Montgomery, AL

5 family members from Georgia, including 2 kids, die in wrong-way crash, AL cops say

By Moira Ritter
 2 days ago

Five family members from Georgia were killed in a wrong-way crash in Alabama, police say and news outlets report.

Montgomery officers said the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, when a 2021 Toyota Corolla struck an 18-wheeler after entering Interstate 65 North going the wrong way.

The Toyota’s driver, Maria Baltazar, 49, died at the scene, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the police department.

Baltazar’s son, daughter-in-law and two of her grandchildren were also killed in the wreck, The Associated Press and the Montgomery Adviser reported. Police said Veronica Gonzalez, 28; Hosea Lopez, 27; Christian Lopez Gonzalez, 10; and Edwardo Lopez Gonzalez, 4, were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The family was from Cairo, about 230 miles south of Atlanta.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Laverne Brison
2d ago

To all the people making assumptions about these poor people and their legal status, what makes you think that just because they have Hispanic surnames they werent born in this country?

CAROLE USHER
2d ago

May God be with their love ones. This is so sad. Love must conquer hate . I don't care where they are from because all people matters, showing compassion for all people should be important. There is nothing wrong with caring for others who don't look like you are me because we all have to care about others. Again I am so sorry to their family. God bless

Moxypoxy
2d ago

It's so sad that a Family has died in a car accident, and all that some of you can find to focus on is to imply that they were illegal citizens. And what if they were here illegally, do their life not matter?And there is NO WHERE in this article where it says that they are illegal citizens. They just happen to have Mexican last names. So do that make them illegal?To have thought after hearing about the accident is that they were illegal, makes you a racist, inconsiderant, and uncaring person.My prayers and condolences to the rest of the family. 🙏🏽

Macon, GA
