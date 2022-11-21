Read full article on original website
Prescott: Pawnee Rock improvements still on the horizon
A trio of new Barton County Commissioners will be seated in early January. Tricia Schlessiger will replace current Commissioner Jon Prescott, who has been active in the revitalization of Pawnee Rock in his final months on the governing body. He may be leaving one role, but said he hopes to continue working to improve the small community.
🎥 Hays commission approves chamber funding, defers on child care initiative
Commissioners opt to delay ruling on child care marketing money. The Hays Chamber of Commerce will receive a one-time cash influx of up to $45,000 for operating expenses next year from the city of Hays. The vote was 3-1-1 with Commissioner Sandy Jacobs voting no and Commissioner Reese Barrick abstaining.
Ellinwood Hospital eyes new construction, future of old campus uncertain
The process to get funding for a $32 million new hospital project in Ellinwood has been in the works for nearly two years. With help from local legislators, the Ellinwood Hospital was approved to receive a $25 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help construct the new hospital that will be located west of town on U.S. 56 Highway, across from Ellinwood Packing Plant.
Great Bend Economic Development launches entrepreneurship competition
On November 19, 2022, Great Bend Economic Development launches a new competition for entrepreneurs to open/start a business in Barton County. New inventions/businesses are encouraged to apply as well as startups. This competition exists to empower, support, and cultivate entrepreneurs. Here in Barton County, we strive to champion creativity and innovative thinking and complement a project or idea with the tools, resources, and investment necessary to see it thrive. We aim for this competition to be the first of many efforts to continue that mission in a positive and impactful way.
Annual toy-building event at FHSU set for Dec. 3
Fort Hays State University is looking for volunteers to participate in the university’s annual toy-building event. The Dr. Fred P. Ruda Teaming Up for Tots (TUFT) Day is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the woodshop of FHSU’s Center for Applied Technology. The...
Great Bend says hello to newest police officer
Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the newest hire to the Police Department at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. Officer Logan Wooters began working with the department in November. Earlier this month, Haulmark mentioned his staff is completely full and they’re looking to keep it that way.
BCC Board of Trustees meeting agenda (11/22)
Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 4 p.m. Mike Johnson, Board Chair will call the meeting to order. Mike Johnson, Board Chair will invite public comments. Carl Heilman, President will provide introductions and recognition of personnel. 5. STRATEGIC PLANNING. Todd Mobray, Director of Institutional Effectiveness will facilitate this update. 6. AG COMPLEX.
Goodfellow make donation to Kansas International 4-H Youth Exchange
The Kansas International 4-H Youth Exchange (IFYE) Association is honored by a generous contribution from the Don Goodfellow family of Lyons in honor of Eula Mae Goodfellow that showcases their continued commitment to helping youth explore and learn about the world around them. Eula Mae was a beloved member of the IFYE family and a shining example of how international travel can be life changing. The Goodfellow family gift was the catalyst for the Kansas IFYE Association to partner with the Kansas 4-H Foundation to create a $25,000 endowed scholarship to support Kansas youth interested in international travel through 4-H programs for many years to come.
Christmas Craft Mall returns to Great Bend for another season
It's become an annual holiday tradition around Great Bend, and the Christmas Craft Mall is open for another season. The mall returns to the basement of the Central Baptist Church on Lakin Avenue in Great Bend, and Shari Miller with the mall says this year, there are crafts from approximately 40 vendors.
Local couple to reopen grocery store in La Crosse
LA CROSSE — A couple from La Crosse has purchased the Rush County Grocery and will reopen it after the first of the year as B's Hometown Market. Rush County has been without a grocery store since August when Rush County Grocery was seized by the state for nonpayment of taxes.
300+ high school students visit Barton for Jack Kilby Day
Over 300 high school students visited Barton Community College Monday, Nov. 21, to participate in the 18th annual Jack Kilby STEM Day, which featured over two dozen presentations and hands-on workshops covering a variety of topics from crime scene investigation to animal behavior science. For more information on JKSD visit...
Great Bend getting into Christmas spirit with Saturday full of activities
As the name suggests, the Great Bend Home for the Holidays Festival and Parade is so much more than a parade. From 8 a.m. until well after dark, there will be a variety of ways to feel a little jolly in downtown Great Bend. "We are super excited for the...
It’s cookie contest time in Great Bend
Story by: Michael Dawes, PR director, Rosewood Services. City sidewalks; busy sidewalks; dressed in holiday style. It’s cookie contest time in the city! The 14th annual Great Bend Cookie Contest is scheduled for Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., in conjunction with Small Business Saturday. The cookie...
Cop Shop (11/21)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (11/21) At 7:26 a.m. a juvenile complaint was reported at 1154 E. Barton County Road in Ellinwood. At 7:34 a.m. utility problems were reported at 24th & Heizer. Fire. At 8:36 a.m. a fire was reported in the 300 block of SW 10...
Police still searching for Hutch man reported missing Oct. 9
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Sheriff's Office on Monday posted an update that they are still looking for 67-year-old Leonard Anthony Williams. He was first reported missing on Oct. 9. They added that he was last seen in the area of Fun Valley. There is still an active...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (11/18 - 11/20)
BOOKED: Esequiel Calzada-Flores on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BOOKED: Isaak Fischer, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Todd Edgar on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Juvenile on Barton County District Court case for Criminal Threat, no bond set. BOOKED:...
Great Bend police officers make two drug-related arrests
Officers with the Great Bend Police Department have made two drug-related arrests over the past week. On Nov. 17 at approximately 3:36 p.m, officers conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic for a moving violation. During the traffic stop, police K-9 Menta was deployed to perform a free-air sniff around the vehicle. Following a K-9 indication, officers performed a search of the vehicle.
KOERNER: Award winning fair recipes
The holidays can be a good time to try new recipes. I thought I would use the opportunity to recognize recipes from the 2022 Ellis County Fair that won awards. Esther Neher, a member of the Victoria Vikings 4-H club, won Grand Champion junior foods with her recipe, Layered Reese’s Cake. Mya Neher, a member of the Victoria Vikings 4-H Club, won Reserve Champion junior foods for her entry of a Fresh Orange Cake.
Great Bend's Beck earns WAC Coach of the Year
The 2022 Western Athletic Conference All-Conference Football teams were announced and Great Bend High School's Erin Beck was named the Coach of the Year. First-Team selections for the Panthers included Matthew Johnson (OL), Cayden Scheuerman (QB), Braylon Council (WR), Dee'Onn Jones (DL), Mathew Moeder (LB). Second-Team selections from Great Bend...
