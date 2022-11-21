Read full article on original website
curetoday.com
The Basics of Clinical Trials for Patients with Multiple Myeloma
As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, on behalf of the International Myeloma Foundation, CURE® spoke with their chief medical officer, Dr. Joseph Mikhael about clinical trials for patients with multiple myeloma. : Colleen Moretti: Can you give us a clinical trials 101 lesson? Why...
curetoday.com
Managing the Risk of Infection for Patients with Multiple Myeloma
As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, on behalf of the International Myeloma Foundation, CURE® spoke with their chief medical officer, Dr. Joseph Mikhael about the risk of infection for patients with multiple myeloma. Colleen Moretti: What is the risk patients with multiple myeloma pose...
2minutemedicine.com
Long COVID syndrome may be associated with insomnia and excessive sleepiness
1. In this prospective cohort study, a high prevalence of sleep symptoms were identified in a cohort of long COVID patients. This was especially the case for insomnia, with symptoms that persisted 18 weeks. 2. Patients also developed persistent excessive sleepiness and were found to have improvements with wakefulness promoters.
MedicalXpress
Incarceration of parent is associated with worse access to health care for millions of US children, new study shows
According to a new study, children exposed to parental incarceration had worse access to primary care and more unmet dental and mental health care needs than their peers, even after accounting for income, insurance status, rurality, and other important factors. With the United States having the highest incarceration rate in...
curetoday.com
You Are Not Alone: The Sarcoma Alliance as a Patient Advocate
A nonprofit organization aims to connect patients, caregivers and loved ones affected by sarcoma while educating those about the rare cancer. Within the health care system context, patient advocacy refers to the activity of people speaking out for the rights of patients, survivors and caregivers. Patient advocacy is manifested in many ways, including representing the patient's point of view during legislative discussions, educating the public about an illness and assisting in educating both patients and caregivers about the condition that has now become the focus of their lives.
People are cancelling their therapy with me because of stress about mortgages and rent – it’s heartbreaking
“Yes, I do,” I answer earnestly when a new client asks me if I like my job. I really, really do. I am a psychologist and I have been working and volunteering in the Australian mental health space for more than 10 years. What I do not share with my new client is that I am growing increasingly worried about the proportion of people whom I am seeing less frequently than their treatment plan requires. It has left me feeling depleted, but that is something that I take to supervision.
psychreg.org
UK’s Mental Well-Being Has Significantly Declined Over Last Year
New research demonstrates the negative impact that 12 months of political and economic uncertainty has had on Brits, with 1 in 5 (22%) saying their mental health and well-being have significantly worsened during this time. This rises to 1 in 4 for both women (25%) and young adults aged 18-34 (27%).
Opinion: Financially Abusive Relationships Are Horrific
Recently I posted a video on social media where I showed how someone can act like they are happy in a relationship when they are actually trapped and cannot leave. Responses flooded in from both men and women who said the same thing. They couldn’t leave the relationship due to the fact that their spouse/significant other had complete financial control.
hippocraticpost.com
Tsunami of people seeking stress and addiction help
Priory sees huge rise in people inquiring about treatment for stress and alcohol addiction. 70% increase in a year in those inquiring about stress treatment. People are “numbing” or self-medicating their emotions with alcohol, with a 55% year-on-year increase in addiction treatment inquiries. Priory experts are seeing a...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Final determinations on Phase 4 Provider Relief Fund underway
Roughly 1% of Phase 4 Provider Relief Fund applications remain outstanding, closing out the senior living industry’s last hope for COVID-19 relief dollars. The US Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources & Services Administration expects to make final determinations on the remaining Phase 4 funding application by the end of the year or early in 2023. That is according to Nicole Fallon, LeadingAge vice president of health policy and integrated services, who reported this news Monday during a LeadingAge membership call.
