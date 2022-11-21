ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Man allegedly assaults woman for ‘ruining Thanksgiving’ by contracting COVID

By Joshua Hoggard
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxUBV_0jJ5GoUR00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with felony assault after he allegedly choked a woman and slammed her head on the ground for “ruining Thanksgiving” by contracting the flu and COVID-19, causing their plans to be canceled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aus9C_0jJ5GoUR00

Taylor Parker mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail

Taylor Bryce Parker, 28, of Wichita Falls, is charged with assault family violence choking, a third-degree felony. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Friday, November 18, 2022, where he is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.

According to the affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of Cunningham Drive around 2:15 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022, in reference to a welfare check.

LOCAL CRIME: Boyfriend says he’s ‘man enough to face the consequences’ prior to arrest

Police said officers arriving on the scene made contact with the female victim at the front door. They said she had obvious bruising around her neck area, a small cut above her right eye, and what appeared to be fresh blood on her clothing.

A responding officer said the victim told him she was assaulted by the suspect, later identified as Parker. She said he’d been drinking and was angry with her for being sick. She told police she had the flu as well as COVID-19, and Parker got mad at her for “ruining Thanksgiving” because they would no longer be able to go to his mom’s house for dinner.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police Parker pulled her by her hair and slammed her down on the tile floor, then she said he put his foot on her throat, obstructing her breaking, and began choking her with his hands.

LOCAL CRIME: Man accused of beating disabled veteran jailed

The victim told police Parker then continued to slam her head on the ground and told her that if she called the police she would be dead before they got there.

Police said they found Parker passed out in the bathroom. They said Parker admitted to drinking whiskey earlier in the day but denied assaulting the victim, claiming she fell.

According to police, Parker’s story was not consistent with the victim’s injuries.

Parker has several arrests on his record for assault, most of which were no-billed. He was arrested three times in 2019, in March, October, and December, on charges of assault. His December 2019 arrest was on a charge of continuous violence against the family.

LOCAL CRIME: Human smuggler admits to working with Juarez cartel

Parker was also arrested in 2019 for violating a protective order, for which he served a short jail sentence.

In 2016, he was arrested for allegedly hitting a parked car and failing to remain at the scene or leave information while he was suspected of being under the influence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 2

Related
newschannel6now.com

WFPD arrests man after fentanyl pills found in car

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man on a drug charge Monday after fentanyl pills were found in a vehicle. Officers reportedly stopped the car in the 2900 block of Seymour Hwy around 8:36 p.m. The passenger, identified as Khalil Williams, and driver were then asked to step out while police searched the vehicle, according to court documents.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Person hit by gunfire, LPD investigating

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after a person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to the area of SW 6th and Arbuckle around 9:10 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots being heard. When they arrived one person was...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Local dispensary robbed, Crime Stoppers asking for tips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton marijuana dispensary was recently robbed by two people and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking for help. In a surveillance video released by Crime Stoppers, you can see two people break into the High Octane Dispensary at 1907 W. Gore Blvd. and begin stealing products from the shelves.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Family wants answers after loved ones death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of a Lawton woman who died in the Comanche County Detention Center now has her autopsy report. The autopsy lists the cause of death for Vanessa Thorpe as cirrhosis of the liver. Her manner of death was ruled natural. But her family said there’s...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Walters man charged with raping Stephens Co. teen

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A 21-year-old Walters man is facing a second degree rape charge for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old from Stephens County. According to court documents, Ben Joseph Russell is accused of contacting the victim via SnapChat and telling them he was 16-years-old. The victim told police...
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

LPD IDs drivers involved in fatal weekend wreck

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has identified two people involved in a fatal crash late Friday night. Police said the wreck, which happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night near I-44 and Rogers Lane, killed Christopher Gwaltney and Haley Newell was flown to OU Health via helicopter from the scene.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Father sentenced in death of 4-month-old son

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for the 2017 murder of his four-month-old son, Carson. Sean Richardson waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded guilty in 30th District Court Friday, November 18, 2022. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison and will get credit for 1,726 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

One killed, another injured in I-44 crash Friday night

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A wreck killed one person, and sent another to the hospital, in Lawton Friday night. That’s according to the Lawton Police Department. It happened just before midnight at I-44 and Rogers Lane. Officers found one person dead at the scene, while another went to the...
LAWTON, OK
106.3 The Buzz

What Wichita Falls Restaurants Are Open for Thanksgiving in 2022?

Tomorrow is turkey day and some folks need a place to eat. Here is where you can enjoy a good meal in town. I'll be heading down to Arlington for the Cowboys game tomorrow and will be driving back to Wichita Falls after that is done. Hopefully, one of these places is not too busy when I get back into town tomorrow. However, I know they will be. By the time I get back, everyone is sick of being cooped up in the house all day and wants something other than turkey.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Thanksgiving holiday trash pickup schedule

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — All non-emergency City of Wichita Falls facilities will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday On Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25. The trash pickup schedule will be adjusted as follows:. Normal Monday trash pickup on Monday, November 21 and Tuesday, November 22. Thursday trash...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Who in Wichita Falls Won the Free Thanksgiving from United?

With Thanksgiving this week we wanted to share our winners for our big United Supermarkets giveaway. So last week, we started a contest thanks to our good friends at the United Family. They reached out to us and said they wanted to give away a $1,000 in gift cards to families in Texoma. We thought this was an amazing gesture and we wanted to give these to some deserving families in the area.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Thanksgiving weekend could see the return of rain

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get your gravy boats out Texoma, Thanksgiving could be a wet one. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 60% chance of rain in Wichita Falls on Thursday with other areas in Texoma seeing an increased chance of 80%. The most likely chance for rain is in the afternoon. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXII.com

Bells seeking retribution in playoff rematch with Holliday

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers are back into the third round of the playoffs for a second straight season following a big 50-25 win over Comanche in last week’s area round, as the Panthers now look to take on the very same team that cut their season short last year the Holliday Eagles.
BELLS, TX
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy