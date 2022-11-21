Grandmother's discovery of flash drive in car leads to child porn arrest

Images on a flash drive found in an impounded Ford Focus this summer still disturb the woman who made the discovery.

"I was sickened," Brandi Cook said.

She and her husband own City Towing in Boynton Beach.

In July, one of their tow truck drivers removed the Ford from Whalers Cove apartment complex.

Cook said Andrew Vivadelli, the Ford's owner, failed to pay to get the car back, so City Towing prepared to sell it for scrap metal.

She cleaned out the car and, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report, found a safe containing two flash drives.

When she looked at one of the flash drives, she said she saw unspeakable images of child pornography and called deputies.

"I'm a grandmother, I'm a mother and, I mean, that could be my kid," Cook told WPTV. "It could be your kid. It could be anybody's child."

So why did Cook decide to look at what was on the flash drive found in the car? She said very often it contains personal information that could be used by identity thieves, or it could contain things like family photos. In those cases, she'd want to get it back to the owner.

Instead, she said she saw a sickening video.

After she called detectives, who examined the flash drives, they issued a warrant for Vivadelli's arrest.

Vivadelli was arrested Sunday on 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

"I feel good that someone like that was actually, you know, put behind bars and to be held accountable for their actions," Cook said, adding that she won't be able to forget what she saw on that flash drive.

But, she said, she's glad she spoke up when she saw them.