Steve Smith went off on ‘three-legged donkey’ Baker Mayfield
One of the things that comes with the territory when you’re a quarterback for the Carolina Panthers is hearing from Steve Smith. Like it or not (more often than not) Smitty is going to call you out for your mistakes, bury you under his experience, and walk the puddle dry.
Browns’ field repair: How did someone break into the stadium?
A handful of workers responded to FirstEnergy Stadium Wednesday to repair damage in the turf and field left behind from a golf cart.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Bernie Kosar - The Browns are 3-7 not because of the quarterback, which makes the situation a little scary
Browns Legend and Host of the Bernie Kosar Show, Bernie Kosar joins Jason Lloyd and Jon Rudder to talk about his Jacoby Brissett’s play so far, Deshaun Watson returning and concussion issues involved with players from his era.
Ross Tucker: I do think Browns are going to get a boost from Deshaun Watson, can salvage the outlook for fans
Ross Tucker talks about whether Jacoby Brissett or Baker Mayfield will get a run as a starter somewhere else, what Deshaun Watson can do to salvage this season and the outlook for fans, the best division in the NFL right now and more.
Ohio State and 2023 quarterback commit part ways
Ohio State has lost a commitment from 4-star 2023 quarterback commit Brock Glenn. Out of Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn committed to the Buckeyes in late July of this year. He pledged himself to Ohio State not long after he was offered a scholarship and seemed to jump at the chance to be a part of the development track record of Ryan Day and the program at the position.
Follow the Patriots’ example and relocate Browns stadium south of Cleveland
Deliberations on where to locate Cleveland’s football stadium (”Majority of Greater Clevelanders want stadium to stay put,” Nov. 23) should include the “Foxborough example” where the then-Boston Patriots chose a central location that not only involved a name change to New England but also widened the fan base by giving the region a team. The abundance of land at the new location also led to a massive, profitable entertainment complex at the stadium.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/22: Storm Clouds, Pocic Out, and Nothing New in Believeland
It’s predictable. I could write the same preamble year after year, which would still be appropriate. The Browns season is effectively done, they’re in a tailspin, and the same old things are happening. You’ve got radio talk show hosts trying to one-up each other with the harshest rhetoric and rants. You’ve got the beat writers documenting how the team circles the wagons. You’ve got the team itself on the brink of implosion, offering the same old inanities that ignore the reality of their situation. All that is missing is someone photoshopping Kevin Stefanski’s head on an old screen grab of Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi Information Minister.
Jacoby Brissett has done more than his share this season, and has proven he’s an NFL starter: Mary Kay Cabot
BEREA, Ohio -- Jacoby Brissett, heading into his final start of the season Sunday against the Bucs before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-games suspension next week in Houston, doesn’t want anyone making a fuss over the job he’s done this season. “It’s like, ‘Am I not supposed...
Browns add S Bubba Bolden, OT Will Holden to their practice squad
Placing center Ethan Pocic on Injured Reserve and signing center Greg Mancz were not the only roster moves the Cleveland Browns have made today. After releasing Jordan Meredith from the practice squad yesterday, the Browns have now signed safety Bubba Bolden and offensive tackle Will Holden to their reserves. Both...
Cleveland Browns: Damaged field expected to be repaired for Sunday’s game
Police are investigating after reports of vandalism at FirstEnergy stadium Tuesday afternoon. According to investigators, a suspect jumping the fence at the Browns' stadium and drove a golf cart on the field.
Jim Harbaugh: ‘Third base’ comment was a counterpunch to Ryan Day
It was the final comment of Jim Harbaugh’s post-game news conference last November that drew the most attention. His Michigan football team had just upended Ohio State, 42-27, snapping an eight-game losing streak to its archrival in surprising fashion, when Harbaugh was asked a question about some of the chatter coming from Columbus.
Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe
The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.
Final Vikings-Patriots Injury Report: Duke Shelley to Start at CB, Dalvin Tomlinson Questionable
Cameron Dantzler is on injured reserve. Akayleb Evans will miss a second consecutive game with a concussion. Andrew Booth Jr. is out with knee soreness. That means the Vikings are down to their fourth-string outside cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson this week. The next man up against the Patriots? Duke Shelley, a 5'9", 26-year-old corner who played hero in overtime against the Bills. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Tuesday that Shelley would start if Evans and Booth were both ruled out, and that's the case.
Browns sign Greg Mancz, put Ethan Pocic on IR
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that center Ethan Pocic is set to miss weeks with a knee injury and it will be at least four of them before he has a chance to play again. The Browns put Pocic on injured reserve Tuesday. They also announced that...
What should Browns do about Joe Woods? Garrett Bush, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan...
Caesars Maryland promo code CLEPICS: Huge NFL Thanksgiving bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As sports bettors in the Old Line State prepare for Thanksgiving, bettors can click here and enter Caesars Maryland promo code CLEPICS for...
Browns preparing for Jacoby Brissett’s final start: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start for the final time on Sunday against the Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Deshaun Watson is set to return against the Texans in Week 13, marking the end of Brissett’s time as the starting quarterback. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
Ravens' Gus Edwards (hamstring) limited on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 12's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Edwards logged limited practices last week before being listed as questionable and ultimately ruled out. An upgrade to a full practice on Thursday or Friday would be a great sign that he is ahead of last week's schedule. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
