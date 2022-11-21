Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13 WHAM
Local restaurants seeing record highs for Thanksgiving reservations, takeout orders
East Rochester, N.Y. — Thanksgiving dinner and passing side dishes could look different for some families this year. Many are skipping the grocery store and having other people cook their holiday meal. "We will probably turn the restaurant over three times," said Donna Perlo, owner of Perlo's Restaurant in...
13 WHAM
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce earns five-star accreditation
Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce is getting high marks. It was awarded five-star accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for its organization and positive impact on the community. The Rochester Chamber joins an elite class, as only two others in New York state —...
13 WHAM
NYS kicks off Christmas tree season at Stokoe Farms
Wheatland, N.Y. — It's officially Christmas tree-cutting season in New York state. New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball visited Stokoe Farms Monday to help cut down a 9-foot-tall Fraser fir, which will be displayed at the Finger Lakes Welcome Center in Geneva. The ceremony was meant...
13 WHAM
Air travelers notice improvements amid busy holiday travel week
Rochester, N.Y. — As travelers get ready to board flights to see their loved ones for Thanksgiving, airlines are preparing for one of their busiest weekends of the year. "Last year, we had about 48 departures a day," said Andy Moore, director of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. "This year, we’re averaging about 52 during this Thanksgiving holiday, so it’s about an 8% increase in flights. So it’s going to be about 25,000 passengers departing the Rochester airport over the next six days — so, extremely busy."
13 WHAM
Holidays at the Market Returns to Rochester Public Market
Rochester, N.Y. — Today marks the start to the official holiday season, meaning holiday shopping is underway!. And returning this weekend is a local Rochester favorite, Holidays at the Market!. Holidays at the Market returns to the City of Rochester Public Market for three consecutive Sundays starting this weekend...
13 WHAM
Black pastors criticize Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
Rochester, N.Y. — A group of Black pastors in Rochester is calling out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and some members of the legislature for polices they say are bad for the Black community. Monday, the group held a press conference and listed three main complaints:. Bello's recent veto...
13 WHAM
Temporary delays expected for O'Rorke Bridge
Rochester, N.Y. — Some travelers heading between the city and Irondequoit may need to take a detour on some days for the next few weeks. The O'Rorke Bridge, the northernmost bridge that carries vehicles over the Genesee River, will be temporarily lifted intermittently on select dates. The Monroe County...
13 WHAM
RBTL launches ticket donation program
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League announced a ticket donation program Wednesday that will benefit underserved youth and families in the area. The Pay-it-Forward Ticket Donation Program allows ticketholders to donate tickets for a show that will then be distributed to eligible families. “When a student attends...
13 WHAM
NYS Department of Health offers cooking safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health is reminding all New Yorkers of the importance of safe food preparation ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The Department encourages people to take proper food safety precautions to prevent foodborne illnesses. "We want to ensure that New Yorkers...
13 WHAM
Gov. Hochul signs legislation to strengthen hate crime laws
NEW YORK (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul was in New York City to make an announcement on combating hate crimes. This comes two weeks after the governor set aside millions of dollars to help nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks. At that time, Hochul announced...
13 WHAM
RIT Student Reported Missing
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding RIT student Eric Alcantara, who was reported missing yesterday. Alcantara is 19-years-old, 5 feet 1 inches tall, and approximately 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, black pants, a black knit cap, black shoes with white accents, and a black backpack. He also speaks both English and Spanish.
13 WHAM
Neighbors concerned about trash piling up along Hudson Avenue under Route 104
Rochester, N.Y. — Concerns are piling up about too much trash near a bridge on Hudson Avenue. Couches, clothes and litter are just some of the items found under the bridge, which carries Route 104 over Hudson Avenue. Arlene Berrios and her mother have owned a beauty salon nearby...
13 WHAM
Flower City Union raises money for LGBTQ and worker rights amid World Cup in Qatar
Flower City Union is celebrating the World Cup, while recognizing the controversial human rights record in the tournament's host country, Qatar. In Qatar, homosexuality is illegal. Advocates have also criticized the country's treatment of its migrant workers, who built the World Cup stadiums. That was a discussion as fans gathered...
13 WHAM
Local shoppers adjust to higher prices for Thanksgiving food items
Webster, N.Y. — It's more than a wobbly wheel on a grocery cart that's causing frustration for shoppers this holiday season. "Everything is so much more expensive," said Sheena Wiater, while shopping Monday at Hegedorns Market. "So much more expensive than in past years." A survey from the Farm...
13 WHAM
Healing process begins for Kirk Ashton's victims
Rochester, N.Y. — With Kirk Ashton now headed to prison, the process of healing can begin for the young people he victimized and their families. "Justice is just one step in the healing process," said Daniele Lyman-Torres, CEO of the Bivona Child Advocacy Center. "This is something that is a lifelong recovery. People are survivors and these children are survivors, and they will be living with this for the rest of their lives."
13 WHAM
Ashton sentenced to 63 years, but will only serve 20
Rochester, N.Y. — The former principal of Northwood Elementary School, Kirk Ashton, convicted of sexually abusing 21 students, was sentenced to 63 years in prison Wednesday — but his time in prison will be much shorter. Under state law, the most time he can serve is 20 years...
13 WHAM
RSV blamed for third death in Monroe County
Rochester, N.Y. — A third person in Monroe County has died from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to new data released Monday. It comes as RSV continues to spread nationwide, just ahead of Thanksgiving. Health leaders are reminding everyone about the triple threat posed by RSV, the flu and...
13 WHAM
Councilmember, clergy call for 'dangerousness standard' following 12-year-old's killing
Rochester, N.Y. — Some city leaders and local clergy members are joining the call for people to take a brave step and share what they know about the killing of 12-year-old Juan Lopez. They're also hoping for a new law that could reduce violent crime. "All the press conferences...
13 WHAM
Surge in RSV leaves Oregon hospitals in crisis mode
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — A surge in pediatric RSV cases has pushed Oregon children’s hospitals into crisis standards of care. OHSU Doernbecher’s, Randall Children’s Hospital, and Providence St. Vincent’s pediatric unit are all going into crisis mode. Under the crisis care standards, hospitals are able...
13 WHAM
Scott's Winter Outlook
How will Winter behave this year in Rochester? Scott has some thoughts. Here's his annual Winter Outlook.
