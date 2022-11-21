Read full article on original website
Related
Wales vs USA LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score after late Gareth Bale penalty
Gareth Bale proved Wales’ saviour as their first match at a World Cup for 64 years ended in a 1-1 draw against USA on Monday.Timothy Weah put the Americans ahead with a clinical strike in the 36th minute of a first half that they dominated from start to finish. Wales seemed to have no answers until the half-time introduction of striker Kieffer Moore, who came on in place of Dan James. But time was fast running out for Wales to salvage anything from the Group B tie, until Bale equalised from the penalty spot eight minutes from the end...
Gareth Bale Scores Equalizer vs. USMNT on Penalty Kick (Video)
Wales answered Tim Weah’s first-half goal after an erroneous foul in the box by the American defense.
Handsome Herve Renard and Saudi Arabia stun Argentina in all-time World Cup upset
You wouldn’t necessarily have blamed Argentina for overlooking Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener. After all, the Albiceleste were riding a 36-game unbeaten run and were tipped as one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, came in ranked 51st in the world, having only advanced past the World Cup group stage once in its history, in 1994. But on Tuesday, the impossible happened in one of the most stunning results in World Cup history: Saudi Arabia 2, Argentina 1. It all started normally enough when Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Argentina with a 10th-minute penalty. From...
Watch highlights from Saudi Arabia’s upset victory over Argentina in the World Cup
Some are calling it the most shocking upset in World Cup history.
World Cup logs more than half the record of scoreless draws
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 0-0 draw between Uruguay and South Korea on Thursday was the fourth scoreless game of this year’s World Cup — already more than half the tournament record through the first set of matches. The record for scoreless draws in the World Cup is seven, done four times, in 1982, 2006, 2010 and 2014. The 2018 tournament in Russia had only one 0-0 draw, between Denmark and France. Through the 16 games completed Thursday, the Mexico-Poland, Denmark-Tunisia, Croatia-Morocco and South Korea-Uruguay matches all went scoreless. There were no scoreless draws in 1930, 1934, 1938, 1950 or 1954. Before the start in Qatar, the World Cup averaged more than two goals per game. The highest average came in 1954, when 140 goals were scored in 26 games at 5.38 per game.
lastwordonsports.com
Portugal World Cup Preview – Cristiano Ronaldo’s Final Chance to Win
Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
Soccer-Ronaldo makes history with goal as Portugal edge Ghana 3-2
DOHA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cups after netting a penalty in his side's opening Group H game against Ghana on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Brazil vs. Serbia live score: FIFA World Cup 2022 updates as Neymar and company begin participation in Qatar
Neymar and the Seleção Brasileira goalless at the break in their World Cup opener. Day 5 is the big one as far as Brazil fans and those fancying the South Americans for the FIFA 2022 World Cup title are concerned. It is the entrance of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar and his Brazilian teammates into the tournament with their Group G opener against Serbia and it is 0-0 at half time.
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup record: Portugal star first man to score in five World Cups with goal at 2022 finals
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first player ever to score at five separate World Cups with his goal against Ghana for Portugal in Qatar. The 37-year-old has scored at every staging of the tournament since making his debut in the 2006 edition in Germany. And he made more personal history...
Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup history but Portugal’s next generation leads the way
A 37-year-old unemployed man began his latest quest to conquer the world. Clubless but not goalless, Cristiano Ronaldo started in trademark fashion. His first goal as a free agent gave him yet another record, as the first player to score in five different World Cups. The milestones are testament to the astonishing longevity of the Portuguese who, for the second time, is a former Manchester United footballer. For Ronaldo, who extended his own record to 118 international goals, every celebration doubles up as vindication.And yet Portugal’s winning start owed rather more to a compatriot United would not dream of...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal escapes Ghana, 3-2
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Thursday with Portugal narrowly outlasting Ghana, 3-2, at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, picking up three points in Group H with the win. It marks Portugal's first World Cup victory in an opening match since 2006, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored once...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings
Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group but the host nation got off to a terrible start as they were outclassed by Ecuador and Qatar now have a very small chance of reaching the knockout rounds.
ABC News
Ronaldo out to impress in Portugal's first game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar -- Cristiano Ronaldo is in the shop window as he starts his fifth and probably final World Cup with Portugal. As of late Tuesday, the 37-year-old forward was without a club after Manchester United canceled his contract as a result of his explosive interview criticizing manager Erik ten Hag, the club’s owners and many of his United teammates.
Sporting News
Brazil vs Serbia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group G match as Raphinha goes close
Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will hope to extend their run of 15 unbeaten group matches as they take on Serbia in their Group G opener at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Tite's men have only lost three games since Belgium knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, their most recent defeat coming all the way back in July 2021 in the Copa America final.
World Cup 2022 LIVE Brazil vs Serbia commentary stream and updates after Richarlison wondergoal
Brazil face Serbia in their Group G World Cup opener at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.Tite’s five-time winners are the favourites to triumph in Qatar, with an enviable amount of talent in the final third, including Raphinha, Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Antony and, of course, star man and talisman Neymar.But Serbia have some dangerous players looking to cause an upset, with Lazio’s Sergej MilinkoviÄ-SaviÄ and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic looking to unsettle the likes of Thiago Silva and Marquinho. And four years ago in Russia, Brazil failed to win their opening game, with Switzerland fighting back to earn a point with a Steven Zuber goal cancelling out Philippe Coutinho’s opener.After Switzerland’s win over Cameroon, Serbia will hope to seize back momentum and avoid defeat here with the Indomitable Lions up next. Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Ronaldo and Brazil enter World Cup fray after Swiss win
Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to put his painful Manchester United divorce behind him at the World Cup on Thursday as Brazil also make their bow following a win for Switzerland in the early kick-off. The 37-year-old, whose club future is uncertain, is aiming to become the first player in history to score at five World Cups.
Sporting News
Brazil vs Serbia World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Group G match at Qatar 2022
Brazil start their bid for a sixth World Cup crown against Serbia in Group G at Qatar 2022. This tournament will realistically be the last global event of Neymar's prime years, and the mercurial forward has been in superb form for Paris Saint-Germain of late. Serbia should have designs on...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0