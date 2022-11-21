Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more
Kasey Reiter took two days off of work and spent more than 13 hours on Ticketmaster trying to snag the coveted tickets, she told Insider.
Ticketmaster cancels future Taylor Swift Eras Tour sales admitting they aren’t…ready for it
In the wake of extreme public outcry and one of the worst ticket presale operations of all time, ticket-selling monopoly Ticketmaster has cancelled sales for Taylor Swift tickets, which were supposed to go on sale to the public on Friday. Ticketmaster shared the news in a tweet on Thursday. “Due...
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Bruce Springsteen addresses his ticket prices that reached $5,000 amid Taylor Swift concert sale disaster: 'Most of our tickets are totally affordable'
The Boss addressed why he allowed tickets for his 2023 to jump from $400 to upwards of $5,000 in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
Arizona Woman Says She Was Charged $9K For Taylor Swift Tickets She Never Even Got
Ticketmaster and other ticket sits have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons here recently, as their presale has become an ever living nightmare for extremely popular artists who sell their tickets through the site. In particular, getting tickets for Taylor Swift and Tyler Childers last week was...
Why Ticket Brokers Can Get Taylor Swift Tickets and You Cannot
A few weeks ago, I wrote about how the Ticketmaster/Live Nation megamerger—approved in 2010 by a seemingly asleep-at-the-wheel Obama administration—has led to a disastrous outcome for music fans. In that case, I was writing about Blink-182 fans who were mad that "dynamic pricing" determined by algorithms led to astronomical prices for its reunion tour.
Taylor Swift speaks out after Ticketmaster cancels her tour's general ticket sale: 'It pisses me off'
Taylor Swift said her team repeatedly asked Ticketmaster "if they could handle this kind of demand" after her tour's general ticket sale was canceled.
Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift concert ticket sale citing high demand
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Online ticketing company Ticketmaster said in a tweet it has canceled Friday's sale of tickets for pop star Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour due to high demand and insufficient inventory.
Taylor Swift's response to Ticketmaster chaos wins praise from disappointed fans: 'It's upsetting for her too'
Three Swift fans who failed to secure tickets to the pop star's Eras Tour told Insider that the singer's Friday comments prove her loyalty to fans.
Taylor Swift’s reign of chaos continues as Swifties discover if they have tour presale access
Taylor Swift’s fandom was sent into another state of chaos — a regular occurrence ever since her tenth studio album Midnights came out — following news that Ticketmaster had begun sending out emails for The Eras Tour presale. Swift announced The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, and...
Upset Taylor Swift says she was told Ticketmaster could handle demand
LOS ANGELES, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Friday it was "excruciating" for her to watch fans struggle to secure tickets for her upcoming U.S. tour after she had been assured that Ticketmaster (LYV.N) could handle large demand.
Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco
The DOJ is investigating Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, for its snafu regarding ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.... The post Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco appeared first on Outsider.
Nikki Sixx incurs the wrath of Swifties after accusing Taylor Swift of “whining”
Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx has recently landed himself in hot water with the fanbase of mega popstar Taylor Swift after he accused the singer of always “whining about something new”. Last week, general sales to Swift’s 2023 ‘Eras Tour’ were cancelled following a chaotic presale...
Taylor Swift’s Opening Act GAYLE Reacts to Ticketmaster Fiasco (Exclusive)
GAYLE is absolutely thrilled to be part of Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras Tour!. ET's Denny Directo caught up with the "ABCDEFU" singer at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday, where she opened up about finally getting to see Swift in person at the MTV EMAs recently -- after being announced as one of the talented openers for Swift's epic upcoming tour.
Better Than Revenge: Swifties Help Expose Ticketmaster’s Monopoly
“There’s no nice way to tell 10 million Swifties, ‘There are no tickets,’” said Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino a day after the company’s colossal failure to deliver Taylor Swift tickets to fans who hoped to see her Eras Tour. He added: “So they do what they do and they go to social, and we deal with that every day.”
Ticket scalpers and the Taylor Swift fiasco (Encore)
Note: this episode originally ran in November 2021. If you were lucky enough to win the Ticketmaster lottery for Taylor Swift tour tickets: screw you, but congratulations. For everyone else, options to attend one of the shows are dwindling–and with tickets selling for as much as $28,000 on the resale market, buying scalped tickets is looking tough to swallow.
