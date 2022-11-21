ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

200 pounds of pot found in Ohio drug search, 3 arrested

By Orri Benatar
 2 days ago

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

$1 million government imposter scheme busted in Ohio, lands Pennsylvania man prison time

Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton Drive and another on Oxford Middletown Road, on a search warrant.

After the search, authorities found 200 pounds of marijuana, five vehicles, six guns, and over $350,000 in cash combined in those searches. Charles Rowland, Cameron Bush, and Heather Colby were arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug trafficking.

Charles Rowland (left), Cameron Bush (center), and Heather Colby (right) were all arrested after being charged with possession of drugs and drug trafficking in Hamilton, Ohio

According to the sheriff’s office, the searches concluded a four-month-long investigation by BURN.

Comments / 31

eyeswideopennow
2d ago

set em free. for Christ sakes it's pot. what the government pissed about competition!?!? set these kids free!! what a waste of time and public services and tax payer dollars. SET THEM FREE!!!

Reply
13
brutally honest
2d ago

Note that the suspects are all white. Immediately their pictures are available as well as their names. In any other case nothing is presented. See anything wrong with that??😂🙃

Reply(1)
17
FJBITA
2d ago

My kid is an addict. I'm raising her kids. The last one was born addicted. I wish to God she was just a pot head.

Reply(1)
13
 

