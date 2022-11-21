Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Reggie Gaffney Jr., son of former Jacksonville city councilman, sworn in to serve District 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Standing next to his father, who held a Bible for his son to take the oath of office, Reggie Gaffney Jr. on Monday officially became a Jacksonville city councilman and will serve District 7. Gaffney Jr., a Democrat, won with nearly 70% of the vote during...
News4Jax.com
Sheriff T.K. Waters says JSO’s goal is ‘to make every member of Duval County safe’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters outlined his agency’s plans to make the city a safer place to live and introduced some of his staff members during a news conference Tuesday. The news conference was held two days after Waters was sworn into office on Sunday. While...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville City Rescue Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving meal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City Rescue Mission in Jacksonville held its annual Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday at its New Life Inn Campus downtown. Volunteers worked for hours prepping and cooking to make sure their guests had a Thanksgiving meal that was out of this world. It required a lot...
News4Jax.com
High school playoffs ‘22: Glance at Suburban regional final matchups
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the third round of the high school football state playoffs. A glance at the matchups in the Suburban and Rural divisions. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated. Regional finals. Region 1-4S (3) Buchholz (9-2) at (1) Bartram Trail (12-0) Road here:...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police investigate Beach Bouelvard bank robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man took off with cash from a business in the Isle of Palms area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they were called around 12:45 p.m. to a robbery at a business on Beach Boulevard at San Pablo Road. News4JAX saw several JSO cruisers at the Fifth Third Bank at the intersection. Police tape could also be seen on an entrance to the bank.
News4Jax.com
Ascension St. Vincent’s teams with Z-Trip, local law enforcement to deliver Thanksgiving meals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Work was underway to make sure more than 500 families had a warm, Thanksgiving meal in the comfort of their homes. Starting at 2 a.m. Thursday, volunteers at Ascension St. Vincent’s worked to plate and pack up turkey dinners. Think about what goes into your...
News4Jax.com
Video shows man breaking into Jacksonville dry cleaner twice in 20 days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video shared with News4JAX shows a man breaking into a dry cleaner in Panama Park. Owners of the small business said it is the second time the store has been burglarized. The owners filed a report with the police but they are worried that won’t be...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX celebrates love with community during 2022 Pride Parade on Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunday had a gloomy start after the community woke up to the news of yet another attack on the LGBTQ+ community. Five people were killed and 17 others were hit by bullets after a rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Among the victims included a loving boyfriend, a 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform, and a mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. Click here to read about all five victims.
News4Jax.com
How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?
Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
News4Jax.com
New exhibit being added to USS Orleck as City Council considers fast-tracking move to Shipyards
It’s shaping up to be a busy day for the USS Orleck. First, Jacksonville’s naval museum is scheduled to have some new equipment delivered, then the Jacksonville City Council will take up a plan for the vessel to move from its downtown riverwalk location to a new, permanent home at the Shipyards development.
News4Jax.com
‘We believe in giving back’: Arlington restaurant offers free Thanksgiving meals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An Arlington restaurant is making sure people have something to eat for Thanksgiving Day. Free meals are being offered for part of the day at 2111 Restaurant and Daiquiri Lab on University Boulevard. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., anyone can show up to and get...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Bishop Kenny, OP open season at the top of area rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Nov. 21. 1. Bishop Kenny (3-0, Class 4A) Notable wins: Episcopal, Vero Beach. Glance: The Crusaders have picked up where they left off last season, rolling to...
News4Jax.com
Missing man found dead in Guana River area, St. Johns County deputies say
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A search for a missing 57-year-old man in the Guana River Wildlife Management Area ended tragically Tuesday when his body was found, St. Johns County deputies said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deployed a “tremendous amount...
News4Jax.com
Bolles, Raines renewing rivalry in playoffs after 6 years apart
Among the nine high school football playoff games involving teams from our area scheduled for Friday, one has a unique history unlike any other. Between 2011 and 2016, the Vikings and Bulldogs met 11 times, including five games in the playoffs. Bolles won six games and Raines won five. Most of the games went right down to the wire. That series was memorable for those who played and coached in the games as any other.
News4Jax.com
Ware offers Saturday early voting in Senate runoff, other local counties start Monday
Despite a Georgia appeals court ruling on Monday allowing counties to offer early voting this coming Saturday in a U.S. Senate runoff election, several local counties in Southeast Georgia are opting to start early voting on Monday. Glynn, Camden and Charlton counties will all begin early voting on Nov. 28...
News4Jax.com
Springfield resident spots man fitting description of person sought in disappearance of cats
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Within the past several nights, someone fitting the description of a man that residents believe has killed multiple neighborhood cats, has reportedly been seen attempting to lure more cats. On Tuesday, JSO said they have identified a person of interest and are actively pursuing the case....
News4Jax.com
Onboard with the Coast Guard: Bringing out the big guns to stop potential threats
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over the last several months, News4JAX Meteorologist Richard Nunn has taken us on an adventure on the water -- to show us the important roles members of Coast Guard Station Mayport carry out daily to keep us safe and protect our waterways. “The Coast Guard’s primary...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville animal shelters to offer free pet adoptions over Black Friday weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The pet adoption fee will be waived at both the Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services this weekend. The Humane Society’s Black Friday free adoption special will begin this Friday, Nov. 25, which is Black Friday, and continue through this Sunday, Nov. 27.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Driver dead in fiery crash on Old Kings Road in Picketville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver of a pickup truck was killed Monday evening in a crash on Old Kings Road in the Picketville neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Nassim Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were notified at about 5:17 p.m. of a truck...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville housing market sees big slowdown, home purchases fall through at highest rate in nation
JACKSONVLLE, Fla. – The red-hot housing market seen last year in Northeast Florida is a thing of the past. New data released this week by real estate brokerage Redfin shows home purchases in Jacksonville fell through at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country last month. About...
