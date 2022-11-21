Read full article on original website
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball wins Battle 4 Atlantis in OT victory over Golden Eagles
One bank off the backboard and Camryn Brown would seal the game. However, when she missed her layup, she caught the rebound for the put-back. It failed to find the bottom of the net as the clock expired, and the Bruins headed to overtime. But the senior guard avenged the...
dailybruin.com
UCLA football gears up for end of regular season after loss to USC
Dorian Thompson-Robinson admitted that it’s not easy to move on from a crosstown rivalry defeat. “(It’s) super difficult. That’s the one you want every year. That’s our championship,” Thompson-Robinson said. But after his 390-yard, six-touchdown performance was overshadowed by four costly turnovers in a loss...
dailybruin.com
UCLA swim and dive team members set personal records at Ohio State Invitational
The Bruins were one of five teams to eclipse the 1,000-point mark this past weekend. No. 23 UCLA swim and dive (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) took home fifth place at the Ohio State Invitational, which lasted from Nov. 17 through Nov. 19 at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio. Over the course of three days, the blue and gold scored 1,004.5 points, 231.5 behind the fourth-place finisher No. 25 Virginia Tech. The host of the meet, No. 6 Ohio State, won the meet with 2,496 points.
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s volleyball falls to Oregon, beats Oregon State in weekend road trip
After nine sets in three days, the Bruins split two matches in Oregon. UCLA women’s volleyball (15-12, 9-9 Pac-12) completed its season sweep of Oregon State (7-21, 2-16) on Sunday in Corvallis, returning to .500 in conference play and handing the Beavers their ninth straight loss. The win came after UCLA fell in five sets to No. 12 Oregon (21-5, 15-3) in Eugene on Friday.
SDSU Women take down No. 10 Louisville
Behind a stellar performance from Myah Selland and a strong defensive effort, the South Dakota State women's basketball team knocked off No. 10 Louisville, 65-55, Monday evening in the team's final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Scottsbluff’s Connor Whiteley signing with Augustana
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff High School student athlete Connor Whiteley is set for another big season on the wrestling mats for the Bearcats. Whiteley this week making it official where he will spend his college years. The senior is signing with Division-2 Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD. He will major in physical education.
dailybruin.com
UCLA faculty, undergraduates rally on campus in support of UAW strike
Dozens of UCLA faculty, members of various entertainment unions and undergraduate students joined picket lines Monday and Tuesday in support of an ongoing University of California-wide academic worker strike. Monday marks one week since the beginning of a UC-wide union strike as thousands of academic workers represented by United Auto...
dailybruin.com
UCLA to offer new undergraduate public health degrees with capstone component
The UCLA Fielding School of Public Health announced in November that it will offer two new undergraduate degrees in public health. The public health major will provide students with the opportunity to explore a broader range of courses than the existing minor, said Ron Brookmeyer, dean of the School of Public Health and a distinguished professor of biostatistics. Students will be able to pursue either a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree, which will prepare them for a wide variety of careers, Brookmeyer said.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Keith Baumgarten becomes 1st surgeon in South Dakota to operate with BEAR implant
Keith Baumgarten, MD, a surgeon at Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., has become the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure using a BEAR implant. BEAR, an acronym for bridge-enhanced ACL repair, has several advantages for repairing torn ACLs, including reduced pain after surgery, less long-term discomfort and faster healing times, according to press release from the institute.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
KELOLAND TV
Charges dismissed against Granite Falls, Minnesota, doctor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The seven charges of criminal sexual conduct against a former Avera Health doctor in Granite Falls, Minnesota, were dismissed in court last week. Four counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and three counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree were dismissed on Nov. 17, which was the second day of a trial for Dr. Mark Eakes.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in crash with semi in South Dakota
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was killed last Wednesday in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota, officials said. A preliminary investigation showed that a semi-truck rear-ended a Chevy Equinox that was stopped in the road on Interstate 29. The Chevy went into a ditch before it came...
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
wnax.com
SDSU Drag Show Gets Attention
A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures…..https://on.soundcloud.com/SieM2. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office…..https://on.soundcloud.com/wbHL5.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lifelong friends host benefit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amber Butler has struggled with diabetes for years. Recently it had caused other health concerns like an infection in her leg. She was with lifelong friends when she began to notice something was off. “We were actually on a girl’s trip when I got...
KELOLAND TV
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
gowatertown.net
Victims of fatal crashes in Hamlin, Brookings counties identified
ESTELLINE, S.D.–The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified two people killed in separate crashes in Hamlin and Brookings counties last week. Forty one year-old Gabriel Hernandez of Castlewood was killed last Monday morning when the pickup he was driving left 465th Avenue on the northern edge of Estelline and rolled.
Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards
The public had a second opportunity to speak to the South Dakota Board of Education about proposed changes to the state’s social studies standards on Monday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The in-person comment session came after nearly 1,000 people submitted written testimony, and dozens of educators braved the cold to protest the document. […] The post Board of Education hears more comments on proposed social studies standards appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
gowatertown.net
DAC reduces air fares for holiday travelers out of Watertown (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–The airline industry has been squeezed in recent months by jet fuel prices that have doubled. Airlines have reacted accordingly by raising their fares, but Denver Air Connection (DAC) , which serves Watertown with non-stop flights to Denver and Chicago, is reducing fares for holiday travelers who book at least 21 days in advance.
