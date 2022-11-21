Read full article on original website
How Maine’s Leaders Responded to the Whole Foods Lobster Ban
Governor Mills and several other of Maine's political leaders are speaking out against the decision by Whole Foods Markets to suspend the sale of Maine lobsters in their stores. Why Are They Suspending Maine Lobster Sales?. The multinational supermarket chain announced this week that it will temporarily stop its sales...
Watch Amazon’s Unique Way It Delivers Packages to This Tiny Maine Island
This was an incredible story to stumble upon. We try to shop as locally as possible but for a lot of basic or even weird needs, we rely on Amazon to get things ASAP and for inexpensive prices. But what about people living in remote places off the beaten path?...
gorhamtimes.com
Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter
Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
mainepublic.org
Efforts to end hunger in Maine and foster greater food equity
Food equity calls for all people to be able to grow and consume healthful and affordable food. Efforts in Maine are underway to end hunger and establish systems that lead to food equity. We’ll check in on the progress of Maine’s “Roadmap to End Hunger by 2030” plan, and the work of Good Shepherd Food Bank, among other groups focused on food equity.
mainepublic.org
Feds to expedite temporary work visas, a big help for understaffed ski resorts in Maine
The Departments of Homeland Security and Labor are issuing about 65,000 additional H-2B visas for fiscal year 2023 to help small businesses that need workers. As of mid-September, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services reported the first half of the H-2B visa cap had been reached early. Sen. Angus King is among lawmakers asking the government to expedite the release of the remaining visas, so ski resorts can access and train needed staff before seasonal demand ramps up.
Phys.org
Wild turkeys adapt movement to Maine's winter weather, study shows
Thanksgiving may be right around the corner, but Maine's wild turkeys have more to worry about than ending up on the kitchen table. Winter is coming, and with it, extremely cold temperatures and fewer resources for turkeys to thrive. According to a University of Maine study, wild turkeys will adjust their movements in inclement winter weather to increase their odds of survival, but their behaviors may change as the climate continues to warm.
Imagine Hitting the Maine Hard Water in this Luxurious Ice Shack
You wouldn't be roughing it on the ice in this shack. Now this is an ice shack. Sebago Bait in Windham have been quite a spectacle on the ice this season with their fancy new ice shack. The outfitter recently purchased a Core-Ice 6515ST Ice Shack. The swanky setup boasts two bunk beds, a TV, stovetop, microwave, oven, and a furnace. Leaving the cozy foam insulated oasis isn't necessary on those brutally cold days, as it features multiple ports to drop a line down.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Thrift Stores in Maine
Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Maine Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
wabi.tv
American Lung Association report has important news for Mainers
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The American Lung Association has released its 5th annual “State of Lung Cancer” report. The report is based on indicators such as new cases, survival, early diagnosis, treatment, and screening rates for each state in the U-S. Lance Boucher of the American Lung Association...
World’s first 3D bio-based home unveiled at the University of Maine
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine has made history by manufacturing the first 3D-printed home made out of entirely recyclable materials. It's called BioHome3D. With the use of wood waste from sawmills and “bio-resins,” the university was able to print the floors, walls, and ceiling. The house comes in pieces, ready to be assembled with the doors, windows, and electrical wiring. Insulation, also made of recyclable wood fibers, is already built in.
Look at Maine’s 20 Largest Towns by Square Mileage
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Maine is a vast state, with swaths of uninhabited land. There's nothing like driving through parts of the area and seeing signs for "T2 R9" and other odd territories.
Have You Heard of the Smuttynose Island Axe Murders in Maine?
Many people know of the Isles of Shoals, a collection of islands off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire that are a popular destination during the summer months. Guests can travel aboard the Thomas Laighton out to Star Island, get off the boat and explore the area, or even spend the night at the Oceanic Hotel.
mainepublic.org
Brunswick is purchasing nearly 300 acres to help protect Maquoit Bay
Brunswick town councilors have unanimously voted to acquire nearly 300 acres of land near Maquoit Bay as a way to protect the local environment. The move comes less than a month after the town extended a development moratorium in the Maquoit Bay watershed, following a softshell clam die-off this summer that city staff say that was linked to warmer weather and nutrient runoff.
Can You Guess the Longest River in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Thursday, November 24, 2022. 6:30 am.
Maine Hunter Tags 9-Point Buck Locked Up with a Dead 10-Pointer
Close encounters with mature bucks are hard to come by in the Maine woods. But finding a pair of shooters with their antlers locked together is another level of rare altogether. That’s what Adam Blanchette of Lebanon, Maine happened upon while hunting in the Katahdin Iron Works area on the morning of November 10.
Made in Maine holiday gift guide
PORTLAND, Maine — The holidays are here and if you're looking for gift ideas for loved ones, we've got you covered. Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the 'Makers of the USA' podcast, stopped by the 207 studio with some gift ideas made here in Maine. They include:. Original Maine,...
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
mainepublic.org
Report finds wages are up in Maine, but finding workers remains a big challenge
Last week, the Maine Development Foundation published its annual Measures of Growth report. It measured 30 items related to the state's economic health and prospects. The latest report showed, among other things, that wages were up, but the state continued to face the challenge of having enough workers for the available jobs.
