshows. Sideshows are characterized by a group of cars and people blocking off an intersection while a driver does donuts in that intersection. Last weekend, Kansas City police officers broke up a large...
KCI seeking volunteers for simulation prior to opening new terminal
The new KCI terminal is close to being ready for some of Kansas City's biggest upcoming events, but needs some volunteers to help.
gladstonedispatch.com
Candidates sought for Clay County Extension Council
Nominations are being accepted for the January 2023 election to the Clay County University of Missouri Extension Council. The University of Missouri Extension Council of Clay County is the local link between county residents and the University of Missouri. “The county extension council, comprised of elected and appointed citizens, is...
Overland Park pediatrician offers advice to parents as flu, RSV cases spike
According to a recent report from Children's Mercy Hospital, with RSV cases on the rise, the flu is spiking even higher in children this holiday season.
Video shows Westport security guards caught in fight with visitors
It was a chaotic scene in Kansas City's Westport district Sunday night after the Chiefs game. Security guards were caught on camera in a brawl.
Video shows Clay County deputies, bystander rescuing driver from creek
The Clay County Sheriff's Office released video showing deputies and a witness rescuing a man after he drove into a creek south of Kearney.
