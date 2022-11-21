200 pounds of pot found in Ohio drug search, 3 arrested
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.$1 million government imposter scheme busted in Ohio, lands Pennsylvania man prison time
Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton Drive and another on Oxford Middletown Road, on a search warrant.
After the search, authorities found 200 pounds of marijuana, five vehicles, six guns, and over $350,000 in cash combined in those searches. Charles Rowland, Cameron Bush, and Heather Colby were arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug trafficking.
According to the sheriff’s office, the searches concluded a four-month-long investigation by BURN.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 31