Around two hours from the hustle and bustle of the Coast lies a destination so incredibly tranquil that I had trouble believing I was still in Florida. If not for the orange groves surrounding Sebring and late October humidity, I could have sworn I was somehow magically transported to Mount Airy, the childhood home of the late sitcom actor Andy Griffith, who little by little inserted the memories of his native North Carolina into the scripts of the Andy Griffith Show set in the mythical Mayberry RFD.

SEBRING, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO