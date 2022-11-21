ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville City Rescue Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving meal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City Rescue Mission in Jacksonville held its annual Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday at its New Life Inn Campus downtown. Volunteers worked for hours prepping and cooking to make sure their guests had a Thanksgiving meal that was out of this world. It required a lot...
Jacksonville police investigate Beach Bouelvard bank robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man took off with cash from a business in the Isle of Palms area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they were called around 12:45 p.m. to a robbery at a business on Beach Boulevard at San Pablo Road. News4JAX saw several JSO cruisers at the Fifth Third Bank at the intersection. Police tape could also be seen on an entrance to the bank.
News4JAX celebrates love with community during 2022 Pride Parade on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunday had a gloomy start after the community woke up to the news of yet another attack on the LGBTQ+ community. Five people were killed and 17 others were hit by bullets after a rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Among the victims included a loving boyfriend, a 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform, and a mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. Click here to read about all five victims.
How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
Bolles, Raines renewing rivalry in playoffs after 6 years apart

Among the nine high school football playoff games involving teams from our area scheduled for Friday, one has a unique history unlike any other. Between 2011 and 2016, the Vikings and Bulldogs met 11 times, including five games in the playoffs. Bolles won six games and Raines won five. Most of the games went right down to the wire. That series was memorable for those who played and coached in the games as any other.
