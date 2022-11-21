The UCLA Fielding School of Public Health announced in November that it will offer two new undergraduate degrees in public health. The public health major will provide students with the opportunity to explore a broader range of courses than the existing minor, said Ron Brookmeyer, dean of the School of Public Health and a distinguished professor of biostatistics. Students will be able to pursue either a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree, which will prepare them for a wide variety of careers, Brookmeyer said.

