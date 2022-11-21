ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Newswatch 16

Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Newswatch 16

Businesses busy ahead of Thanksgiving Eve

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's the calm before the storm for bars, as the Thanksgiving Eve crowd will soon make their way out and about for drinks before the feast. "Oh yeah, the excitement; everyone is back home, everybody is going to meet up with their friends. I'm sure everywhere will be busy. People will be walking around bouncing to here, bouncing to there," said Joseph Kocher, kitchen manager at Vesuvio's.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

5K under the lights at Stone Hedge

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Hundreds gathered at the Stone Hedge Golf Club for a beneficial 5k under the lights. More than 500 runners and walkers came out to Stone Hedge Golf Club for the first 5K held under the lights. "We've had a lot of people that wanted to run...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday travelers hit the road in Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A steady stream of cars rolled in and out of the rest stop along Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. It's a stop along the way for many who are hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA expects nearly 55 million people will travel...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Need for food banks grows this holiday season

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Lines seem to be a part of the daily routine at the Beverly Mattson Memorial Food Bank in Shenandoah. Denise Gehrman, the assistant director of the food bank, says several people from across Schuylkill County are traveling to get what they need for a Thanksgiving meal.
SHENANDOAH, PA
Newswatch 16

Holiday help for hungry folks in the Poconos

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — For the past two years, Allison Beerwa of Saylorburg has shopped the pantry at the Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network near Brodheadsville. She, like many people, has been relying on the pantry to help feed her family when times get tough. "Thanksgiving kind of wouldn't be possible...
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Toys for Tots campaign gets underway in the Poconos

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Toys are starting to fill donation bins inside the Armed Forces Career Center near Stroudsburg. They'll go to many families across Monroe County who rely on the donations. "We're having more families in need than we've seen before because these are hard times for everybody. Having...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Utah Investors Acquire Dog Grooming Business and Real Estate in Poconos

SCIOTA, Pennsylvania _ Kate and Ryan Burns of Salt Lake City, Utah, recently purchased property that includes four apartments and a dog sitting service and pet grooming and supplies business, The Barking Lot, in Sciota. The property is located at 216 Friemann Road. Mike Gilbert of Lehigh Financial Group LLC...
SCIOTA, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre ice skating rink to offer free rental skates in December

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown announced that the city will provide free rental ice skates for use on the Public Square ice skating rink on weekends throughout December beginning on Friday, December 2nd. The free rental skates will be available from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Fridays, and from […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton radio tower shines bright for decades

SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16 will be in downtown Scranton for the annual lighting of the radio tower atop the Scranton Times building. It's billed as the regions tallest christmas tree. It's a time for lights, fun, and what many see as the kickoff for the holiday season. "I...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Arrest made for truck reported stolen out of California

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found with a box truck reported stolen from California. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 a.m. officers stopped an International Box Truck with a Minnesota license plate after it was alerted to be stolen. Police say it […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

CEO provides food for those in need for Thanksgiving

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed. The […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

