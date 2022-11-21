Among the nine high school football playoff games involving teams from our area scheduled for Friday, one has a unique history unlike any other. Between 2011 and 2016, the Vikings and Bulldogs met 11 times, including five games in the playoffs. Bolles won six games and Raines won five. Most of the games went right down to the wire. That series was memorable for those who played and coached in the games as any other.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO