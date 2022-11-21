The 47th Annual Fiesta Navideña takes place Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Northwest Fresno.

The Betty Rodriguez Scholarship fundraiser is organized by the Fresno County League of Mexican American Women.

Sip champagne and watch a fashion show with a twist. Models will take you back in time with fun fashions by Bebe O's Vintage Boutique.

The event also includes mariachis, a champagne brunch plus a silent auction.

Proceeds will fund scholarships for local students.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor and Action News reporter Alyssa Flores will emcee the festivities.

Learn more about the work of Fresno County League of Mexican American Women and how you can join or support the cause at FresnoCountyLMAW.org

11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Fresno Fields by Wedgewood Weddings

4584 W Jacquelyn Ave

Fresno CA 93722