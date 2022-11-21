ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Dover flips script to advance to Class AAA semis

By Benny Mitchell
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

Dover Senators running back Jakwon Kilby runs the ball during their game against Sussex Central, photo by Ben Fulton

Georgetown – Five weeks ago Dover was shut out in their regular season game versus Sussex Central.

Five weeks ago the Senators’ Nasir Snipes-Guzman’s football future was uncertain as he awaited approval of a transfer waiver from the DIAA board.

Fast forward to Friday night.

Snipes-Guzman was back on the field and Dover shut out the Golden Knights 20-0 in the first round of the DIAA Class AAA state tournament.

“Last time we were here I had to watch my team go 21-0 with a donut,” Snipes-Guzman said. “I kept faith and came back and we gave them the donut and my team got the 20-0 win”

Snipes-Guzman made 10 tackles Friday night including a big third down tackle for a loss in the fourth quarter that ended a Sussex Central drive.

“Nasir is special to this team in a lot of ways, he’s special as a player and as a human being. He is a leader and an inspiration to our team after having football taken away from him and then getting a second chance to play,” head coach Chip Knapp said.

After a scoreless first half Dover forced Sussex Central to punt on their first possession of the third quarter giving the Senators the ball at their own 48 yard line.

On the third play of the drive Jaheim Cole took an option pitch 27 yards down the left sideline for the first touchdown of the game, it was also Cole’s first for the season. Brandon Yoder added the point after kick and Dover took a 7-0 lead just three minutes and ten seconds into the half.

The Senators struck again in the third quarter facing a third and 19 Tyron Abrams took the handoff and then emerged from the middle of the pack and raced 86 yards for a touchdown extending their lead to 14-0.

The Dover defense continued to suffocate the Knights in the second half while on offense giving them a steady dose of Jakwon Kilby. Kilby carried the ball 17 times for 97 yards.

On second and four Abrams took the handoff, but initially fumbled the ball and picked it back up on the bounce and went 36 yards for his second touchdown of the game as well as his second of the season as the Senators took a 20-0 lead.

“We have some other talented guys and they have been getting better throughout the season and were able to use those guys tonight. We have talked about the only way we are going to be able to succeed is to expand the offense,” Knapp said.

Abrams carried the ball three times for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Senators amassed 291 yards of total offense with 273 coming on the ground. The Knights were held to 145 yards of total offense.

Sixth seeded Dover earned a home game in the semifinal due to seventh seeded St. Georges upset of Appoquinimink 13-7 on Friday night.

“Having a home game next week is going to be great, but we want to get to the University of Delaware in the end,” Abrams said.

Sussex Central finished their season with an 8-3 record. Dover advanced to the Class AAA semifinals and will host St. Georges on Saturday with kickoff at 7:00pm.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Milford LIVE News

Soccer champs: Sallies over Charter, Caravel blanks St. Marks

The Salesianum Sals went on to win their second straight DIAA Division I Boys Soccer state championship and twenty first overall. Sallies defeated Wilmington Charter by a score of 4-1 at Dover high school.  The Sals scored two goals in each half of the game. In the first half Jake Ross scored the first goal then assisted Gianluca Marroni for ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Junebug’s to open in Penney Square

After working retail throughout high school and college at several different clothing boutiques before going to work at her family’s roofing business, Shelby Grant knew she always wanted to do something on her own. A graduate of Milford High School who grew up in Houston and attended Goldey Beacom College where she earned a bachelor’s in business administration with a ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Horsey Church Road in the Laurel area yesterday morning. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:42 a.m., […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
LAUREL, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford woman to perform at Carnegie Hall

Margaret Swinchoski, a flutist who resides in Sugar Maple Farms, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Palisades Virtuosi at Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall on November 29. The performance will include nearly 100 new works, including those written for the group by Rita Blacker, Adrienne Albert and Patrick D. Finley. Special guests will include Adrienne Albert, Eric Ewazen and more. “We ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Investigating Attempted Robbery of Gas Station

The Delaware State Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred on November 23, 2022, at approximately 3:14 p.m., […] The post Troopers Investigating Attempted Robbery of Gas Station appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

Carper visits Milford Museum

On Friday, November 18, United States Senator Tom Carper visited the Milford Museum. The purpose of his visit was to learn more about the museum and offer ideas on how the organization could extend a $700,000 grant from the State of Delaware that is to be used for a new meeting room and collections area in the basement. “As you ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 22, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Carper visits Milford Museum Culture SSP Season Ticket Special on Small Business Saturday Short Family selected as November Garden of the Month Business Junebug’s to open in Penney Square KSI receives donation from Lord Baltimore Lions Club Government & Politics City of Milford invites ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting in Millsboro

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block […] The post Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting in Millsboro appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
MILLSBORO, DE
Milford LIVE News

SSP Season Ticket Special on Small Business Saturday

Looking for something special for someone (or yourself!) this holiday season at a discounted price? Look no further! On Small Business Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 10 AM to 1 PM, at the Riverfront Theater, 2 South Walnut Street in Milford, Second Street Players will be offering Season Tickets at a special discount – normally selling for $85.00, season tickets ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

KSI receives donation from Lord Baltimore Lions Club

Kent-Sussex Industries (KSI) announced recently that they had received a generous donation from the Lord Baltimore Lions Club in Ocean View. The $1,000 will be used for general expenses incurred by KSI as they continue their mission. “Members of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club have supported KSI and embraced abilities for nearly three decades,” Alicia Hollis, Director of Community Relations, ... Read More
OCEAN VIEW, DE
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Man for Using Skimmed Gift Cards

Delaware State Police have arrested a Philadelphia man for using illegally skimmed payment cards at a Newark gas station yesterday afternoon. On November 20, 2022, at approximately 3:38 p.m., troopers […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Using Skimmed Gift Cards appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NEWARK, DE
Milford LIVE News

Short Family selected as November Garden of the Month

It does not seem possible to still have a garden in bloom in mid-November but Stephen and Diane Short did. That is why the Beautification Committee of the Milford Garden Club selected them as their November Garden of the Month. These native Delawareans work together in designing and maintaining their property which is located at 35 John Andrews Drive in ... Read More
HARRINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Delaware State Police Arrest Man for Armed Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware, for robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington. On November 13th, 2022, at approximately 10:37 a.m., troopers responded to […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Man for Armed Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

City of Milford invites Public to S. Walnut Street Traffic Calming & Bike/Pedestrian Concept Plan Open House

The City of Milford will host a public input meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at City Hall, 201 S. Walnut Street, Milford, DE.  The City and its traffic engineering consultant, Century Engineering, Inc., will be available during the two-hour period to gather feedback on a proposed S. Walnut St. Traffic Calming & Bike/Pedestrian Concept ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

City looks at relocating fire sirens

At a recent council meeting, City Manager Mark Whitfield stated that the city was in discussions with Carlisle Fire Company to relocate fire sirens from the downtown area to locations outside the city. A license agreement has been presented to the fire company and it was currently being reviewed by their legal counsel. “The existing siren will be moved to ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Mispillion Art League’s Big Draw was a Big Hit!

On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Mispillion Art League (MAL) presented The 4th Annual Big Draw Festival Delaware, in the Milford community. Taking place in countries around the world, The Big Draw’s theme this year, “Come Back to Color” was a celebration of what we all hope will be a return to more vitality, color, health, and vibrancy in everyone’s life ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy