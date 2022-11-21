Iowa’s Phil Parker named Broyles Award semifinalist

Coming on the heels of a sensational 2021 season, the Hawkeyes’ defense is even better in 2022. As such, national flowers are in store for Iowa defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker.

Parker was named as a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, which honors the top assistant coach in college football.

It makes perfect sense why he’s one of the top names up for the award. Iowa allows just 4.01 yards per play, which is tops nationally. The Hawkeyes also rank in the top 10 nationally in several other prominent defensive categories. The Hawkeyes have four defensive touchdowns on the season, which ranks tied third nationally. That number should be five after Jack Campbell was robbed last week, but that’s beside the point.

Iowa ranks No. 5 in scoring defense, surrendering just 13.5 points per game. The Hawkeyes also rank No. 6 nationally in both passing defense (164.4 yards per game) and total defense (273.3 yards per game).

Iowa also ranks 17th nationally in rushing defense, allowing just 108.9 yards per game. The Hawkeyes have forced 20 turnovers, which ranks 23rd nationally. Of those 20 turnovers, Iowa’s 13 interceptions currently ranks 15th.

Iowa has held eight opponents to 10 points or less, the best for an Iowa defense since 1929. Five opponents have gained less than 200 yards total offense and seven have gained less than 100 rushing yards. Ten of 11 opponents have not reached their season scoring average and all 11 have failed to reach their total offense season average.

The Hawkeyes have surrendered just 14 defensive touchdowns all season (four rushing scores and 10 passing touchdowns). There’s star power littered across Parker’s defense, evidenced most recently by linebacker Jack Campbell earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Parker joins the following assistants as one of the 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award: Florida State offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins; Penn State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Manny Diaz; Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham; Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh; Washington offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Grubb; LSU defensive coordinator Matt House; Ohio State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jim Knowles; South Carolina assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Pete Lembo; North Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo; Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter; Georgia offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken; USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua; TCU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley; and Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters.

