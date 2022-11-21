ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas

By Caleb Wethington
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, Texas was sure in the winning feeling over this November weekend as the TCU Horned Frogs have remained undefeated after an unbelievable come-from-behind win against Baylor and the Dallas Cowboys were dominant over the highly-touted Minnesota Vikings, but that wasn’t the only winning going on.

The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.

This winning ticket was able to match four of the five winning numbers alongside the Mega Ball to notch the victory; initially, the ticket would’ve only won $10,000 but the player chose the Megaplier option to quadruple their winnings.

The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Nov. 22 with a jackpot of $259 million which has a cash value of $131.4 million.

