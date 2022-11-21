I could go on and on and on about the multitude of benefits that come with both in-office and at-home chemical peels. There’s the exfoliation factor, the skin brightening effect, the hyperpigmentation correction—and that’s just the start. Chemical peels have also long been a treatment for acne scars, which are defined as “an indentation or textural change related to the trauma of an acne lesion and has been present for at least a year,” says board-certified dermatologist at Entieré Dermatology Dr. Robert Finney. Unfortunately, chemical peels for acne scars aren't a cut-and-dry treatment. Don’t get me wrong: They can work wonders for scar prevention, and certain types of professional-grade peels can improve texture and tone, but it’s important to recognize that a little salicylic, glycolic, or lactic acid isn’t the be-all-end-all for acne scarring.

1 DAY AGO