been saying this since the covid mess started.... covid and valley fever share almost every symptom.. but take two completely different tests and treatments. doctors just assume a patient has covid based on the symptoms even if the patient tests covid negative. I live right in the middle of the California valley fever Hotspot and it just amazes me that our local doctors don't even consider testing for VF.
They’ll blame all the chemicals being dumped on us from the skies as anything! Look up people! It’s not hard to figure out!
Hmmmm... vaccines are gonna do no good against funguses unless ya make people numb to the fungus, which is bad in the long run. This is gonna increase cause this is normal when geo goes into super active mode, it does these things. Better off with saline washes and hot showers or baths and allergy med, as well as an antifungal diet (yes there are foods and plants that are edible that are antifungal, besides the list of antiinflammatory, antiviral and antibacterial categories too.)
