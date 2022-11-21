5 family members from Georgia, including 2 kids, die in wrong-way crash, AL cops say

Five family members from Georgia were killed in a wrong-way crash in Alabama, police say and news outlets report.

Montgomery officers said the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, when a 2021 Toyota Corolla struck an 18-wheeler after entering Interstate 65 North going the wrong way.

The Toyota’s driver, Maria Baltazar, 49, died at the scene, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the police department.

Baltazar’s son, daughter-in-law and two of her grandchildren were also killed in the wreck, The Associated Press and the Montgomery Adviser reported. Police said Veronica Gonzalez, 28; Hosea Lopez, 27; Christian Lopez Gonzalez, 10; and Edwardo Lopez Gonzalez, 4, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The family was from Cairo, about 230 miles south of Atlanta.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

