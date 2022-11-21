ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Vice

Why Ticket Brokers Can Get Taylor Swift Tickets and You Cannot

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how the Ticketmaster/Live Nation megamerger—approved in 2010 by a seemingly asleep-at-the-wheel Obama administration—has led to a disastrous outcome for music fans. In that case, I was writing about Blink-182 fans who were mad that "dynamic pricing" determined by algorithms led to astronomical prices for its reunion tour.
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift’s Opening Act GAYLE Reacts to Ticketmaster Fiasco (Exclusive)

GAYLE is absolutely thrilled to be part of Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour!. ET's Denny Directo caught up with the "ABCDEFU" singer at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, where she opened up about finally getting to see Swift in person at the MTV EMAs recently -- after being announced as one of the talented openers for Swift's epic upcoming tour.
SFGate

Better Than Revenge: Swifties Help Expose Ticketmaster’s Monopoly

“There’s no nice way to tell 10 million Swifties, ‘There are no tickets,’” said Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino a day after the company’s colossal failure to deliver Taylor Swift tickets to fans who hoped to see her Eras Tour. He added: “So they do what they do and they go to social, and we deal with that every day.”
NPR

Ticket scalpers and the Taylor Swift fiasco (Encore)

Note: this episode originally ran in November 2021. If you were lucky enough to win the Ticketmaster lottery for Taylor Swift tour tickets: screw you, but congratulations. For everyone else, options to attend one of the shows are dwindling–and with tickets selling for as much as $28,000 on the resale market, buying scalped tickets is looking tough to swallow.

Comments / 0

Community Policy