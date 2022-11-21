ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Let's go Joe!': Jets receive flak for sticking with Zach Wilson

By Eric Smithling
 2 days ago
New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

When accounting for yards lost due to sacks, Wilson averaged two yards per pass attempt against New England. After the game, he refused to acknowledge his poor game affected the team's ability to win.

In an overview of footage from the game, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky said it appeared on at least one occasion Wilson didn't know the offensive play.

There's enough evidence that Wilson isn't the answer, at least not for this season. His youth has been on display more than his talent and the Jets are in danger of missing the postseason after building so much goodwill during the first two and a half months of the season.

In three starts, Flacco has more touchdown passes (five) than Wilson (four) despite playing in four fewer games.

Wilson averages 182.7 yards per game and Flacco averages 300.3 yards.

The team lists Mike White, 27, as second on the QB depth chart. He started three games last year and had five touchdowns with eight interceptions. He showed flashes but he's still a raw prospect that needs time to develop. What this Jets team needs is stability, not potential.

Flacco won a Super Bowl 10 years ago as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. In 179 career starts, Flacco has a 99-80 record. He's never been the most accurate passer and doesn't give the team a running threat at the QB position. But Flacco is still a more accurate passer than Wilson, and it isn't as if Wilson's ability as a runner has been difficult for opposing teams to game-plan against.

Flacco's best days are behind him but he could be what the Jets need to bring the franchise its best days in over a decade. The defense ranks in the top ten in points and yards allowed.

If Wilson isn't willing to admit to his mistakes, the Jets need to own up to theirs.

