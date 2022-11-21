Read full article on original website
Tampa residents taking caution after string of US mass shootings
With growing violence across the nation, some people in Tampa Bay are urging friends and family to be extra cautious in big crowds this holiday season.
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
“It was chaos”: Polk County woman awoke to roof on fire, tied to other alleged arsons in Tampa
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – It was a chaotic scene at a Polk County home Sunday morning, involving a stranger beating on the windows, firefighters and flames on the rooftop, according to a north Lakeland woman. The alleged arson victim did not want her name disclosed as she described her experience. “It was chaos,” she said. […]
Woman hospitalized following Dunedin fire
DUNEDIN, Fla. - On Thanksgiving morning, a fire broke out at a Dunedin home, sending a woman to the hospital, according to deputies at the home. According to Dunedin Fire Rescue, the fire happened at 1695 Lakeview Lane. Someone called 911 around 9:10 a.m. When they arrived, they said there...
‘It’s been a whirlwind’: Couple to wed in front of 40K strangers on Lakeland Christmas Parade float
A couple will wed in front of 40,000 strangers on a Lakeland Christmas Parade float.
Gibsonton woman wants repairs done to finally return home after sewage leak in May
GIBSONTON, Fla. - A Gibsonton woman says she hasn’t been able to live in her house for about seven months due to a sewer leak underneath it. "I want to come home, but I can’t come home to this until somebody fixes it. I have no toilet or anything until they fix it," said Shelly Dauberman, the owner of a manufactured home in Eastwood Estates.
Search continues for mom who came to Florida to pursue wrestling career in 2016
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is continuing to search for a mom who was reported missing more than six years ago.
Fire breaks out at Riverview townhome
The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a townhome in Riverview Monday night.
The heat is on: 2023 Lakeland firefighter calendar benefits SPCA Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Fire Department has come out with the perfect Christmas present for anyone who is a fan of firefighters and pets. The fire department teamed up with SPCA Florida to release their 2023 Rescued Pets Calendar just in time for the holiday season. Each month...
Couple and dog safe after fire destroys Bradenton home
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A couple and their dog escaped injured Tuesday after their home caught fire, officials said. The fire started shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the rear of the home on 14th Avenue Drive West and spread into the attic and rear porch, West Manatee Battalion Chief Tyler McDonald said.
Pasco County Proposes 37-Mile Trail From Trinity To Trilby
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, and enjoy exploring Pasco County from top to bottom, we want to hear from you! Pasco County Engineering Services is hosting two open house-style public meetings to go over a planned 37-mile multi-use trail from
Red Wave Reaches Local Tampa Bay Offices Tuesday
Hillsborough and Pinellas Commissions Swear in Republican Majorities Tuesday
A weekend trip to Sebring is the perfect getaway
Around two hours from the hustle and bustle of the Coast lies a destination so incredibly tranquil that I had trouble believing I was still in Florida. If not for the orange groves surrounding Sebring and late October humidity, I could have sworn I was somehow magically transported to Mount Airy, the childhood home of the late sitcom actor Andy Griffith, who little by little inserted the memories of his native North Carolina into the scripts of the Andy Griffith Show set in the mythical Mayberry RFD.
Manatee County woman can’t legally drive new Jeep because dealer hasn’t transferred title
Just months after Vroom settled an 87-count administrative complaint with state regulators, a Manatee County woman stepped forward to say the company has failed to transfer her title, leaving her to pay for a car she can't legally drive.
Missing 92-year-old Pasco County man found safe, deputies say
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A missing 92-year-old Pasco County man deputies have been searching for has been found safe, county deputies said. Jennings Forman was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday near S.R. 54 in the Zephyrhills area, the sheriff's office said in a previous news release. Authorities described the...
Coworkers remember longshoreman killed by bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay, want more safety measures
There's still many questions surrounding a work accident at Port Tampa Bay which resulted in a death last Wednesday.
Police say 6 dead in Virginia Walmart shooting, Myakka residents struggle to rebuild after Hurricane Ian and Ferg's Sports Bar celebrates 30 years
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. We'll see some leftover showers for this morning with gradual clearing in the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s. More breaks of sun are possible later in the day with partly cloudy skies at night. Lows...
Do domestic violence calls increase or decrease during holidays?
Mindy Murphy is the president and CEO of the Spring of Tampa, the certified domestic violence center for Hillsborough County. She says research shows domestic violence doesn't necessarily increase during the holidays.
One person killed following crash in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Manatee County. The Florida Highway Patrol says that a 66-year-old man suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash early Tuesday morning at 53rd Avenue West near Lockwood Ridge. The Chevy was directly behind...
'A hero in my eyes': Retired Largo firefighter fighting for his life
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local hero needs your support. Retired Pinellas County firefighter Phillip Bailey is in the hospital fighting for his life. He was sick, caught COVID-19 and had his leg amputated. Bailey was a firefighter and paramedic for over 30 years in Pinellas County. "He was...
