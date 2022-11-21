Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police investigate Beach Bouelvard bank robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man took off with cash from a business in the Isle of Palms area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they were called around 12:45 p.m. to a robbery at a business on Beach Boulevard at San Pablo Road. News4JAX saw several JSO cruisers at the Fifth Third Bank at the intersection. Police tape could also be seen on an entrance to the bank.
JSO searching for bank robber on the run in Beach Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a robbery at Fifth Third Bank on Beach Blvd and needs help locating the suspect. JSO claimed that around 12:44 p.m., a male suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank and showed a note demanding money to the bank employee, stating he had a gun.
News4Jax.com
Video shows man breaking into Jacksonville dry cleaner twice in 20 days
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Video shared with News4JAX shows a man breaking into a dry cleaner in Panama Park. Owners of the small business said it is the second time the store has been burglarized. The owners filed a report with the police but they are worried that won’t be...
Daring rescue of baby in retention pond captured on JSO bodycam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Video of an infant being saved from a retention pond on the Westside has been released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say Ofc. Me'Atia Sanderson joined JSO in March 2019. As a patrol officer on the Westside, JSO says Sanderson was working on June 9 when she was dispatched to an infant drowning in a retention pond.
Jacksonville sheriff touts new command staff, addresses controversy over rank reversions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s new sheriff, T.K. Waters, addressed recent shake-ups in JSO’s command staff as he unveiled his new staff Tuesday afternoon in his first official press conference since being sworn in. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Waters touted his new leadership lineup’s experience,...
Man dead after being shot by 5 JSO officers in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after being shot by several officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Monday in Riverside. JSO says no officers were injured during the shooting. Around 1:15 p.m., JSO says officers were in the 2200 block of Ernest Street attempting to bring in a...
Man killed by officers during Riverside officer-involved shooting has been identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man killed by officers during Tuesday's officer-involved shooting in Riverside this week has been identified. Tyree Devon O’Neal, Jr., 29, was killed during the incident, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. JSO says no officers were injured during the shooting. Around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday,...
cw34.com
Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a patrol officer and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue...
Two arrested for August murder in Riverside
Jacksonville, Fl — Three months after a Riverside murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest. The victim was found on August 17 inside a home on Federica Place. Detectives quickly determined foul play was involved and, ultimately, two people of interest were developed. Those men, 28-year-old...
Driver crashes car into 18-year-old on Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A young man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Clay County early on Wednesday morning. A 70-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on Blanding Boulevard while a pedestrian was crossing, around 4 a.m. The front of the van crashed into...
JSO arrests 2 suspects in New Orleans connected to August death investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested two people in connection with an undetermined death investigation from August. Action News Jax first told you about this case Aug. 17, when JSO said that it responded to Frederica Place and found an elderly man dead inside his home.
wgxa.tv
DUI crash kills three people on I-75 in Macon on Thanksgiving
MACON, Ga. -- Thanksgiving morning, three people are dead after a crash on I-75 south near Bass Road. According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate when they and the driver of a Toyota Camry crashed into each other.
Jacksonville security company 'inundated' with calls ahead of Black Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least six people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia. Walmart's media team confirmed the shooter was an employee with more than a decade of experience at the store. First Coast News checked in with some shoppers at a Walmart on the...
Regency Square Mall given warning citation for safety, health hazards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Regency Square Mall has been given a warning citation from the City of Jacksonville’s Municipal Code Compliance Division. The citation was given to the property owner last week, citing various commercial violations in the common areas, including a roof leak, interior ceiling damage, exposed wiring and flooring.
Jacksonville man arrested for trying to sell almost two ounces of meth in Baker County, BCSO says
MACCLENNY, Fla. — On Friday, Nov. 18, Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dustin Lee, 35, of Jacksonville for attempting to sell almost two ounces of methamphetamine to undercover sources. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Lee was traveling from Jacksonville to Macclenny when narcotics detectives placed him...
'He was a good dad, a good friend:' Man killed in Riverside crime remembered by family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man killed in a Riverside area crime earlier this year has been identified by his family. Steven Thomas Lindsay, 73, was found dead inside a home in the 1200 block of Federica Place in August. The exact details surrounding his death are unknown, but investigators were able to determine foul play was involved.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Driver dead in fiery crash on Old Kings Road in Picketville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver of a pickup truck was killed Monday evening in a crash on Old Kings Road in the Picketville neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Nassim Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were notified at about 5:17 p.m. of a truck...
News4Jax.com
Missing man found dead in Guana River area, St. Johns County deputies say
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A search for a missing 57-year-old man in the Guana River Wildlife Management Area ended tragically Tuesday when his body was found, St. Johns County deputies said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office deployed a “tremendous amount...
Armored vehicles arrive at an active scene in Jacksonville’s Southside neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Armored trucks and SWAT have just arrived on scene at a neighborhood in Jacksonville’s Southside. JSO has stated that SWAT has managed to talk down a man into coming out of a home. There were no hostages or reported injuries at this time. Police have taken him into custody.
How Jordan Davis' parents are carrying on his legacy ten years later
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — His death sparked outrage across the country and inspired his parents to be change agents. Now ten years later, Jordan Davis’ mother and father reflect on his impact and what’s next. It was the day after Thanksgiving in 2012. Jordan Davis, a 17-year-old student...
Comments / 0