Long lines for Family to Family food distribution in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Family to Family Thanksgiving Food Basket drive-thru had cars lined up along North Washington Avenue outside of the Scranton Cultural Center. Bags and bags were ready to go as volunteers loaded up all the fixings to provide 3,500 families with a holiday meal they might not otherwise have.
Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
Businesses busy ahead of Thanksgiving Eve
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's the calm before the storm for bars, as the Thanksgiving Eve crowd will soon make their way out and about for drinks before the feast. "Oh yeah, the excitement; everyone is back home, everybody is going to meet up with their friends. I'm sure everywhere will be busy. People will be walking around bouncing to here, bouncing to there," said Joseph Kocher, kitchen manager at Vesuvio's.
5K under the lights at Stone Hedge
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Hundreds gathered at the Stone Hedge Golf Club for a beneficial 5k under the lights. More than 500 runners and walkers came out to Stone Hedge Golf Club for the first 5K held under the lights. "We've had a lot of people that wanted to run...
Holiday travelers hit the road in Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — A steady stream of cars rolled in and out of the rest stop along Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. It's a stop along the way for many who are hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA expects nearly 55 million people will travel...
Travelers fly in and out of Avoca before Thanksgiving holiday
AVOCA, Pa. — As the day wound down, the traveling picked up for Matthew Geraghty of Luzerne County and his wife. The two newlyweds are heading to North Carolina to spend Thanksgiving with Matthew's family for the first time. "Getting some quality family time don't get to see my...
Need for food banks grows this holiday season
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — Lines seem to be a part of the daily routine at the Beverly Mattson Memorial Food Bank in Shenandoah. Denise Gehrman, the assistant director of the food bank, says several people from across Schuylkill County are traveling to get what they need for a Thanksgiving meal.
Holiday help for hungry folks in the Poconos
BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — For the past two years, Allison Beerwa of Saylorburg has shopped the pantry at the Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network near Brodheadsville. She, like many people, has been relying on the pantry to help feed her family when times get tough. "Thanksgiving kind of wouldn't be possible...
Toys for Tots campaign gets underway in the Poconos
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Toys are starting to fill donation bins inside the Armed Forces Career Center near Stroudsburg. They'll go to many families across Monroe County who rely on the donations. "We're having more families in need than we've seen before because these are hard times for everybody. Having...
Utah Investors Acquire Dog Grooming Business and Real Estate in Poconos
SCIOTA, Pennsylvania _ Kate and Ryan Burns of Salt Lake City, Utah, recently purchased property that includes four apartments and a dog sitting service and pet grooming and supplies business, The Barking Lot, in Sciota. The property is located at 216 Friemann Road. Mike Gilbert of Lehigh Financial Group LLC...
Wilkes-Barre ice skating rink to offer free rental skates in December
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown announced that the city will provide free rental ice skates for use on the Public Square ice skating rink on weekends throughout December beginning on Friday, December 2nd. The free rental skates will be available from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Fridays, and from […]
Scranton radio tower shines bright for decades
SCRANTON, Pa. — Newswatch 16 will be in downtown Scranton for the annual lighting of the radio tower atop the Scranton Times building. It's billed as the regions tallest christmas tree. It's a time for lights, fun, and what many see as the kickoff for the holiday season. "I...
Volunteers serving free Thanksgiving meal in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Ken Hess knows what he's thankful for this holiday. He's a volunteer for a free Thanksgiving meal at the Eagle Hose Company in Dickson City, a meal he once was served by other volunteers. "A couple years ago, I was kind of down on my...
Scranton Times Tower Lighting kicks off the 2022 holiday season
SCRANTON, Pa. — The lighting of the radio tower came just after 6 p.m. It was the culmination of a busy night downtown. The block party outside the Scranton Times Building packed an entire block of Penn Avenue for hours. Thousands turned out, the crowd spilling over onto adjacent...
Detox center in Luzerne County expands access to treatment
SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — The view from Skycam 16 shows wide open space at the Huntington Creek Recovery Center in Shickshinny, with a new focus on helping the younger generation struggling with addiction. "We see a need across the board. As far as adolescents' services for substance abuse and treatment...
Arrest made for truck reported stolen out of California
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found with a box truck reported stolen from California. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 a.m. officers stopped an International Box Truck with a Minnesota license plate after it was alerted to be stolen. Police say it […]
Wham Cam: A slippery Thanksgiving tradition?
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Besides turkey, there was another animal that was part of traditional Thanksgiving celebrations way back when. Do you know what it was? Find out with Joe Snedeker in this edition of Wham Cam.
Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos
TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
Bloomsburg Fairgrounds transforming into winter wonderland
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Nope, that's not Santa and his reindeer on top of the roof. That's Angela Speaks putting the finishing touches on her coffee stand. She's one of about 180 vendors taking part in this weekend's Winterfest at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. "We have a hot chocolate bar with...
CEO provides food for those in need for Thanksgiving
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a banner year for a local effort to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. The Commission on Economic Opportunity announced Sunday it provided various parts of Thanksgiving dinner for more than 20,000 needy and elderly people in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties. That’s more than 76,000 pounds of food distributed. The […]
