Police looking for witnesses of fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs

By Monica Magalhaes, Joel Lopez
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
Palm Springs police are looking for witnesses of a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Palm Springs early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. on 10th Avenue North, just west of Davis Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that the victim had been struck and killed by an apparent hit-and-run vehicle.

"I heard a car hit something, then it went silent and then I heard sirens," said 17-year-old resident Glenn Schrage who lives next to Davis Road. "And then, we went out here and the cops came and that's when the blanket went over the guy."

Palm Springs Police said the victim was not on a sidewalk or a crosswalk but neighbors said the real issue is people speeding.

"Because there's so many accidents out here, it's always at night," said Schrage.

Neighbors also said the streets are too dark and there aren't enough lights, with some turning on and off through the night.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, investigators were able to locate the suspected vehicle involved in the crash, a 2022 Black Toyota sedan. While one person was arrested, neighbors told WPTV that the later it gets into the night, the more dangerous the roads get.

"The guys are out full force in the daytime need to put that same force out at nighttime, cause it's a drag strip at night," said Schrage.

Police are asking anyone who witnesses the incident or may have additional information, to contact Officer Daniel Salguero at 561-584-8300.

