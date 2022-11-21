ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Grandmother's discovery of flash drive in car leads to child porn arrest

By Dave Bohman
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RO0P_0jJ5E8li00

Images on a flash drive found in an impounded Ford Focus this summer still disturb the woman who made the discovery.

"I was sickened," Brandi Cook said.

She and her husband own City Towing in Boynton Beach.

In July, one of their tow truck drivers removed the Ford from Whalers Cove apartment complex.

Cook said Andrew Vivadelli, the Ford's owner, failed to pay to get the car back, so City Towing prepared to sell it for scrap metal.

She cleaned out the car and, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report, found a safe containing two flash drives.

When she looked at one of the flash drives, she said she saw unspeakable images of child pornography and called deputies.

James Bailey/WPTV
Andrew Vivadelli's Ford Focus was being prepared to be sold for scrap metal when City Towing owner Brandi Cook came across two flash drives, one of which contained images of child pornography.

"I'm a grandmother, I'm a mother and, I mean, that could be my kid," Cook told WPTV. "It could be your kid. It could be anybody's child."

So why did Cook decide to look at what was on the flash drive found in the car? She said very often it contains personal information that could be used by identity thieves, or it could contain things like family photos. In those cases, she'd want to get it back to the owner.

Instead, she said she saw a sickening video.

After she called detectives, who examined the flash drives, they issued a warrant for Vivadelli's arrest.

Vivadelli was arrested Sunday on 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

"I feel good that someone like that was actually, you know, put behind bars and to be held accountable for their actions," Cook said, adding that she won't be able to forget what she saw on that flash drive.

But, she said, she's glad she spoke up when she saw them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Deputies searching for missing teen from Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen is missing out of Martin County. Nadia Jade-Angel Guajardo, 13, was last seen on the evening of Nov. 22 in the Golden Gate area. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff's office said she is possibly wearing white crocs...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Incident at Polling Place and Ransacked BMW

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Nov. 14, 2022. A Burglary to Business was reported on 11/08/2022. An unknown suspect broke the front window and stole several items of merchandise from behind the counter. Tot. Est. Loss: $711.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Video shows thieves preying on a shopper in Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A video shows the two thieves who followed a 76-year-old victim to steal her purse as she was distracted shopping, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office release on Monday. The victim had her iPhone, credit cards, her checkbook, and other personal items, deputies said...
CBS Miami

Shooting led to Pembroke Pines funeral home crash

FORT LAUDERDALE - Gunfire may have led a driver to slam into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines. According to police, witnesses said the shooting occurred on the ramp from the Turnpike to westbound Pines Boulevard. around 3 a.m. Officers found four bullet casings found in a black SUV. According to the witness, the driver of the other vehicle, a white sedan, sped off after the shooting. It's believed that a white sedan that crashed into Boyd's Funeral Home in the 6400 block of Hollywood Boulevard is the same car involved in the shooting. By the time officers arrived, all of its occupants had fled. They canvassed the area but came up empty. No hospitals in the area reported getting any gunshot victims. The investigation is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol. 
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
cw34.com

Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
BOCA RATON, FL
margatetalk.com

Margate Crime Update: Stolen Muscle Car and Stabbing at Pool Hall

Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through Nov. 12, 2022. A Burglary Residence was reported on E River Dr on 11/14/2022. The suspect is a bald man in his 50s, skinny and tall, wearing all black. He entered the victim’s carport and stole her bicycle (GT Aggressor Pro, black/blue in color, approximate value $400 to $500).
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy