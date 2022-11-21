The perks behind being on the MSU Board of Trustees

Michigan State University trustees serve eight-year, publicly elected, voluntary terms and do so without compensation. While they don't receive a salary, they do have access to several benefits through the university.

A document given to trustees at orientation lists benefits that are available only to sitting trustees and are provided "in support of conducting university business." Several of the perks are the same as those given to MSU faculty, staff and employees.

All board members receive a faculty and staff permit, which serves as a parking pass and gate card. With this permit, they have access to park in all employee lots and it will automatically open any gates into employee parking ramps, MSU Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen said. They also are able to use a university iPad or laptop for work related to MSU.

Trustees are also reimbursed for "expenses related to university activities." Olsen said reimbursement for trustees follows the same guidelines as reimbursement for MSU employees, which are outlined in the MSU Manual of Business Procedures .

According to the Manual of Business Procedures, expenses eligible for reimbursement include royalties and copyright fees, costs for conferences hosted by MSU, payment for off-campus lodging for university guests and training seminars.

Trustees are able to receive complimentary subscriptions to The State News, the Lansing State Journal, the MSU News Bulletin and The Chronicle of Higher Education, at their request. They also receive several complimentary tickets to athletic events and performances.

For athletic events, trustees are given 14 total football tickets: four in the stands, six for a suite, four for away games, and eight total basketball tickets: four for the stands and four for a suite. They also receive two season hockey tickets and two Munn Club passes, four post-season tournament tickets and reserved parking for all home athletic events.

On top of athletic tickets, trustees receive four tickets for performances at the Wharton Center or the Breslin Center, at their request. Trustees are also given membership to the University Club , a 90-year-old private social and recreational club.

The University Club offers members and their families access to fine dining, an outdoor pool, an adults-only hot tub, social and holiday events, summer recreation programs, golf, fitness and spa services.

Trustees are also offered overnight accommodations at the Kellogg Center and the Candlewood Suites when they are in East Lansing for university business.