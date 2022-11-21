ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville police investigate Beach Bouelvard bank robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man took off with cash from a business in the Isle of Palms area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they were called around 12:45 p.m. to a robbery at a business on Beach Boulevard at San Pablo Road. News4JAX saw several JSO cruisers at the Fifth Third Bank at the intersection. Police tape could also be seen on an entrance to the bank.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Two arrested for August murder in Riverside

Jacksonville, Fl — Three months after a Riverside murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest. The victim was found on August 17 inside a home on Federica Place. Detectives quickly determined foul play was involved and, ultimately, two people of interest were developed. Those men, 28-year-old...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wgxa.tv

DUI crash kills three people on I-75 in Macon on Thanksgiving

MACON, Ga. -- Thanksgiving morning, three people are dead after a crash on I-75 south near Bass Road. According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate when they and the driver of a Toyota Camry crashed into each other.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy